Why PBF Energy Shouldn't Be Your First Choice Among Refiners

There are simply better picks for dividend investors within and across sectors.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

I know we said we’d analyze 10 stocks per sector before moving on to the next sector. This article on PBF Energy(PBF) is the 8th stock I’ve analyzed in the energy sector, and for the time being it will be the last.

The energy sector has been severely beaten down in the past 12 months, yet I see the negative sentiment continue in the future. While it is a good time to identify stocks and place them on a watchlist, I personally don’t buy the stocks with the worst relative performance, as they are highly likely to continue underperforming in the next 12 months.

PBF Energy is currently trading at $29.12 and yields 4.12%. My M.A.D. Assessment gives PBF a Dividend Strength score of 85 and a Stock Strength score of 69.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid PBF Energy for two reasons. The first is that the company hasn’t grown its dividend since it re-initiated a dividend program in 2013. The second is that the subpar relative performance will likely push it lower still.

For the stock to even be considered investable for me, it would need to go down another 25-35% for the dividend yield to make up for the lack of growth.

PBF Energy is engaged in the oil and gas sector. It is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels.

I want only the best opportunities in my portfolio. As a dividend investor, this means I want stocks with a safe dividend and a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. I call this dividend strength.

I also want stocks which have great capital appreciation potential. I like to say that capital appreciation is an investor's insurance against subpar dividend growth. If you can switch positions while booking a gain, you’ll still come out ahead.

Dividend Strength

There are two facets of a stock’s dividend profile. The first is whether it can afford to continue paying its dividend, and the second is whether it offers a good enough yield given the potential for dividend growth. They are complementary, and considering one without the other will lead to subpar performance.

Dividend Safety

I always start with dividend safety. I want to find stocks which aren’t at risk of cutting their dividend. Nothing can stop me dead in my tracks more than a company that can’t really afford its dividend.

PBF Energy has an earnings payout ratio of 44%. This makes its payout ratio better than 44% of dividend stocks.

The company pays 19% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 66% of dividend stocks.

It pays 70% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 30% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe PBF Energy’s payout ratio to be satisfying. Earnings have been volatile, but when we look at the cash from operations the company has been generating, we notice that the dividend has been shrinking in relation to it. This is very encouraging.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $1.2000 $1.2000 $1.2000 $1.2000 $1.2000 Net Income $-0.93 $0.35 $1.75 $4.29 $2.72 Payout Ratio -130% 343% 69% 28% 45% Cash From Operations $3.58 $4.16 $4.66 $6.64 $6.33 Payout Ratio 45% 36% 29% 20% 19% Free Cash Flow $-3.12 $-0.09 $-0.07 $3.32 $1.71 Payout Ratio -39% -1200% -1500% 37% 70%

PBF has an interest coverage ratio of 4x, which is better than 44% of stocks. This level of coverage is borderline. It isn’t much worse than the median stock and should be manageable, but it adds a level of volatility in earnings which stocks with the best coverage aren’t exposed to.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like PBF’s dividend is safe. The interest payments should be manageable, although they do add a level of volatility. However, the company generates tons of cash from operations and should be able to continue paying its dividend.

Dividend Potential

Once I’ve assessed a company’s dividend safety, I turn to the potential. I’m looking for a good combination of dividend yield and growth, so as to ensure that my returns from dividends alone will be satisfying.

PBF Energy has a dividend yield of 4.12%, which is better than 79% of dividend stocks. The dividend grew 0% during the last 12 months. After deleting the dividend totally in 2008, the company initiated a $0.3 quarterly dividend in 2013. The dividend hasn’t moved since.

Now, while I’m okay with companies which don’t raise the dividend, I need a higher yield than 4%.

During the past 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 27% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 123% CAGR.

In the first quarter of 2019, refining revenues were down 9%, showing a reversal in the company’s 5-year trend. This has resulted in a 67% decline in operating income for the segment.

If PBF keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, its dividend has average potential. The company’s ability to generate higher revenues and net income will depend on future movements in the price of oil. Despite the subpar results this year, the dividend is safe and should continue to be paid.

Dividend Summary

PBF has a dividend strength score of 85 / 100. While the dividend is safe and the yield is above average, PBF doesn’t quite pass the mark to be included in my dividend portfolio. There is a clear trade-off between dividend yield and dividend growth, but below a 6% yield, I need to see some growth potential to get excited.

Stock Strength

I could maybe make an exception for the lacking dividend growth if PBF offered the potential for high levels of capital gains. I look at price-based factors such as value and momentum alongside long-term fundamentals such as financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

Investors always want to consider value. Since the days of Ben Graham, astute investors have identified what was later called the value premium by academics. Stocks which trade at low multiples of their fundamentals provide superior returns. PBF has:

P/E of 10.71x

P/S of 0.13x

P/CFO of 4.60x

Dividend yield of 4.12%

Buyback yield of -6.06

Shareholder yield of -2%.

According to these values, PBF is more undervalued than 93% of stocks, which is satisfying. It trades at only a fraction of sales and a very low multiple of cash and earnings.

Value Score: 93 / 100

I also look at PBF’s historical earnings range. I do this by drawing P/E lines for the average P/E the stock has commanded during the past 5 years, as well as the minimum PE/. This gives me an idea of the range of earnings multiples which investors are willing to pay for the stock.

As you can see, PBF is currently trading below its historical average P/E. This implies the expectation for further reductions in earnings, but it also creates a potentially attractive investment once revenues and earnings have bottomed out. Given PBF’s subpar performance this last year, it also gives us a lower bound for the stock price, at 5 times earnings. This would imply a 50% reduction in price.

While I don’t expect the price to drop by as much as 50%, it certainly sets a low floor for PBF’s price potential.

Momentum

The energy sector is getting humbled this year, and refiners are getting hit even harder. Many refiners have severely underperformed both the S&P 500 and the sector.

Buying the stocks with the worst relative performance comes with a huge caveat: they will likely go down some more in the upcoming 12 months.

In a blog post, I explain "Why we stopped buying stocks on the way down."

PBF Energy trades at $29.12 and is down 8.80% these last 3 months, -24.87% these last 6 months and -35.96% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 20% of stocks, which is worrying. I see more downward pressure and subpar relative performance for refiners in the upcoming 12 months, and I believe PBF could do worse than the lot, when considering my analysis done on the P/E lines above.

Momentum score: 20 / 100

Financial Strength

After having assessed PBF’s value and momentum, which determine whether or not now is a timely opportunity to initiate a position, I turn to the stock's fundamentals, which will give me an idea of its potential for long-term performance.

PBF has a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.9, which is better than 41% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 6% over the course of the past 12 months. Its operating cash flow can cover 13.6% of liabilities.

This makes PBF more financially sound than 56% of U.S.-listed stocks and puts PBF in the middle of all US stocks. While the company's balance sheet probably won’t cause any foreseeable headaches, it won’t be sufficient by itself to push the stock higher.

Financial Strength Score: 56/100

Earnings Quality

Making a few quality checks on the company’s earnings gives me an idea of whether or not the company is trying to manipulate its earnings, or if, on the other hand, it stands to gain from accretive pressure on earnings in the upcoming year.

PBF has a Total Accruals-to-Assets ratio of -14.2%, which is better than 68% of companies. The company depreciates 2.7% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 1% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $2.9 in revenue, which is better than 99% of stocks. This makes PBF’s earnings quality better than 66% of stocks.

The super-low depreciation to capital expense is worrying. This usually results in asset write-offs somewhere down the line, because the useful lives of assets are underestimated. However, on the other end of the spectrum, PBF has a fantastic asset turnover, showing that its asset base is highly efficient. All in all, the company has above-average earnings quality, but investors should stay on the lookout for asset write-downs in the future.

Earnings Quality Score: 66 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 69 / 100, which is satisfying. Unfortunately, the subpar relative performance indicates that the stock will likely continue going down some more.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 85 and a stock strength of 69, PBF Energy Class A is a subpar choice for dividend investors. While the dividend is safe and the stock is undervalued, investors have plenty of other refiners to pick from which meet those criteria and have the potential for aggressive dividend growth.

As such, until PBF revisits its dividend policy and shows commitment to increasing the dividend, I must refrain from investing.

Appreciate this article? I’ll be writing a summary blog post of my analysis of energy stocks, which will divide the 8 energy stocks I’ve analyzed into three categories: buy, watch and sell. Click the orange “Follow” button at the top of this article and tick the box to receive an email alert when I publish the post.

Note: My analysis incorporates my framework which I call "M.A.D. Investing" or Machine Assisted Dividend Investing. Every day, I calculate approximately 60,000 ratios for all U.S. stocks. I sort all stocks into percentiles for each ratio from strongest to weakest. This information is used to derive a "stock strength score" and a "dividend strength score," which serve as indicators of a stock's potential for capital appreciation and potential as an income-producing investment, respectively. To learn more about how these scores are calculated, please refer to this post. All financial data on Mad-Dividends.com is sourced straight from the SEC, whereas price data comes from IEX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.