America's Car-Mart: Not A Buy Based On Mexico Import Tariffs

See if the indicated cost-benefit prospect fits your value sense. Remember this is only a 3-month (but a 3-digit CAGR gain) proposition.

Analysis of the behavior experiences of institutional investors and market professionals over the course of the last five years or more provides clues of likely coming stock prices.

Not precipitated by trade issues, this buy opportunity simply is an Odds-On good near-term profit bet based on its own record of market prices.

Forget about quarterly earnings reports

This opportunity in America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) is mainly about stock prices: What its prices are now, what they have been, and what they are likely to be.

We have over a decade of daily price range forecasts implied by the way Market-Makers [MMs] have hedged firm capital needed to get stock seller and stock buyer volumes in sync in order to “fill” volume block-trade orders. This is a small-cap ($577 million) stock with some hefty occasional players entering and exiting the game. The current cast includes:

Figure 1

Source: Yahoo Finance

And in order to have some market operating perspective here is a sense of the present picture:

Figure 2

A day’s average volume, in its entirety, is $10.5 million. What is likely to happen when the players in Figure 1 develop a change of interest – either way?

Figure 3 shows (Hooray!) an environment of price progressions quite unlike those of SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY). On its left are daily price range (vertical bars) forecasts for CRMT over the past 6 months. On the right are once-a-week extracts of daily CRMT forecasts over the past two years.

Figure 3

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for this article)

Refer back to Figure 2’s report of a “beta” price-change relationship with SPY of 0.36 (very small). A concurrent identical trace of price changes would be a “beta” of 1.00, and one of a sympathetic-direction, but more extreme could be 1.25, 1.50, or even more.

We have grave misgivings over the use of “beta” as a measure of Risk in Risk~Reward tradeoffs because its statistical calculation includes ALL deviations from the mean of price changes, both up and down, and lacks the necessary attention to which periods of time are relevant to the concerns of the subject investment at hand.

But here “beta” (almost by accident) is doing a useful thing of pointing out how poorly CRMT stock price changes are related to the usual overall market influences.

Little wonder, given the scale of several of the Figure 1 players trading at the table. And consider the “dealer” in the game, the MM who knows what each of the players hold, and from prior encounters helping them add and remove (at different prices) from their portfolios, what the client institution instigating a trade-order regards as an “opportunity.”

The Market-Maker’s Risk~Reward measure

We find a much better gauge than "beta' of likely risk and reward to come from the way MMs protect themselves while actively playing their essential roles in providing “market liquidity.” The side benefit of the hedging is that it defines the extremes of price, within but not beyond, which are worth spending protection money to offset.

Those price extremes are pictured as vertical lines in Figure 3, and the heavy dots are the market quote of the stock on the date of the forecast. The imbalance between upside and downside price change prospects have implications for coming price change in the next few months.

The MMs upside price extreme targets are more effective than the downside ones so we keep score on how frequently they are reached in the 3 months following the forecast.

In Figure 3 there are rows of data between the larger and smaller blue pictures. Those rows tell, from left to right, what are the prospective up and down price limits seen, along with the closing market quote, on the day of the forecast. Next is a measure of potential reward between that quote and the forecast high price limit. Following that is an average of the worst-case price drawdowns experienced in the next 3 months following prior forecasts having up-to-down proportions like this day’s.

Those prior forecast proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI], which tells what percentage of the whole forecast lies between the market quote and the forecast lower limit. The RI-selected sample of prior forecasts like today's is the relevant history suggesting key outcomes which may result from holding this security during some or all of the next 3 months.

The next item in the row of data is the Win Odds, or what percentage of the RI forecast sample experiences were profitable when their prices reached or exceeded the upper limit (or were at a price above entry cost at the end of 3 months – a holding period time limit). The % Payoff tells the average net profit from all holdings in the RI sample, including losses from position closeouts forced by the holding time limit.

Here, for CRMT, the Win Odds of 96 out of 100 resulted from one loss experience among the 24 priors in the RI sample. The +16.1% payoff average includes that one loss. Note the worst-case loss average of -2 1/2%.

Because sample positions are closed out at first opportunity of reaching the upside target limit, the average number of market days held was only 36, not the full 63 of 3 months of 21 days in a full market year of 252. The resulting CAGR of +188% would be an attractive capital gain experience for most portfolios.

Finishing the data row are the sample size of prior Range Indexes at the RI of 1 from the past 5 years of daily CRMT forecasts, and a credibility comparison where the historic average %Payoff result exceeds the earlier-indicated upside Sell Target Potential. Credibility ratios of above 1.0 are not common or frequent.

The data cited in the left Block Trader DAILY Forecast report is trivially different from the day before’s WEEKLY report on the right where the forecast of the 5/30/2019 day is cited and plotted as the last vertical bar on the right. The intention of the Weekly report is to provide more time-history visual perspective of CRMT experiences.

The colors of the vertical forecast bars emphasize the Range Index differences occurring across observation time as the market quote of the subject security moves in relation to the prior forecasts. The typical experience of price change following low RIs is rising prices. Often high RIs are followed by static to declining prices, but with far less regularity than is the low RI outcome.

Why is CRMT an opportunity?

Figure 4 provides a look at the btf-reports for SPDR S&P 500 ETF, SPY, presented in the same layout as Figure 3’s for CRMT.

Figure 4

Now the small blue pictures of the distributions of Range Index measures over the past 5 years become significant. Those for SPY are regularly-shaped and quite compressed horizontally on the scale of RI (downside) value, but tall in the count of their presence.

The CRMT RI distributions are instead widely spread and irregular in their shapelessness. They indicate frequent experiences of irregular, volatile price moves. Risky moves? Perhaps, when the investor is on the wrong side of the move.

The RI provides far better opportunity for CRMT capital gain than does SPY. And by the way, the SPY bettors may be more monetarily motivated to make their large-scale bets than the smaller-scale bets getting made in CRMT, but they have far less help most of the time in knowing what to do. Their lament of “no one can time the market” holds more true when “the market” refers to a multi-stock index than when the subject of attention is a specific security.

Interestingly, SPY at the moment is providing well-above-average WinOdds than it usually does. Still, its %Payoff history at these near-record low RIs has CAGR potentials exceeded by CRMT’s by a ratio of over 4 to 1.

Conclusion

If capital gain based wealth-building is important to your equity portfolio, don’t commit cash capital to “the market” [SPY] as readily as you might to buys of America’s Car-Mart [CRMT].

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 1100 profitable position closeouts at +140% annual rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.