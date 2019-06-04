Avaya: Leveraged Buyout Is A Short-Term Bullish Catalyst

In the case of no leveraged buyout deal, then investors have to wait for successful transition into the software-centric business model over the next couple of years.

We are supportive of the potential leveraged buyout deal, as it will help the company to transition into UCaaS model without quarterly scrutiny from Wall Street.

Investment Thesis

Avaya (AVYA) recently received a leveraged buyout offer that values it over $5 billion including debt. The company has debt valued at $3.1 billion as of March 30, 2019, which leaves $1.8 billion in equity or proposed leveraged buyout price range of $20.0-22.0 per share. We anticipate that Searchlight Capital Fund is the most serious candidate to win the potential leveraged buyout deal.

The particular fund has already signed the going private deal with the Avaya's closest competitor Mitel (MITL), and has a deep domain knowledge of networking & communications industry. The stock price is currently trading at approximately $12.20, therefore investors can make over 60% in the case of a leveraged buyout deal. Furthermore, we anticipate that a potential leveraged buyout deal is a short-term bullish catalyst over the next couple of months. On the other hand, if the company stays public, then management will have to realize its strategic goal to transition from on-site purchases into a software-centric business model over the next several years. We believe that the company is trading at a compelling valuation at the moment given the fact Wall Street values it still as a troubled hardware company and neglects its UCaaS business model that is labeled by higher revenue growth rates and improved margins over the long run.

Leveraged Buyout Developments

The stock price went up over 30% to $17.5 after the news announcement on March 25, 2019. Rumors have been spreading around Wall Street that potential bidders include well-known private equity firms like Apollo Global Management, Permira Holdings, and Searchlight Capital Partners, together with Siris Capital Group and Cerberus.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Following the surprising leveraged buyout rumors, the stock price continued with its strong growth, reaching roughly $19.50 on April 24, 2019, or up approximately 46% in a month. We didn’t expect a potential leveraged buyout to come soon when we wrote our long thesis several months ago. However, given the fact that Avaya is trying to shift its business model from legacy into the cloud-based subscription model, a potential leveraged buyout seems logical to us.

An analyst from Cowen stated:

“A leveraged buyout “could make sense, given the company’s top-line transition is not occurring quickly or visibly enough to satisfy public market investors,” the firm’s Lance Vitanza says. He’s bullish with a $29 price target (58% upside) based on Avaya staying independent, and notes it’s a company with long-term secular pressure on its legacy business and near-term headwinds from a ramping cloud-based business.“



Source: Seeking Alpha News, April 2019

In our opinion, management would most likely prefer to execute a particular transition without the strong pressure of short-term results from public investors or Wall Street analysts. For instance, considering the stretched valuation of the major U.S. stock indexes at the moment, combined with recent U.S.-China trade deal headwinds, we believe that any U.S. tech company that reports lower-than-expected earnings results or provides weaker guidance will be under strong pressure. That was basically also the case with Avaya after the company reported its Q2 '19 earnings results earlier in this month, leading to a stock price decline from $18.0 to the current price of $12.60 over the past few weeks.

Investors started to take leveraged buyout rumors seriously when Street Insider reported on 17th April, 2019 that Avaya had hired J.P. Morgan to run the auction, with final bids due in May and a potential buyout price in the mid-$20s. Next week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Mitel proposed an all-stock merger with Avaya in a deal that would value would Avaya at $20-22 per share. When Mitel was trying to transform its business model from traditional hardware into Software & Services, it has accepted the leveraged buyout offer from Searchlight Capital Partners back on 2019.

The Wall Street Journal stated:

“At the time, Mitel cited greater flexibility as a private company to implement its cloud strategy as a key reason for the sale, which closed in November.”



Source: WSJ, April 2019

WSJ gives us even more insight into how important the potential merger is for both companies in terms of market positioning:

“The Avaya-Mitel talks come as the two firms face off against communications-equipment giant Cisco Systems Inc. and others to fulfill the growing demand from companies to offer employees cloud-based, unified voice, messaging and other services. Canada-based Mitel and others are seeking deals that will put them in a better position to do so.”



Source: WSJ, April 2019

Rich McBee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitel, stated the following after the closed deal:

“We are pleased to have completed the transaction and are excited for Mitel to begin this new chapter. Searchlight shares our vision to continue our move-to-the-cloud strategy, and we look forward to working with them to accelerate our strategy and drive the next phase of success for our customers, partners and employees.”



Source: Press Release, November 2018

In our opinion, private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners is the most serious candidate for a leveraged buyout of Avaya.

SearchLight Capital - Mitel

According to Crunchbase, SearchLight Capital Fund was founded in 2010 by senior partners from well-known investment management firms (Apollo, KKR, Ontario Teachers’), and the company operates as a single, integrated team across North America and Europe. It has raised total funds of $3.1 billion since its inception, and its investment team is highly specialized in a wide range of transaction types, including leveraged buyouts, growth equity, recapitalizations and investments. In the figure below, we have compiled a list of the company’s investments into the networking & communications industry, which points out its deep domain knowledge of the particular industry.

(Source: SearchLight Capital)

We found a very interesting article on the company's site which describes how Mitel was managing transformation in turbulent times and why it was looking for a going private deal. Plenty of investors usually find it positive when a mature company on Wall Street decides to transition its on-site legacy business model into a subscription-based SaaS business model. However, plenty of them neglect a very important fact that particular transition lowers overall revenues in the short run considering the fact that the on-site purchase is highly front-loaded, while subscription-based revenue is evenly dispersed over the 5-year period. That is why the transition creates a so-called "V" problem of the revenue, as reflected in the figure below.

(Source: Searchlight Capital Insights)

“As customers move from an on-site purchase to buying a cloud subscription solution, is that some of the revenue is reduced/delayed. As shown in the right side of the diagram, as the mix of customers moves from on-site to cloud, the impact on the revenue in the transition is shown for company overall as the “V” that McBee identified. While in the end the overall value of a UCaaS customer may be greater, the transition has a negative revenue impact.”



Source: Searchlight Capital Insights

Therefore, we believe that is the exact challenge the management team of Avaya is facing at the moment. Furthermore, we anticipate that the stock price will be under strong pressure from Wall Street investors until the company breaks a particular On-Site and UCaaS equilibrium point on the figure above - left chart. Then, it will begin to report stronger revenue growth rates combined with improved margins related to the software-centric business model, which will most likely drive the growth of the stock price over the long run.

Rich McBee, CEO of Mitel, provided even more insight into the why of going private with Searchlight Capital:

“McBee firmly believes that being private will enable Mitel to cross the “V” and to build the level of recurring revenue user base that the investment market will more appropriately value. One area that McBee was very concerned about was the reputation of PE firms to quickly break up and “part out” companies to maximize immediate value. In the discussions with Searchlight before the sale, he said he was confident that the group would support the company strategy and was in for the long haul. This was a critical factor in the final decision to go private.”



Source: Searchlight Capital Insights

We find Searchlight Capital’s investment policy as highly supportive for companies going into transition like Mitel or Avaya, and believe that the fund has a good chance to close the deal with Avaya. Unfortunately, after Mitel went private, it didn’t publish Q2 19 earnings results to the public, therefore, we couldn’t analyze its operational performance in 2019 or whether Searchlight Capital has kept its promises and didn’t have any adverse impact on Mitel’s business performance so far.

(Source: Events Site)

According to its website, Mitel recently announced various events like MiCloud Connect Center and Consumer Interaction Roadshows over the next several months. That clearly points out how Mitel continues with its go-to-market strategy even as a private company with a strong focus on increasing its market share and successfully implementing the transition into the UCaaS business model.

Q2 FY 19 Earnings Update

(Source: Form 8-K, May 2019)

Jim Chirico, President and CEO of Avaya, stated:

“Our topline results and earnings fell short of expectations. In response, we have implemented a number of corrective actions to drive improved performance. While I’m disappointed in our results last quarter, overall, I remain confident about our path forward given the momentum and traction we are seeing in many segments of our business including cloud, services and emerging technologies.”



Mr. Chirico added, “Following the receipt of expressions of interest, the Company has engaged J.P. Morgan to assist in exploring strategic alternatives intended to maximize shareholder value. The Board has not set a timetable for the process nor has it made any decisions related to any strategic alternatives at this time. There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any particular outcome. The Company does not intend to provide updates unless or until it determines that further disclosure is necessary.”



Source: Earnings Release, May 2019

The company reported total non-GAAP revenues of $714 million in Q2 '19 vs. $757 million in Q2 '18, or down 5.6%. Total revenues came out lower than the guidance for this quarter of $730-760 million that management provided during the Q2 '19 earnings call, as well as lower than the analyst consensus estimates of $748.8 million. Recurring revenue was 59% of total non-GAAP revenue, or up 300bps Q/Q, while Cloud was approximately 11% of total non-GAAP revenue, in line with the previous quarter and lower than the guidance of 12-14% for the full year 2019.

The decrease in total revenue was primarily because of product transition execution issues and the rumored leveraged buyout deal. Management noted during the earnings call that competition took advantage of rumored leverage buyout after Reuters published an article back in March 2019. Customers didn’t have enough knowledge to interpret it correctly, therefore the competition took advantage and presented their kind of perspective to the customer base. Furthermore, the article has caused a strong uncertainty among customers and Avaya’s partners, as they are concerned about how going private will impact the Company's product quality, market reach and operational performance. Some of them were also concerned, as Avaya already went private by the acquisition of PE firms TPG and Silver Lake back in 2007, which resulted in a bankruptcy a decade later. Therefore, the management of Avaya decided to reach its key customers by giving them information about the company’s long-term strategic plan that emphasizes its innovation, strength and market leadership.

Non-GAAP Gross margin declined 90 bps Y/Y to ~61.5%, especially driven by an unfavorable mix because of lower software revenues. However, management anticipates gross margin will improve in the near future after the company realizes a successful strategic shift into a software-centric business model. The company reported Q2 19 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of -$13 million and -$0.12, respectively, missing the analysts’ consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. Cash and cash equivalents increased 35 million Q/Q to $735 million in Q2 '19, while long-term debt was down 40 million Q/Q to $3,093 million. Furthermore, Avaya maintained its Standard & Poor’s corporate credit rating of “B” with a stable outlook.

Following the poor operational performance in Q2 '19 and lowered total revenue guidance from $3.01-3.12 billion to $2.9-2.95 billion for FY '19, we anticipate that will put the company in a very weak position when it will negotiate over the price of the leveraged buyout deal. Consequently, we anticipate PE firms would most likely try to lower the price below the proposed range of $20-22, or they might ask for some additional conditions in the deal. That will make the negotiation process very tough for the management team of Avaya, and in the end, management might decide to keep the company public rather than selling it for a bargain.

Valuation

(Source: Finviz)

Following the disappointing Q2 '19 earnings release, the stock price declined approximately 20% on May 9, 2019. Going by technical analysis, the stock has been very volatile so far in 2019, trading in the wide range of $12.0-22.0 with a key support level of approximately $14.0. Our near-term bullish catalyst is a potential successful leveraged buyout transaction that can lift the stock price back to $20.0-22.0. On the other hand, as long as the current bearish sentiment persists after the disappointing Q2 '19 earnings release, the stock price will most likely trade sideways over the next several months. The current 50-SMA and 200-SMA are both around the $16 level, or roughly 30% above the current stock price, which reflects a very strong momentum of the recent downturn. We also find $15 as a short-term technical target price in case the company reports better-than-expected Q3 '19 earnings numbers, combined with a strong update of a successful transition to the SaaS business model later in August this year.

Several weeks prior to the Q2 '19 earnings release, especially when news came out of Avaya hiring J.P. Morgan to run the auction for a potential takeover, the stock was trading at a forward P/E multiple in the range of 5x-6x. It is trading at a forward P/E multiple of 3.7x at the moment versus 15.4x of its closest direct peer Cisco (CSCO).

In case bullish catalysts play out, we anticipate that the company can return back to forward P/E multiple of approximately 6.0x. Taking into account the current analysts’ consensus EPS estimate of $3.30, that makes up a 65% upside potential or a price target of approximately $20. On the other hand, if Avaya reports lower-than-expected Q3 FY19 earnings results or provides a weak update about the ongoing transition to the cloud, the stock price can drop even further below $10.00 and test all-time low levels.

Takeaways

We believe that if Avaya goes private, it will be very positive for both customers, partners and stakeholders, as it will help its strategy of transitioning into the UCaaS business model without quarterly pressure from Wall Street investors. Our analysis shows that Mitel was facing the exact same challenges as Avaya over the past several quarters, therefore its management has decided to sign a going private deal with Searchlight Capital Fund. However, without a going private deal, we find the current operational performance of the company as a huge risk factor over the short run. We cannot really predict how long this weakness will persist and when the transition to the software-centric model will be completed. In our opinion, leveraged buyout presents a great investment opportunity, especially for investors who prefer higher-risk opportunities. But those investors should keep in mind in the case the company stays public, they will have to put faith into the current management and find the current forward P/E ratio of 3.7x a reasonable level to invest. They should also wait for Wall Street to evaluate the company on its growing recurring revenue UCaaS business that trades at several times higher multiples like forward P/E in the range of 15.0x-20.0x compared to its historical on-site hardware business. Apart from general macroeconomic and political risks, we find one of the major risks at the moment slower-than-expected transition into the UCaaS business model, especially when it comes down to the signing of new private cloud deals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.