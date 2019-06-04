The Rally In Coffee, And Global Weather Issues Developing For Wheat

My bearish attitude in coffee (JO) this last winter and spring was due to a rebound in global coffee production from ideal weather in Vietnam, Indonesia, Colombia and also Brazil. These production rebounds were a sign that El Nino has been very weak, otherwise, serious production losses could have occurred like they did in 2015 when coffee prices soared. However, don't tell farmers in Australia where drought continues, or skiers, municipalities and the Corp of Engineers in the Midwest and west that El Nino has been weak! Record western snowfall and one of the wettest springs on record have caused some serious concern for wheat growers and corn farmers for planting. After a brief respite from the rain, more serious problems will return again soon.

Anyway, the rally in coffee can be attributed more to the heavy short position, the fact the Brazil real has rallied the last week and also new reports that the Brazil off-cycle coffee crop could fall as low as 52 million bags, from earlier estimates as high as 54-55 million bags.

Other than a fall in the U.S. dollar versus the Brazil real, that increases the price of coffee in relative U.S. terms, wet weather the past couple weeks may(?) have hurt part of the Brazil coffee harvest. From a weather perspective in the future, however, I see no freeze potential for Brazil and it is possible this rally will be short-lived. Nevertheless, if one looks at history, coffee prices rarely stay below $1.00 for more than a few months. However, as the chart below illustrates, it usually takes some kind of major weather event such as a freeze or drought in Brazil to garner a major rally in prices.

As we get into the fall and winter, I may(??) have a paid weekly newsletter on Seeking Alpha's special Marketplace. If so, you will be able to receive various weather maps and news items with respect to coffee and other commodities from me. In the meantime, the big weather market continues in certain grains and developing dryness (shown below) in Russia wheat regions (WEAT) will be watched by many of my clients and wheat traders around the world. Too much rain in the U.S. will continue to cause disease issues to U.S. wheat production as well, and a key reason a couple weeks ago I became more bullish on this market.

However, the world is awash in wheat and trading this market is extremely volatile due to excess global supplies, but farmers and traders around the world will be monitoring dryness developing for Russian wheat regions. The best way to trade this market is through the long wheat ETF (WEAT) or conservative option strategies in the weeks ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.