AUD/JPY Is Flashing A Big Risk-Off Signal For Stocks

The author believes that stocks and other risk assets are poised to continue to under-perform, considering these apparently strongly negative signals.

The two-year interest rate spread between the Australian dollar and the Japanese yen has been falling drastically for some time; at least throughout all of 2019.

However, AUD/JPY is currently performing poorly. According to this author, this bearishness is in large part being driven by the falling interest rate spread that underpins the currency pair.

AUD/JPY is a strong indicator and predictor of future risk-on activity in global markets. That is, if AUD/JPY is bullish, risk assets tend to perform well.

Buying shares in a company is like purchasing an unsecured claim on the assets of a company at the bottom of its capital structure. It is a high-risk, high-reward game. The value of shares lies in a potential (but often deeply uncertain) option-like payoff, in which the value of the company's assets (net of its liabilities) might increase over time.

Equity indices like the S&P 500 tell us how equities are generally performing. They group a bunch of different stocks together, often weighting them by market capitalization (as is the case with the S&P 500), which gives us a holistic view of how equities as an "asset class" are moving (whether up or down).

Since equities are generally risky, rising stocks indicate risk-on activity, and falling stocks indicate the opposite (risk-off activity). This is why equities are often referred to as so-called "risk assets" by most investors, along with other asset classes like commodities.

However, the foreign exchange market also contains a lot of interesting information with respect to risk-taking activity. Sure, there is a lot of noise here too, but if you know which major currency pairs to look at, it is possible to discern valuable signals.

AUD/JPY combines one currency, the Australian dollar (often viewed as a risky currency), with the Japanese yen (often viewed as a classic risk-off currency). The AUD/JPY pair is usually positive-carry, meaning that you can "make money" simply by holding (buying) Australian dollars in terms of yen (by borrowing and selling the Japanese yen). The chart below shows us how AUD/JPY is currently trading.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.com charting tools. The same applies to subsequent charts presented hereafter.)

The recent move is clear: downward. In fact, the AUD/JPY has been trading broadly downward for some time, at least since September 2017. At around ¥75, AUD/JPY currently trades at levels seen last in June and July of 2016; the pair has come full circle.

Remember, however, the most significant aspect of currency market moves: interest rates. The chart below is the same as the one above, except the author has added the two-year interest rate spread (the Australian two-year government bond yield minus the Japanese two-year government bond yield).

We could get into a deep discussion about why this has changed, but the central point is that expectations are shifting. When an economy is performing well, the prospect of rate hikes increases; when an economy is performing poorly, this prospect falls (and in fact rate cuts can become more likely).

When an interest rate spread between two currencies falls, as is shown in the above chart in the case of AUD/JPY, it effectively means that the market is repricing its relative confidence in the country of the numerator currency (i.e. in this case, Australia) relative to the economy that which relates to the denominator currency (in this case: Japan).

Since the Australian dollar is viewed as a risk-on currency, and the Japanese currency is conventionally viewed as a safe-haven (risk-off) currency, moves in AUD/JPY (together with its underlying interest rate spread) is significant. Let us take a look at the same interest rate spread as above, but replace the AUD/JPY candlesticks with S&P 500 candlesticks. (Once again, we are using weekly candlesticks.)

As you can see, the falling interest rate spread (with respect to AUD/JPY) has provided us with ample warning, at least since the beginning of 2019. In combination with my points raised in my recent article entitled Falling Stocks And Mixed Signals: Sentiment Softening, in which I observed USD/JPY also falling (another risk-on/risk-off currency pair that the currency market offers), I believe that the falling AUD/JPY price (and its quickly falling interest rate spread) is a fantastic indicator for further weakness in stocks and other risk assets over the short-to-medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.