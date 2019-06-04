Grain Markets To Temporarily Take Focus Off Trade After Positive Inspection Report And Continued Slow Planting

Investment Thesis

Grain markets will try to shake off trade concerns with weather/slow planting in focus, and after a positive inspection report. Expect for prices to be rangebound given the uncertainties surrounding trade, but to the upside in the near term with the prospects of wetter weather taking the lead.

Grain markets mixed Monday with a combination of weather, trade, and inspection data in focus

The U.S. July corn futures finished Monday's trading session down 0.91% to $4.2312, with the U.S. July soybean futures down 0.07% to $8.7738 and the U.S. wheat futures finishing higher 3.48% to $5.2050. For the less-volatile, un-leveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 0.45% ($0.07) to $16.64, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished down 0.19% ($0.03) to $15.44 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished up 2.77% ($0.16) to $5.79. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 17.2 cents to $5.202, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 14.2 cent to $4.872, resulting in a bearish 33-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was up $0.114 to $5.634. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Inspection report positive with all three grains falling in line with analyst expectations

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending May 30 at 743k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 1,109k metric tonnes but in line with trader expectations of 700k-1,100k metric tonnes. Japan (229k) and Mexico (250k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 593k metric tonnes, more than last week's 531k metric tonnes, and in line with trader expectations of 400k-600k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 312k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 87k of Hard Red Spring (NYSE:HRS). Malaysia (77k), Singapore (57k), and South Korea (54k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 499k metric tonnes, less than last week's 535k tonnes but in line with traders' range of 400k-650k tonnes. China (266k) was the main destination.

Monday's crop progress report reveals continued slow planting for corn and soybeans; Illinois/Indiana amongst eastern belt states hit hard; wheat crop in good shape though wet weather could impact harvest

Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of June 2, 67% of this year's corn has been planted. That's well behind both last year's and the 5-year average pace of 96%. North Carolina (97%), Texas (96%), and Tennessee (95%) are nearly done planting. In contrast, Illinois (45%), Indiana (31%), Michigan (42%), Ohio (33%), and South Dakota (44%) are well behind the 5-year averages of 98%, 94%, 87%, 90%, and 96%, respectively. South Dakota (44%) and North Dakota (81%) made the largest week/week percentage jumps of +19 and +18, respectively.

Spring wheat planting has made great strides over the past few weeks and has caught up with last year's pace and the 5-year average. Spring wheat planting indicated 93% of acres across the top six production states having reported. This is slightly behind last year and the 5-year average pace of 96%. Of the spring wheat planted, 83% are in good to excellent condition. That compares to just 72% last year.

Soybean planting as of June 2 is at 39%. That's well behind last year's 86% and the 5-year average of 79%. Louisiana (91%) continues to lead the way in soybean planting. Meanwhile, Illinois (21%), Indiana (17%), and South Dakota (14%) are well behind the 5-year averages of 84%, 80%, and 82%, respectively. Minnesota (51%), Mississippi (80%), North Dakota (70%), Tennessee (64%), and Wisconsin (34%) made the largest week/week percentage jumps of +16, +15, +14, +15, and +14, respectively.

Meanwhile, the winter wheat crop continues to impress, with 64% reporting in good-to-excellent condition, which is improved from 61% last week and better than 37% last year.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 91% planted (up 6% from the prior week)

Rice - 91% planted (up 7% from the prior week)

Sorghum - 35% planted (up 2% the prior week)

Sugarbeets - 97% planted (up 3% from the prior week)

Cotton - 71% planted (up 14% from the prior week)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Central U.S. to remain cool and wet; Western U.S. warming up

From a global perspective, the weather pattern is still in a blocky type of flow. This means that a lot of the weather seen is not going to change much over the next couple of weeks. Closer to home, on our side of the world, a split flow pattern remains evident across the nation. To the south is an upper level trough that over the next 5 days will shift from the Desert Southwest region to the central Plains. As it does this, this upper level feature will lose some of its punch and phase out.

From a precipitation standpoint, this poses a stormy, heavy rain threat across the southern U.S. (e.g. Mid-south and Deep South).

Further to the north, the northern part of this pattern will feature an upper ridge that over the next 5 days will translate eastward from the Pacific Northwest to the north-central U.S. and central Canada. This will bring above average temperatures and mostly dry conditions across the north-central U.S. and central Canada. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 3-4 day (June 6-7) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Figure 7 is a map showing the 7-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

A weather pattern change will take place in the 6-10 day timeframe. This change will be one that goes from the current split flow pattern to a warm West U.S. vs. cool Central U.S. During the beginning part of this period, strong ridging will develop over Mexico extending into the southern parts of Texas in the wake of the aforementioned weakened/phased out upper trough. Further to the north, an important feature, a strong, cold upper level trough will move across the Northwest U.S. late this week and into central Canada this weekend. This weekend into early next week, upper ridging will develop in place of the upper troughing over the western U.S. Meanwhile, the upper trough further downstream over central Canada will begin to strengthen amplifying the large scale pattern. This upper trough will extend southward into the central U.S. early to mid next week. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 9-10 day (June 12-13) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Overall, this will translate to warmer than average temperatures over the western U.S. into Texas and Mexico, below average or cooler than normal temperatures over the central U.S., and near average temperatures across the eastern U.S. Hot weather will be confined to the south in Mexico, possibly into the southern tip of Texas with the heat dome being centered over Mexico. Storms and wet weather will continue to be the story across the central U.S. especially with the influence of the upper level trough.

The 11-16 day timeframe looks to be a continuation of this warm West U.S. vs. cool Central U.S. pattern. Forecast models diverge on the evolution of the pattern with the GFS being the fastest to fade the pattern while the CMC/ECMWF are slower keeping this pattern more intact through the period. Given the blocky characteristics in the overall hemispheric pattern, the CMC/ECMWF seem to make the most sense in the slower evolution of the weather pattern during this timeframe. Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 12-13 day (June 15-16) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Figure 10 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF depicting the 10-15 day (June 13-18) temperature pattern.

Figure 11 below is the 6-10 day temperature map (to the left) and the 8-14 day temperature map (to the right) depicting a cooler than normal bias over the central U.S. vs. a warmer than normal bias over the western U.S. and south/southeast U.S.

Figure 12 below is an image depicting the North American Oscillation (NYSE:NAO) and Arctic Oscillation (AO) phases (black lines) and two-week ensemble forecast (in red). Both have and are expected to continue to be in a negative phase which supports cooler air masses to spill over into the central and eastern U.S.

Final Trading Thoughts

Recent news about the U.S. placing tariffs on Mexico due to illegal immigration brought some additional concerns and uncertainties to the grain market. Monday's reaction showed that the recent weather/slow planting rally in the market is resilient with wheat finishing over 3% while corn and soybeans finished modestly lower. Weather/slow planting looks to continue to have stronger influence on the markets near term, but keep an eye out on the developments involving trade with China and Mexico. Expect for prices to be rangebound but more to the upside near term.

