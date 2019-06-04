5 Reasons Brixmor Is Still A Strong Buy

FFO per share appears to have troughed and is likely to continue growth in the years to come.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) remains a compelling buy despite generating strong total returns since our first buy call just over a year ago at $15 per share:

Data by YCharts

Our continued high conviction at High Yield Landlord stems from the following five factors:

Brixmor's portfolio quality continues to significantly improve, thanks to dispositions and redevelopments. Its already quality balance sheet also continues to show signs of rapid improvement. FFO per share appears to have troughed and is likely to continue growth in the years to come. Despite generating solid total returns from the point of our first buy call, shares remain at a distinct discount to NAV. Grocery-anchored shopping centers are a fairly e-commerce and recession-resistant real estate sector, making them a great place to find value and safety in today's richly priced market.

The market is likely ignoring this steep value disconnect due to the murky near-term growth outlook from dispositions and repositioning within the portfolio and the guilt-by-association with broader retail, not to mention rising macroeconomic uncertainty. However, the long-term fundamentals of the properties point to continued low-single digit cash flow growth rates, especially considering the improving diversity and recession resiliency of BRX's tenants.

Meanwhile, the steep discount to NAV, the attractive dividend yield, and the low price-to-FFO multiple provide a strong price floor for shares, as they each indicate the REIT is undervalued relative to its own history. Despite the minimal long-term downside risk, investors should adopt a patient mindset and be prepared for short-term volatility due to interest rate, retail, and macroeconomic-related jitters.

#1 Improving Portfolio

As BRX's strong Q1 results indicate, its portfolio of neighborhood and community shopping centers is thriving. Same property NOI rose 2% year over year, as the company achieved a record new lease ABR of $18.79 per square foot as it executed 1.7 million square feet of new and renewal leases at comparable rent spreads of 12.3%. Overall, the company executed 3.2 million square feet of total leasing at spread comps of 9.8%. While anchor leased occupancy still lags some peers at 93.5% and total leased occupancy could be better at 91.1%, these numbers reveal just how much further upside can be achieved here.

Furthermore, the numbers are trending in the right direction and the occupancy improvement is happening simultaneously to strong rent increases, which shows that management is making good on its promise to improve portfolio occupancy and income metrics without sacrificing the economic appeal of the properties. This is further evidenced by the fact that small shop leased occupancy grew 130 basis points year over year during the most recent quarter to 85.7% and the leased to billed occupancy spread of 360 basis points is at the highest it has ever been since the IPO.

#2 Improving Balance Sheet

The investment grade balance sheet also continued improving during the quarter. The company had nearly $1 billion of liquidity (almost 20% of total market cap and about 20% of total debt) as of quarter end with a reasonable net principal debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 6.4x, conservative interest and fixed charge coverages of 4.1x, and 99.9% of NOI unencumbered. Furthermore, 81.9% of debt is at fixed rates, the weighted average time to maturity is five years, and no debt is due until 2021, giving the company plenty of stability and flexibility on its balance sheet. All three rating agencies also give BRX investment grade credit ratings with stable outlooks, implying little risk of being downgraded to junk status.

Finally, the balance sheet is well-positioned against debt covenants, with the only threshold even remotely close to being breached being the debt-to-undepreciated assets.

Covenant As of 3/31/19 Threshold Debt-to-Undepreciated Assets 47.2% <65% Secured Debt-to-Undepreciated Assets 0.1% <40% Undepreciated Unencumbered Assets-to-Unsecured Assets 212% >150% Debt Service Coverage 4.1x >1.5x Leverage Ratio 38.3% <60% Secured Leverage Ratio N/A <40% Unsecured Leverage Ratio 38.3% <60% Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio 4.5x >1.5x

(Source: Company Filing)

However, given that the company is nearing the end of its asset dispositions, BRX enjoys tremendous flexibility to weather a major market downturn. It will be able to simultaneously meet debt and covenant obligations alongside investing in the portfolio as needed to keep properties fresh and occupied. Clearly, BRX is on very sound financial footing and its balance sheet only continues to improve.

#3 Improving Growth Outlook

BRX generated Q1 FFO of $0.48 per share, which was down from $0.51 per share year over year. That negative headline aside, there were several underlying numbers which pointed to a return to growth in the very near future:

The reinvestment pipeline grew to over $400 million at 10% expected average NOI yields. Management reaffirmed FFO per diluted share and same property NOI growth expectations for 2019 that are expected to accelerate in the years to come as redevelopments continue coming on-line, dispositions slow down, and the company continues to buy back shares. Lease spreads remain robust and sector-leading, which will further drive BRX's growth in the years to come.

Source)

#4 Attractive Valuation

Despite the strong performance over the past year, BRX trades at just 9x 2019 expected FFO and a 23% discount to SNL's NAV estimate. Accordingly, management has often stated on its earnings calls that it believes the stock is one of the best investments it can make right now. This belief is further supported by a quick glance at the REIT's historical dividend yield and share price relative to its current level:

Data by YCharts

By virtually any metric, BRX remains very cheap. This discount to NAV is especially attractive because, as the company's voluminous dispositions indicate, there remains a very strong private market bid for its assets. Therefore, its NAV is actually supported by plenty of current market data and management has the ability to tap into both private markets as well as repurchase its own shares in the public market to help close that valuation gap.

#5 Recession and E-Commerce Resistant Portfolio

Last but not least, given that over 70% of its portfolio is anchored by grocery stores, BRX is a fairly recession and e-commerce resistant REIT. The average US consumer makes a trip to a grocery store 1.6 times per week, and this is not expected to change anytime soon. People need to eat whether the economy is strong or weak, and therefore, grocery-anchored shopping centers can rely on sustainable levels of traffic, regardless of economic conditions. The same cannot be said about all retail properties. We just don’t see the internet impacting the grocery store business significantly, and despite the continued growth of Amazon (AMZN), we see no reason to worry here. As a recent report from RCM puts it:

“There is a general consensus that grocery-anchored retail centers will be around forever and, as long as they are, will be among the most attractive and highly sought-after investments… Survey participants believe that while consumers are increasing their online purchases, most are hesitant to buy groceries online. Further, when in the middle of planning and/or preparing a meal, last-minute items can’t be purchased and delivered on time when purchased online... No one can buy an ice cream cone, get their laundry, put gas in their car or check out a liquor store on Amazon...”

Furthermore, its top retailers by ABR include growing and well-financed retailers and grocers TJX Companies (TJX), Kroger (KR), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ross Stores (ROST), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Best Buy (BBY), along with several other grocers. Most of these retailers are recession-resistant and have a demonstrated track record of thriving despite the rise of e-commerce and omni-channel forces in retail.

Why the Opportunity Exists

There are five main reasons why BRX's shares are currently undervalued.

U.S. retail shopping centers are significantly overbuilt: The ratio of retail space to population in the U.S. is twice what it is in Canada and four times the rate in Germany. E-commerce is on the rise, with giants like Amazon leading the way and leading to increased brick-and-mortar retailer bankruptcies despite a growing economy. Interest rates are rising (some estimates indicate that every quarter point increase in rates may result in millions of dollars in lost value, depending on the retail real estate portfolio size). The three previous factors create an environment that decreases pricing power for retail landlords and, therefore, encourages retail REIT CEOs to sell off properties rather than acquire or develop additional ones, leading to shrinking cash flows per share and a reduced growth outlook as well. By many metrics, we are late in the expansion phase of the economic cycle, and if/when a recession hits, certain types of retail businesses will certainly be among the most heavily hit, especially those already struggling in the current robust economy.

While each of these risk factors is significant and should not be ignored, they have been overblown in the case of BRX, resulting in a highly favorable risk-reward profile for the stock and giving investors an opportunity to lock in outperformance over the long term at current prices. This is because:

While retail is overbuilt overall, as previously pointed out, BRX has sold off most of its non-core properties where it lacks competitive advantages. Furthermore, the REIT is investing heavily in bolstering its remaining properties' quality and is attracting good tenants and strong demand, as evidenced by its sector-leading leasing spreads. This should significantly mitigate the impact of retail store overbuilding. Thanks to its favorable allocation to e-commerce and investment-grade, recession-resistant tenants, BRX's shopping centers are weathering the e-commerce disruption well and are well-positioned to survive the next downturn. The company's strong and improving balance sheet gives it ample flexibility to support its dividend, while simultaneously making whatever investments it needs into its properties to sustain performance should e-commerce and/or a downturn begin making a significant dent in its performance.

Investor Takeaway

BRX's implied cap rate, dividend yield, and P/FFO are at a significant discount to recent private market and historical data. Not only that, but the company's balance sheet is sound and the portfolio continues to progress in virtually all areas. Investors should, however, keep a keen eye on disposition activity in 2019 - both volume and cap rates - and how management uses that cash. While the company will likely plow most of it into redevelopments and deleveraging, it would be great to see it unlock additional shareholder value by using some of those proceeds to repurchase more shares.

Shares offer investors a very attractive and strongly supported dividend alongside significant share price appreciation potential. As the company proves negative market sentiment wrong and returns to growth this year and beyond, while also continuing to improve its balance sheet, we believe that shares should see significant multiple expansion as well as a return to meaningful dividend growth.

High Yield Landlord, The #1 Service for Real Estate Investors To access my “Top Ideas” join us at High Yield Landlord. We are the largest community of Landlords on Seeking Alpha with over 300 members. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Don't let tenants, toilets and trash ruin your life. Beat the price increase and become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% yielding diversified Real Estate Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.