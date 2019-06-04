Keysight Technologies: A Falling Knife Not Yet Worth Catching

But growth is going to slow sharply, by management's own admission, and even on a pullback, valuation isn't nearly as cheap as headline P/E numbers suggest.

For test and measurement provider Keysight Technologies (KEYS), the bull case after its 2014 spin-off from Agilent Technologies (A) was a "skate to where the puck is going, not where it is" type of argument. Competitors had taken market share under Agilent's ownership, in part because that company hadn't properly invested in its business.

Keysight immediately began ramping R&D spend, which rose from $361 million in fiscal 2014 (ending October) to over $600 million in FY18. The strategy was an unabashed success. Market share gains and revenue growth eventually followed those investments, and that growth led multiples to expand sharply. The combination led to huge returns: in less than five years, KEYS tripled from a first-day close just above $31 to a high above $93 in late April.

From those highs, however, KEYS shares have tumbled some 21% - despite no real change in the story. In fact, Keysight handily beat analyst estimates with both Q1 results in February and Q2 results last week. Concerns about the company's relationship with Huawei led to an analyst downgrade in mid-May that sent the stock down 9%. Broader trade war fears seem to be keeping more pressure on KEYS since: a nice gain after last week's report has quickly given way. But Huawei accounts for just 2.5% of revenue, and the overall impact of the trade war doesn't seem to undercut the entire long-term story here.

That said, taking the same forward-looking view as investors should have in 2014-2015, there are real concerns here. Growth is likely to slow sharply in the second half - and, even based on management targets, in FY20 and beyond. Operating margins look to be nearing a ceiling. And KEYS isn't nearly as cheap as an 18.4x P/E multiple (based on trailing twelve-month EPS figures) might suggest.

On its own, $74 is a decent, and maybe even modestly attractive, price from a longer-term standpoint. But given the near-term risks, and the number of tech plays that have similarly pulled back in recent weeks, that price isn't compelling enough to try and catch the falling knife - or choose KEYS over other tech stocks in the discount bin.

The Case for KEYS

It's likely easier to make the bull case for KEYS, particularly after the pullback, then the bear case. Fundamentally, growth has been enormously impressive. In fiscal 2017, orders rose 6% on an organic basis, and revenue 2%. Non-GAAP EPS rose just 4%, and was essentially flat to FY15 levels.

But since then, Keysight has been a torrid grower. Organic revenue rose a sizzling 14% in fiscal 2018, with growth across the company's end markets and geographies. In the key Communications Solutions Group - which generates over half of sales - sales increased 17%, and segment operating income jumped 46%. That helped drive a 28% increase in adjusted EPS.

The strength has continued in the first half of FY19. Organic revenue growth (excluding currency and minor divestitures) has risen 17%. Gross margin expanded five full basis points, with the combination leading to a 60% increase in non-GAAP earnings per share.

Yet KEYS, after the sell-off, trades at 18x TTM non-GAAP EPS. That multiple seems incongruous with the type of growth Keysight has posted of late. And this isn't just a quantitative case, either: the qualitative case seems similarly attractive.

Most notably, Keysight has exposure to a number of attractive trends:

Source: Keysight May presentation

5G has been a clear driver of late, with orders up "triple digits" in FY18, per the Q4 conference call. Autonomous and electric vehicles provide another long-term catalyst for growth, as the need for testing solutions increases along with the number of components per vehicle. Datacenter builds provide another tailwind, with the transition to 400G helping near-term results.

Keysight's software sales are growing sharply, in part due to the acquisitions of Anite in 2015 and Ixia in 2017. Those sales boost both recurring revenue and margins. As strong as growth looks at the moment, it hardly seems like it should slow down.

The Concerns

But in fact growth is going to slow - at least according to Keysight itself. The company on the Q2 call guided for full-year revenue growth of 7-8% - which even at the high end suggests a y/y increase of just 1.8%. First-half results benefited from easier comps, as the company dealt with the effects of wildfires last year. Compares get much tougher in the second half - and there's also the Huawei issue.

Per the Q2 call, Huawei accounted for 2.5% of 2H FY18 growth - and nearly 5% in the first half of this year. About two points of that, according to CFO Neil Dougherty, came from demand pulled forward ahead of the Chinese company's effective ban by the Trump Administration.

That shift modestly colors first-half FY19 results - but at the same time it's impacting guidance for the rest of the year. Without the change in Huawei's buying, 2H growth admittedly would be closer to 3-4%. The concern, however, is that the impact isn't going to be limited just to Huawei's direct impact. China on the whole accounts for "about 17-18%" of sales, per CEO Ron Nersesian on the Q2 call.

And as Baird put it in downgrading KEYS last month, "what's bad for the U.S. tech industry isn't a positive for KEYS". Other Huawei vendors are going to take a hit - and many of those vendors in turn are Keysight customers. This isn't just a Keysight problem, admittedly; peers like Teradyne (TER) and National Instruments (NATI) similarly have pulled back of late on roughly similar worries.

The bullish argument - and a valid argument at that - would be that the impact of Huawei will be short term in one form or the other. The situation could be resolved through U.S.-China negotiations. If not, as Nersesian noted on the Q2 call, Huawei's business likely will go to Nokia (NOK), Ericsson (ERIC), or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). As the CEO put it, "We have very strong positions in all of" those suppliers - and will see those sales restored to at least some extent. Worst-case scenario, Keysight laps the loss of Huawei four quarters from now - and the erosion of 2%+ of sales hardly offsets the opportunities in 5G, automotive, IoT, and other areas.

But it's unlikely to be quite that simple; there are going to be ripple effects from Huawei and the trade war more broadly. All that aside, longer-term, growth is likely to decelerate regardless:

Source: Keysight May presentation

Keysight itself doesn't expect recent revenue performance to continue in perpetuity. 5G benefits aren't going to last as long as the rollout does: Keysight orders are spiking as the technology is being developed, but as discussed in the Q&A of the Q1 call, won't necessarily sustain to the same level as 5G networks are rolled out. To be sure, Ixia should see some benefits from those rollouts, and smaller markets in other countries will be later to 5G - and those networks will require Keysight solutions as well.

But it's too optimistic to believe that 5G on its own can drive accelerating growth - as Keysight's own second half guidance and longer-term targets show. Keysight aggressively targeted the space, and has taken an early lead on competitors. Both Teradyne and National Instruments have talked up 5G growth on their own recent conference calls as they look to catch up. Keysight still has exposure to lower-growth areas like smartphone components and semiconductors, the latter of which is expected to see a decline in the second half (though that end market remains a single-digit percentage of total revenue).

There's a similar concern on the margin front, which have been hugely impressive of late but will face an uphill climb going forward. The slide above shows the company's targets for fiscal 2021 - but first-half non-GAAP margins were 21.8%. Keysight's model has impressive flow-through: in FY18, CSG turned 46% of its revenue growth into incremental operating income.

But that in turn means - particularly with no apparent plans to pull back on R&D spending - that lighter revenue increases will cause a significant deceleration in margin expansion and thus earnings growth. Keysight itself, as seen above, is targeting 10%+ EPS growth - notably less than the company has generated in the last six quarters, in particular. The question, particularly after the 20% decline, is if KEYS is cheap enough even if and when that deceleration arrives.

Valuation

Looking solely at EPS, KEYS would seem to be cheap enough. Analyst estimates for FY19 EPS are below $4, but those figures are going to have to rise; should Keysight hit the midpoint of Q3 guidance and post a ~flat Q4, FY19 EPS would come in around $4.20, suggesting a 17.7x P/E. In this market, that seems cheap for double-digit bottom-line growth, and exposure to areas like automotive and IoT suggests that growth doesn't necessarily end even if FY21 targets are hit. Ixia actually has been a mess - operating income fell 50% in FY18, and margins remain in the single-digits - but management still believes in the long-term opportunity and sees room for both growth and substantially more substantial profit contribution.

One issue here, however, is that KEYS isn't quite as cheap as P/E numbers suggest. EV/EBITDA, based on LTM numbers from the above-linked presentation, sits at a hefty 14x. That's pretty much in line with NATI - who is growing rather quickly itself - and above the 11x assigned TER and the 12x given to Viavi Solutions (VIAV).

Meanwhile, on a free cash flow basis, KEYS' valuation looks a bit more stretched, even back at $74. The company is targeting free cash flow conversion of 80-90% based on non-GAAP net income. Even at the high end of that range, FY19 EPS suggests ~$3.78 in cash flow per share, and a more aggressive 20x multiple.

And it's important to remember that - at least for now - the last six quarters look like an outlier. This is a business that declined for years ahead of the spin-off, and saw revenue and adjusted earnings decline between FY14 and FY16. It's possible, and in fact likely, that the business simply is better - the company took two points of share in the last year, according to respective presentations - but there's still a risk that Keysight's growth will plateau again, or worse.

Admittedly, the broader concerns here seem potentially overwrought. Even a low 20s free cash multiple is worthwhile if KEYS can grow cash flow 10%+ for several years. Q3 guidance, even with low-single-digit revenue growth, projects that same double-digit rise in EPS. Huawei will work itself out at some point. EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples are in line with the space, and below those of NATI and Teledyne (TDY). For all the worries, the bull case here still seems reasonably attractive back in the mid-70s. Forced to choose, I'd bet KEYS is higher a year from now - and if it can hit its targets and continue to execute, it could provide impressive multi-year returns.

But I'm not sure it's attractive enough just yet. Earnings reports going forward look potentially tougher, with trade war impacts in the second half of fiscal 2019 and exceedingly difficult comparisons in the following two quarters. EV/EBITDA multiples, in particular, have nearly doubled - and may be nearing a ceiling. The narrative around KEYS is likely to be negative for as long as the 17-18% of revenue is potentially at risk - and my wager at the moment is that said risk will stick around for quite a while.

Keysight has done a fantastic job, and I'll point out that I missed on the opportunity back in late 2016. I may well be doing so again. But for KEYS to be compelling, I'd like to see at least a sub-$70 share price - where FCF multiples are firmly in the teens - and perhaps some sign in the chart of a bottom. Given how quickly the post-earnings gains last week have reversed, KEYS isn't quite there yet:

source: finviz.com

And until it gets there, there's just enough to stay on the sidelines - for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.