Revisit Hermes: Superior Quality But Traded At A High Premium

Is there any value left on the table for a position in Hermes at this point? Here is my view.

Hermes International has become more expensive since I made my first call on the stock here at Seeking Alpha.

Source: Wikipedia

Background

It has been almost a year and a half since I made my first call on Hermes International (OTCPK:HESAY, OTCPK:HESAF) here at Seeking Alpha. The stock was up roughly 33%, while the benchmark, CAC 40, was down almost 6% (see below).

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 6/1/2019

While the business continued its healthy growth, the price multiples expanded (i.e., P/E from 40x to 44x, P/CF from 29x to 36x, P/S from 9x to 11x), making the shares more expensive (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/1/2019

Hermes International is currently ranked No. 1 per my factor-based business quality ranking model.

With this all said, is there any value left on the table for a position in Hermes at this point? Let's take a detailed look below.

Please be aware that while US-based investors have access to the stock via the tickers HESAY and HESAF on OTC, the primarily listed share (in this case, RMS on the Paris Stock Exchange) should always be the recommended option to invest in foreign companies for better liquidity.

Ownership Structure

Despite being a publicly traded company, Hermes International is actually controlled by H51 SAS (according to MarketScreener below). In 2011, the descendants of Hermes founder Thierry Hermes formed a holding company with a name that sounded like a secret code, H51, which locked up 50.2% of Hermès shares for the next 20 years. Family members inside H51 agreed they would only sell to other members. Two other major shareholders, fifth-generation family members Bertrand Puech and billionaire Nicolas Puech, kept their holdings outside H51 but agreed to give other family members the right of first refusal if they ever decided to sell.

Source: MarketScreener; data as of 6/2/2019.

The purpose of H51 was to thwart any takeover attempt by LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY). The Arnault family, which is associated with LVMH, currently owns less than 2% of the stake, while the Hermes family, affiliates and the company itself in combination own more than 72%.

Financial Performance

In 2018, Hermes International celebrated another great year of sustainable growth.

The biggest revenue contributor by region, Asia-Pacific (36%), was also the biggest top line growth contributor (13.7%), mainly buoyed by demand from Chinese consumers.

Source: Hermes 2018 result

By category, Leather Goods and Saddlery and Ready-to-wear and accessories - the two largest ones - saw their sales increase by 9.4% and 14.1% respectively (see below).

Source: Hermes 2018 result

The total growth of 10.4% in revenue led to a 13% top line CAGR and, with improving margins, a 17% bottom line CAGR for the past decade (see below).

Source: Hermes 2018 result

Source: Hermes 2018 result

As shown below, the margin for recurring operating profit was slightly down in 2018 but maintains its long-term uptrend, indicating scalability of the business.

Source: Hermes 2018 result

Another sign of the scale advantage here is the workforce expansion at Hermes International. For instance, the total employees increased by 6% for 2018 and 22% since 2014, far below the 10% and 45% growths in total sales for the respective periods.

Source: Hermes 2018 result

Hermes is also a cash generation machine, with the growth in operating cash flows following the growth in revenue. In 2018, the operating cash flows increased by 6.5%, representing approximately 29% of total sales.

Source: Hermes 2018 result

With only 5% of the cash flows required to inject back into the business to main operations, the free cash flow margin is a lofty 24% for the owners of Hermes.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/1/2019.

Of course, not all growths are equal - at the cost of capital efficiency, no growth is good growth. However, the management at Hermes did a good job in allocating capital to deliver consistently superior and improving returns on tangible equity for more than 15 years (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/2/2019

The management also appears "friendly" in terms of leveraging the residual cash to reward shareholders. Although the company does not buy back its shares, the dividend payout has been increased annually for recent years, with two exceptional dividends in the last 6 years and an 11% increase in 2018.

Source: Hermes 2018 result

Moat

Given the improving returns on tangible equity, gross margin, and free cash flow margin (see below) for more than a decade, I believe that Hermes has been widening its economic moat over time.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/2/2019

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/2/2019

The competitive edge at the company mainly comes from the brand, scale, and, most importantly, ultra-premium positioning, which not only fends off competition from peers, such as LVMH and Tapestry (TPR), but also immunizes the business from economic downturns.

Growth Prospects

Moving forward, analysts estimate an 8-9% CAGR in EPS for the next 3-4 years, according to Simply Wall St below. The growth will be mainly driven by new store expansion and new products.

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 6/1/2019

I believe that the analyst number is a bit on the conservative side, in light of the historical low- to mid-teens 10-year growth rates in EPS (see below), as well as the underestimated secular growth of Chinese high net worth consumers.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/2/2019

Let's put it this way - the current ROE and ROIC are both around 26%, there is the negligible debt on the balance sheet, and the payout ratio is averaged at around 33% for the past couple of years. If the current status remains intact, 77 cents out of 1 dollar of earnings from the previous year would return 20 cents for the current year - a 20% sustainable growth rate (theoretically though). And this leads to our ultimate topic of the day: Is this top-quality business worth the premium price of its stock?

Valuations

Through a two-stage free cash flow model, Simply Wall St comes up with a call of 40% overvaluation on RMS (see below).

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 6/1/2019

The model is based on the assumption of declining growth rates in FCF from 20% to 2% for the next decade, a discount rate of 6%, and a perpetual growth of less than 1%, as indicated below.

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 6/1/2019

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 6/1/2019

As implied by the previous discussion, I believe that the growth rate estimate is a bit conservative, considering the durable competitive advantage, long-term prospect driven by secular growths, and recession resistance.

If we assume a current free cash flow return on invested capital of 26% to decay to 23% in 15 years and a current payout ratio of 33% to reach 40% in the meantime, at the end of year 15, the business would accumulate $56 in FCF for the shareholder for every dollar of FCF that s/he pays a price multiple for. The P/FCF of RMS is around 43x at the moment.

If we take into terminal assets into consideration and assume an exit P/B of 7.5x (the current P/B is 11x and the recent-5-year average is 10x), along with a discount rate of 10% (a margin of safety on the top of the 6% above), then we come up with the calculated total value of $93 for one dollar of current FCF at the end of year 15 (to be the exit year), $72 if the exit takes place in year 10, or $52 in year 5. In all such (fair) cases, investors should make some money at this level (of a 43x P/FCF). Not too bad at all!

I also would like to build a bear case, by assuming the exit P/B of 5x (the 10-year low was 5.5 in 2009 and the current P/B of LVMH is 5.3x), the discount rate of 15% (more margin of safety), the FROIC from 26% down to 15% (near the 10-year low) in year 15, and the payout ratio from 33% up to 45% (the current payout ratio of LVMH is 43%). As a result, the model would give me a fair value of $28-29 for one dollar of FCF if investors buy and hold for any period between 5 and 15 years. The accumulated FCF generated by the business at the end of year 15 would be $36 for every dollar of FCF now. In such a bear case, it is implied any P/FCF of over 36x would be risky for shareholders.

Summary

To conclude, Hermes International possesses characteristics of a decent business for equity investors - a wide economic moat, healthy growth, long-term prospects, superior returns on tangible equity, and the opportunity of reinvesting retained earnings at a high rate of return.

However, long-term value/quality investors may want to wait patiently for a more favorable (and less risky) entry point at the P/FCF below 40x (a 20% margin of safety for my fair case outcome). For more conservative investors, a P/FCF of less than 35x should present more margin of safety for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HESAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.