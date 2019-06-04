MannKind: Brazil Approval, Scripts, Cash

MannKind (MNKD) announced today that Afrezza has received approval from ANVISA. The long-awaited approval is now in the books, and investors are trying to determine exactly how big this news is. The reaction from the market has been muted thus far, and likely for good reason. The press release issued by MannKind had a key phrase that shows further steps are needed before diabetics in Brazil will be inhaling their insulin:

...subject to the pricing registration process by Câmara de Regulação do Mercado de Medicamentos (CMED).

The healthcare system in Brazil is vastly different than the United States, and drug pricing is oft set by the government if a company is going to utilize the government-subsidized system as opposed to private pay. Essentially, pricing could be a large issue in this matter. MannKind and Biomm SA have an agreement, but if the numbers do not really work for one party or the other, then getting the project off of the ground may be a challenge.

I have always characterized the Brazil deal as relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. I have long stated that the deal has benefits to MannKind of using up some quantities of contracted insulin which the company is required to purchase from Amphastar (AMPH). MannKind is contracted to buy insulin from Amphastar in quantities that it simply has been unable to use. This dynamic has created several re-negotiations with Amphastar to lower the quantities in the near-term buy stacking the contracted amount into subsequent years. Amphastar has never lowered the overall amount of contracted insulin. Earlier this year, the two companies negotiated to lower the purchase requirements in 2019.

The chart above should temper expectations of what MannKind is actually anticipating from its Brazil deal. With full expectation of Brazil approval, MannKind negotiated its 2019 insulin purchases downward from what was previously required. When you consider that the company anticipates a Q4 launch, and the company is purchasing no insulin in Q3, it is clear that MannKind will be using its existing stockpile (less the Q4 commitment to satisfy both the US and Brazil markets. To better grasp the oversupply of insulin, consider that the 75 kg purchase requirement this year equates to 7,500 grams and that an 8-unit Afrezza cartridge contains just .7 mg of insulin. Essentially, MannKind can make 107 million 8-unit cartridges this year with the contracted insulin.

In summary, Brazil still has the pricing hurdle to navigate, and even when that hurdle is cleared, the sales in Brazil will not likely be staggering. The benefit here is that this deal will help with using up contracted insulin, and will help to make the factory more efficient. If you are expecting huge cash inflows from this deal, you are likely setting yourself up for disappointment.

Scripts

For the week ending May 24th, Afrezza scripts came in at 742. Retail sales were at $1.16 million, while estimated net revenue was at about $530,000. Afrezza sales this past week were in line with my model, though most of the year sales have been lagging behind my model.

One of the bigger issues relating to Afrezza sales and traction is the dynamic that new scripts (nRx) is much flatter than desired, and refills (rRx) is ahead of new scripts. When a drug is taking off and new, new scripts are usually the dominant metric. Once market saturation happens, the refill number overtakes the new scripts number. With Afrezza we are seeing refills well ahead of new scripts. Early in his career at MannKind, CEO Mike Castagna spoke to the importance of the issue of getting new scripts above refills. The logic there was simple. Afrezza needed new scripts to continue to be a driver. As long as new scripts were ahead of refills, anyone (potential partners included) could see growth in the sales of the drug. For a period of time, MannKind was able to achieve getting new scripts above refills. Since Q3 of 2018, we have seen new scripts lag. The domino effect of that dictates that this will have an impact moving forward.

Don't get me wrong, refills are important. Very important. Converting new scripts to refills is critical. If the conversion rate is not high enough, then a drug can end up treading water. You can see the flatness of new scripts over the past year in the chart below.

This issue in a nutshell is simple. If you feel that MannKind is not driving sales to an acceptable level on its own, you should be concerned. Any potential partner is going to look at the script numbers. They will not be very thrilled with what they see. The deeper look will take them to the spending and revenue numbers. These confirm the severe challenges.

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind, as usual, bears watching. For the week ending May 24th, I estimate that the company had $44.7 million in cash. This assumes that MannKind has not used the ATM. In 8 weeks, MannKind will see some costs come across the radar which will bring cash down to about $20 million, which is entering the proverbial danger zone.

MannKind has some possible areas where it can get an infusion of cash. There is an anticipated $12.5 million milestone from United Therapeutics (UTHR), which I estimate happens at the end of Q3. There is also a possible infusion of a $15 million milestone with United Therapeutics related to an unnamed molecule. Personally, I do not anticipate that milestone happening in 2019. The idea of an order of Afrezza from Brazil is oft brought up, but the reality is that such an order will not be as substantial as most think.

The bottom line here is that as cash dwindles, the amount of leverage MannKind possesses diminishes. This could impact co-promote activities, financing activities, and even partnership activities.

In summary, there are some positives in the cards, but the company is still a long way away from having a hand that could be considered a winner. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.