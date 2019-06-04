Retirement Advisor: Reframing Today's 'Crisis' (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
The retirement system in the U.S. consists of three pillars, and each is continually getting wobblier, as Roger Salus details in his most recent article on Seeking Alpha. The emerging reality seems to be that retirement is becoming a luxury that decreasing numbers will be able to afford.
This brief podcast (5:12) argues that the choice has come down to enjoyment of luxuries in one’s earlier years or later ones, and offers ideas on how to view the household balance sheet and conceptualize “crisis.”