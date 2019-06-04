HIE: Sky-High Expenses For Just Dividend Stocks

Almost any other dividend or equity income fund would be a better choice for investors.

The Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) is a closed end fund focused on investing in high dividend stocks around the globe. Despite a high distribution rate, total fund returns have been underwhelming. Additionally, extremely high annual expenses mean investors are paying dearly for very little in the way of performance.

Fund Investors Haven’t Been Rewarded

Since inception the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 substantially despite being composed primarily of US equities.

(Graphic: Morningstar.com)

The fund does pay distributions of around 13% to 13.5% (depending on whether you use the NAV or market price when calculating the rate) however, Morningstar’s performance information for the fund is labeled as showing total returns, which should include those distributions.

Given that the stock market has gone up since the fund’s inception, it’s pretty inexcusable that the fund has underperformed given it is leveraged. One would expect returns to exceed the market or at least some other relevant benchmark. Here are the fund’s returns compared to two cheaper dividend-focused funds: the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Fund (VHDYX) and the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Fund (VIGI).

(Graphic Source: Morningstar.com, red highlights author)

For these lackluster returns from HIE, investors in the fund are paying a hefty price.

High Expenses

While the performance of HIE has been lagging, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results so we can’t say for sure that future returns for the fund will be bad. However, we do know one thing about the future of the fund and that is that expenses will be quite high.

(Source: Fund factsheet, red highlights author)

The fund has an annual expense ratio of 2.41% which is just insane. It’s worth noting that the fund does employ some leverage so some of those expenses are simply interest on margin.

Looking at the fund prospectus which breaks down the annual fees by type, we can see that even backing out interest expenses fees are high.

(Graphic source: Fund prospectus)

We can see that management fees are 1.22% annually and “other” expenses are .65% annually. Interest expenses were just .45%. The prospectus contains information as of October 31, 2018. At that time, the fund was only leveraged 15.5% and the Fed Funds rate was .25% lower. So, we’d naturally expect interest expenses to be a bit higher today. There is also a line item for acquired fund fees and expenses. Looking at the fund’s holdings (which we’ll show later), we don’t see any underlying funds so we believe that at present this line item would be around zero percent

The management fees plus other expenses total 1.87%. To get to 2.41% expenses listed would imply about .54% in annual interest expenses. This seems reasonable given the Fed Funds rate was raised by .25% and the fund employs more leverage today.

The other thing worth examining is the fund’s investment portfolio, especially considering the fund’s concentration in certain sectors.

(Graphic source: Fund fact sheet)

The fund’s biggest concentration is in energy (including MLPs) which makes up more than a third of the fund. Financials, industrials, and communications services make up the next largest sectors.

Some of the investments look rather uninspiring such as J.Jill (JILL) a struggling retailer. Kroger (KR), a grocery retailer, competes in an industry known for cutthroat competition, low margins, and low returns on capital. Ford (F) is dealing with declining auto sales and tariff threats. Not to mention the auto industry has historically been characterized as a very low margin, low return on capital business.

12.6% of the fund is in industrial companies that are highly impacted by Trump’s ongoing trade wars. Indeed, FedEx (FDX) is extremely sensitive to global trade volumes.

Other holdings face their own challenges. For example, AT&T (T) is struggling to integrate its huge acquisition of TWX. For-profit incarceration company GEO Group (GEO) operates in a highly sensitive sector that could face issues if the political climate changes.

Summary

We just can’t find any reason to justify owning this fund. Performance has been lacking and expenses are extraordinarily high. In fact, if investors had purchased shares during the initial distribution there was even a sales charge! For investors looking for dividend income, there are many better performing, unlevered (and thus safer in some respects), funds out there. We highlighted two earlier in the Vanguard funds we mentioned but you can probably easily find more!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.