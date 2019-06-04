Movie Studios Hoping Counter-Programming Strategy Returns To Form At Box Office

The pair’s success should give the industry hope given it was just a few weeks ago when we saw another pair of counter-programming films flop, sparking concern among analysts.

Even though “Rocketman” and “Ma” themselves also missed projections, they were made for relatively low budgets and were already set to be profitable regardless, so the losses were minimal.

Both “Rocketman” and “Ma” were able to find strong audiences despite the presence of Warner Bros. big tentpole “Godzilla” sequel, which underperformed.

Last weekend Universal and Paramount were the beneficiaries of what can be seen as a sign the counter-programming strategy still works in a streaming first culture.

Summer blockbusters are a staple of the season, but studios have recently begun seeing a decline in the success of films slotted specifically as counter-programming.

After a season that got jump-started early courtesy of what is now the highest-grossing superhero pic of all time, it seemed as if the box office was beginning to reset itself back to normal standards – finally. Yet, one area hadn’t quite returned to the fold so quickly and investors were relieved to see a resurgence happened last weekend which should be a calming effect to the industry.

For literally the last few decades, studios have banked on the counter-programming effect. The simple idea being if things blowing up every five minutes wasn’t your thing, then another studio had a second (or third) option lined up.

And for a while it worked like clockwork – in fact, traditionally, May is full of those kinds of films, but this May was an exception and it had been going on for a little while prior which sent a scare into Hollywood. After all, in this streaming generation, it’s easy to see people passing on $20 tickets to just stay home and use Netflix as their own version of counter-programming (and at $20 a ticket who could blame them?).

Luckily, so far, June has changed that course back to the way it was – at least for now – and investors in Viacom (NYSE:VIA) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are the first to see the benefits. Over the weekend, the big release was Warner Bros.'s (NYSE:T) newest entry in its Godzilla franchise. Environed as the third film in (at least) a four-picture connected series, it was the type of movie the WB MADE sure you knew was coming.

To counter that, Viacom’s Paramount slotted its Elton John bio-pic Rocketman and Comcast’s Universal went back to the Blumhouse well and pulled out low budget horror film Ma. This gave audiences a bunch of selections if Godzilla wasn’t of interest or had already seen Aladdin. This really represented the first week in a while where we had four legitimate options for theatergoers.

And they responded… just not as expected.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters had been expected to pull in a total in the high $50s or low $60s million range, but the end result was $49 million. A sizable drop-off for what was seen as an “it” film and one Warner was heavily banking on.

So what happened?

Well, it was a confluence of things that snowballed from Godzilla not being able to convert on its surprise success from 2014. Remember Warner slotted Kong Island in between (as that is part of this universe now), but beyond that spacing, the movie was seen as having less character development than its predecessors. As a result, negative reviews lowered those initial projections.

Yes, I actually just said character development led to the poor performance of a monster movie.

Fun times, right?

Regardless, that’s not the big takeaway – no the bigger takeaway and the one investors will like is that audiences finally re-affirmed that if the blockbuster of the week wasn’t for them, they had other in-theater options. Rocketman was a great counter-programming measure and Paramount picked a great spot to release it into the marketplace.

Yes, the movie itself also didn’t hit its $35-$40 million projection, but it doesn’t matter. The movie was made for around $40 million so it was always going to be profitable and this is an awards play so the film will have legs for the rest of the year, even if that leads to SVOD/Blu-Ray versions being the beneficiary.

We saw something similar with Universal’s Ma. The movie was projected to do in the mid-$20s million range, but came up with about $18.5 million. However, with Ma it makes even less of a difference because the movie was made for just $5 million. That’s the beauty of a Blumhouse film – low budget, high return and smart storytelling across the board. It’s become an insanely profitable rinse-and-repeat type formula.

Now again, it’s important to mention both films missed their marks because of increased summer competition from in-theater opportunities and out, but compared to projects like Ugly Dolls and Long Shot which kicked off the month flopping, it shows an improvement in the market.

That’s what investors want and quite frankly NEEDED to see.

Shareholders need to see films NOT from Disney (NYSE:DIS) still have a shot to do well and they need to see one doesn’t have to be a AAA tentpole to turn a profit (even if the budget bar to clear is very low). It’s something small, but impactful and it’s a fascinating trend that hasn’t really been in the forefront but it’s costing the studios – and in turn investors - millions in profits each week.

This weekend will further test the counter-programming theory, but in an extreme way. Disney/Fox’s (NASDAQ:FOX) latest X-Men spin-off will take on Universal’s CGI kids flick The Secret Lives of Pets sequel – and if that wasn’t enough Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) adult comedy Late Night from Mindy Kaling which stars the comedian alongside Emma Thompson will also hit screens.

This is Amazon doubling-down on counter-programming, but like with Rocketman, there is an awards component here and I can’t imagine the budget is high. Amazon also knows the film will eventually migrate to its platform (likely before the year is up), so even if people don’t see it now, it just builds awareness for later. It’s a long-term play, but it also helped ensure they won the rights to what was a hotly contested project.

Universal and Paramount, along with Sony, Warner Bros. and Lionsgate may be competitors, but in this case, it’s a rising tide scenario. Neither Universal nor Paramount are likely fuming over their weekend totals, even if this was lower than expected. It’s just a weird evolution of the box office that has really come into focus the last few years and something investors should keep an eye on as we continue down the summer movie pathway and beyond.

