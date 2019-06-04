United Parcel Service: This 4% Yielder Looks Really Attractive

Trade war rhetoric has really hurt UPS, but I think long-term investors can use this moment as an opportunity to buy shares of a high quality name on the cheap.

I’ve heard various portfolio managers say that this day and age is a pretty terrible time to be managing money. This isn’t because of economic data or market fundamentals. It’s because, today, more than ever, these data points don’t really matter. Instead, the market is trading based upon sentiment and Tweets. That means that fundamental data is less valuable when it comes to making predictions. It also means that volatility is high and more irrational than usual (if that’s even possible). But, with all of this in mind, I’m still looking to take advantage of the negative sentiment that we’re seeing in the market, keeping faith that over the long term, the market really is a weighing machine and not a voting machine.

If that last bit sounded a bit off, it was because I was quoting the father of all value investing, Benjamin Graham. Graham said, “In the short run the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine.”

What he meant was, in the short term, the market is much more focused on things like fear and greed which drive momentum and create a herd mentality with a popular trade. If I know anything about the stock market and mankind in general, it's that oftentimes, herds can be wrong. Investors can be astute, but they can also be fearful lemmings.

But, as Graham says, over the longer term, the true substance of a business (and its underlying fundamentals) should shine through. This is why, as a value investor, I do my best to maintain peace of mind during turbulent times and buy shares of high quality companies when they’re beaten down. Another popular quote in this regard is “the time to buy is when there is blood in the streets.” This quote is attributed to Baron Rothschild, of the British Rothschild banking family.

This sentiment is echoed by probably the most famous American investor, Warren Buffett, who said, “Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful.”

Even though the market is well into one of the longest economic expansions ever, it continues to climb a wall of worry. To me, the skepticism associated with much of the post Great Recession rebound is the reason that it has lasted so long. There have been very few moments of exuberance during the run up since 2009 and today, I think there is still plenty of fear in the markets. That’s especially the case when it comes to sectors and/or industries that are viewed as being economically sensitive and/or having a high reliance on global trade for success.

So, with all of this being said, I wanted to take some time to talk about United Parcel Service (UPS). Right now, I think UPS is one of the best dividend growth values that I see in the market. Even though we’ve experienced a sell-off over the past month or so (the Dow Jones Industrial Average has posted losses for 5 consecutive weeks), the major averages are still relatively close to their all-time highs. In other words, this sell-off appears to have more bark than bite and it’s still difficult to find great values in the market. But, that isn’t the case for UPS, which is trading with a similar valuation today that it had during the trough of the Great Recession, and to me, that represents an irrationally oversold condition that income oriented value investors should think about taking advantage of.

UPS has been trading weakly for about a year now. This weakness corresponds with trade war fears, yet the fundamental picture doesn’t quite match the stock’s performance. UPS actually posted one if its best bottom-line performance years in recent memory in 2018, with 20% EPS growth. A lot of this comes on the back of the tax reform, but looking forward, it’s not as if UPS’s outlook is grim. The company has posted guidance in recent quarters that came in below analyst estimates, yet it still appears as if the company believes it can grow in 2019.

Right now, the consensus estimate on Wall Street for UPS’s 2019 EPS is $7.47, which represents 3% growth y/y. That’s a long way off of 2018’s 20% growth, but then again, I don’t think anyone expected this mature company to keep up that sort of growth trajectory. UPS has posted positive EPS growth in every year since 2009. The company has posted a couple of really big double-digit return years, but for 4 out of the last 6 years, we’ve seen low-mid single-digit EPS growth. To me, that’s about right for a company the size of UPS.

I think the logistics industry is an attractive one with long-term tailwinds behind it in the form of the growth of eCommerce. Prior to the trade war, I would have said that continued urbanization and globalization were two major tailwinds as well. Globalization has come into question a bit recently with the rise of nationalism and pushback against free trade, yet long term, I suspect that trend will continue as well. However, delivering goods is not exactly a hyper growth space and UPS isn’t going to be a major disruptor. Because of this, I don’t expect to see double-digit growth annually, but then again, I don’t have to when the stock yields ~4%. Continued mid-single-digit EPS growth combined with a 4% yield will result in fantastic long-term total returns.

So, while recent guidance has disappointed, I don’t think that ~3% annual growth is very far out of the company’s long-term growth track and therefore, I don’t see why the stock has sold off so much in response to lowered guidance. Obviously, there are fears that guidance will continue to disappoint and things will get much worse from here. I think certain investors remember the 08/09 sell-off where UPS’s bottom line posted negative results in two consecutive years that really hurt the stock. In 2008, UPS posted -16% EPS growth, and in 2009, the company’s bottom-line fell even further, posting -34% results. Yet, as soon as commerce picked back up, so did UPS’s earnings, with a 54% bounce back in 2010.

While those memories are still relatively fresh for some, I think that comparing 3% EPS growth to -34% EPS growth is ludicrous. Yet, that appears to be what the market is doing because today, UPS is being priced with a 12.9x P/E premium, and at the very trough of the Great Recession, the market slapped a 12.4x multiple on shares.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The valuation alone is enough to inspire me to add to my UPS position at these levels. But, on top of that, I think it’s also worth mentioning that the company maintains a strong balance sheet, with an A+ S&P credit rating. Furthermore, analysts are currently calling for a return to high single-digit growth in 2020 and 2021. I don’t know if UPS will post 8% EPS growth in 2020 and 2021, but honestly, it doesn’t have to to justify the current multiple. So long as UPS’s EPS doesn’t fall off of a cliff in the next couple of years, investors are getting a great value in the present.

I would be remiss to skip over the fears that surround UPS related to the idea that Amazon (AMZN) is getting into the logistics space. I’ve touched on this issue for the company in previous articles, but once again, I’ll say that I don’t think this is a huge deal for UPS, or rival FedEx (FDX) for that matter. These two companies operate a near duopoly in the global logistics market and the addition of a strong third or fourth player isn’t going to drastically harm business. Why? Because the growth of demand for global shipping is growing at a strong rate and this should help to smooth out any market share lost to a competitor like Amazon. And, with regard to the eCommerce volumes that serve as part of my bullish thesis for UPS, I highly doubt that Amazon’s shipping efforts are going to cut into UPS’s non-Amazon related volumes. I don’t think that Amazon’s retail competitors are going to be willing to add to AMZN’s coffers by paying them for shipping services. Assuming that Amazon isn’t going to end up the one retail name to rule them all, I think UPS should be fine in the B2B and the B2C shipping markets.

I admit that I’ve been hesitant to dive into this market. I’m nearly fully invested (I’m only sitting on 7% cash at the moment). Because of this, I’m being really cautious when dipping into my cash position because my wife still won’t return to work for a few months and money doesn’t grow on the trees that surround my house. However, I realize that at a certain point, I should put caution aside, stick to my value principles, and buy beaten down blue chip names when I see them.

UPS is not necessarily a S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) stock. It is economically sensitive, and while it hasn’t cut its dividend in quite some time, it did freeze it for a year in response to the Great Recession, which means that it doesn’t necessarily offer the safest dividend growth prospects. But, no stock is perfect, and at less than 13x earnings and with a 4%+ dividend yield, I think the risk here is worth the reward.

I’ve been watching the stock closely as its recent sell-off pushed the shares down below $95. My fair value estimate for UPS is currently $105/share, so now that UPS is trading in the $94/$95 area, we’re talking about a 10% discount to fair value, which is typically where I like to start making purchases. The reason that I haven’t added to my UPS position quite yet is because I wanted to see if the current trade rhetoric would push the stock back down to the Christmas Eve lows around $90. I’d love to see the stock test that level before adding shares, but then again, I could easily come to regret this because that 10% discount is rarely available in the DGI space. Right now, UPS sits at the top of my watch list. I may wait to see what happens with the $90 level or I may decide to simply buy value where I see it (which is right here and now). Either way, I’ll be sure to let subscribers know if I purchase shares as soon as I do.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS, FDX, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.