Dividend Income Update May 2019

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors, as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream. Looking back at my May totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is still moving at a nice clip, and I look forward to calculating my half-year 2019 totals in a few weeks to see where I stand relative to last year. With that being said, let's take a look back at my May 2019 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $466.22, up from $374.11, an increase of 24.6% from May of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $285.81, up from $238.88, an increase of 19.6% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $181.44, up from $167.75 from this time last year, an increase of 8.2%.

Grand total for the month of May: $933.47, an increase of 19.6% from May 2018.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,932.96

Date Description Amount $ 05/01/19 GENERAL MILLS INC. (GIS) CASH DIV ON 114.25311 SHS REC 04/10/19 PAY... 55.98 05/01/19 AT&T INC. (T) CASH DIV ON 64.06607 SHS REC 04/10/19 PAY 05/01/19 32.67 05/06/19 BEMIS CO. INC. (BMS) CASH DIV ON 36.44753 SHS REC 04/29/19 PAY 05/06... 11.66 05/10/19 CLOROX CO. (CLX) CASH DIV ON 17.10604 SHS REC 04/24/19 PAY 05/10/19 16.42 05/13/19 AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC. (APD) CASH DIV ON 41.27056 SHS REC 04... 47.87 05/15/19 PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. (PG) CASH DIV ON 28.20333 SHS REC 04/19/19 PA... 21.04 05/15/19 HORMEL FOODS CORP. (HRL) CASH DIV ON 86.41528 SHS REC 04/15/19 PAY ... 18.15 05/15/19 COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY (CL) CASH DIV ON 18.11423 SHS REC 04/19... 7.79 05/15/19 ABBVIE INC. (ABBV) CASH DIV ON 151.98748 SHS REC 04/15/19 PAY 05/15/... 162.63 05/15/19 ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT) CASH DIV ON 79.33886 SHS REC 04/15/19 PA... 25.39 05/20/19 CATERPILLAR INC. (CAT) CASH DIV ON 75.47049 SHS REC 04/22/19 PAY 05... 64.90 05/24/19 WABTEC (WAB) 0.12 05/28/19 VERSUM MATERIALS INC. (VSM) 1.60 Total: $466.22

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $1,038.74

Date Description Amount $ 05/01/19 ***TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) CASH DIV ON 180.60523 SHS REC 04/11... 99.55 05/01/19 GENERAL MILLS INC. CASH DIV ON 56.62101 SHS REC 04/10/19 PAY ... 27.74 05/15/19 PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. CASH DIV ON 11.07989 SHS REC 04/19/19 PA... 8.26 05/15/19 HORMEL FOODS CORP. CASH DIV ON 9.04346 SHS REC 04/15/19 PAY 0... 1.90 05/15/19 ABBVIE INC. CASH DIV ON 20.06625 SHS REC 04/15/19 PAY 05/15/1... 21.47 05/20/19 CATERPILLAR INC. CASH DIV ON 65.40776 SHS REC 04/22/19 PAY 05... 56.25 05/24/19 STARBUCKS CORP. (SBUX) CASH DIV ON 7.07310 SHS REC 05/09/19 PAY 05/2... 2.55 05/28/19 ***ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (RY) CASH DIV ON 89.84916 SHS REC 04/27/1... 68.09 Total: $285.81

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $504.77

Date Description Amount $ 05/21/19 HCP INC. (HCP) CASH DIV ON 171.16583 SHS REC 05/06/19 PAY 05/21/19 63.33 05/28/2019 WELLTOWER INC. (WELL) REIT 67.86 05/31/2019 LTC PROPERTIES, INC. (LTC) REIT 5.70 05/31/2019 SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT (SBRA) 44.55 Total: $181.44

Looking at the figures above, I cannot complain, as my dividend train keeps chugging along, churning out that passive income despite currency headwinds, dividend cuts, economic headwinds, tariffs, the Federal Reserve, interest rates, terror across the world, saber rattling from North Korea, China, Russian troops in Ukraine, the Nigerian delta under attack curbing the flow of oil, floods, earthquakes, volcanoes, measles outbreak, credit card debt, student debt, etc. I think you get the point. There will always be negative financial, civil, health news and more. Even during the best economic times, there will always be an opinion citing concerns. The question is, will you react to the headlines or stay the course?

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your May dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.

