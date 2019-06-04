The Worst Of Times Is The Best Of Times To Buy Stocks

I have saved you the effort and went through the Health/Health Tech list, Internet Tech, and recent IPOs. I even listed names that are close to down 20%.

I Hope You Started Buying Yesterday

I've said this before but like a lot of what I do, it bears repeating. Stocks are the only item that loses attractiveness when the prices go down. Most people wait for a sale or they go to a discount store because they hate paying more for something if they can help it. But not stocks. That is just dumb, the time to buy is NOW, you just need to have the discipline to manage your capital. Long-term readers were no doubt bored to tears with my daily exhortations to trim positions and generate cash, maintain that 25% to 35% cash cache. By trimming I meant to take just 3 or 4 shares every day off of positions. Boy, wasn't that annoying? Well, if you listened, and started the buying process yesterday, I hope you now see the logic. It's hard in the beginning, selling is always hard, but it is easier to sell as the market is going up. Once you get into that healthy habit, then when it's crashing and everyone is jumping ship in a panic, you don't have to. Now, I know it's scary, but now is when that discipline pays off, and to practice the next part of the discipline. Go back to the lists and look for names that are now 20% below their highs. Why? Well, you have to have a threshold to start with, and in my experience, once a high beta name falls below 20%, it tends to accelerate to the downside. This is why I am asking you to break up your purchases into at least 5 tranches. I have saved you the effort and went through the Health/Health Tech list, Internet Tech, and recent IPOs. I even listed names that are close to down 20%. If you really can't help yourself and you have to have an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) right now, please take a 1/10th position and wait for further downside. The bounce I was looking for is happening this morning. If you were intrepid and bought in last Thursday through yesterday, maybe trim those positions to pay for new ones. Cash is still king my friends.

Know What you Own

Please don't just pick one from column "A" and another from column "B". Know the name you are buying. If the market goes against you and you don't understand what you own, you will panic out of the name. That helps NO ONE.

Internet Tech

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Square (NYSE:SQ)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)/(NASDAQ:GOOG)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) (close enough)

IT Almost There

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Amazon (AMZN)

Health-Tech

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

HT Almost there

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Special Situations

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) - Misunderstood earnings report killed this name. If you have patience, buy; if you own, stick with it.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) - The best speculation, vulnerable down 30, but 130 points upside. Frankly, I think it holds this 180 level and is about to bounce up hard

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) - Recent IPO

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) - Recent IPO

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) - Recent IPO

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) - Fantastic earnings report, I see this as a possible double in 12 months. This part of a new class of enterprise SaaS Social tech. Slack (WORK), Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR). I owe you an article on this.

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) - Recent IPO - A not well understood Fintech (bond trading). This is a great business. Please keep an eye on this name. If it ever gets close to -20%, buy it.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) - What can I say that hasn't already been said - look, the market went KABLOOEY and how hard did GE fall? Trick question, it stood up just fine. GE is going higher, three cheers for Culp. Downside: $0.50, Upside: 50% in 6 months

Boeing (NYSE:BA) - Pretty much the same as GE. Every bad piece of news has been trotted out and BA is at cruising altitude above the clouds. Just buy some already.

