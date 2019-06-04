No Good News For Barnes And Noble

It’s no secret that retail stocks are struggling at the moment, but one of the hardest hit companies is Barnes & Noble, Inc (BKS). The retailer most known for selling books is struggling to convince investors to be positive. BKS stock is down just over 38 percent so far in 2019 after it reached its 52-week high of $7.81 at the beginning of the year. Recent trading in late May broke through a key support level around $4.50 that was set in September 2018. The new low is a critical juncture for the stock’s next move as the breakout could result in new, deeper lows or it could spark a rally where investors decide that valuations are cheap. With BKS earnings coming up in the next 3 weeks, a fundamental shift could be the event that pushes trading in either direction.

BKS past earnings have been quite tumultuous since the company started seeing sharp declines in revenue in 2019. Those declines have since stabilized as revenue growth was essentially flat on a year-over-year basis in BKS’ fiscal year 2019 Q3. Despite this, revenue was still slightly lower than Wall Street estimates as it was in the two quarters before. However, the 11 percent drop that followed the poor earnings was probably caused by disappointing EBITDA of $133 million. Management guidance provided no relief either, projecting EBITDA of $140-$155 million, well below Wall Street consensus estimates of $165 million.

Comparable store sales for the retail segment were up 1.1 percent, but the book category weighed on results. Book sales for the quarter decreased 1.2 percent and were offset by a higher gain in non-book sales which were up 4.9 percent. BKS had no help from online sales either as that segment fell 2.3 percent. The smaller NOOK category fell at an even sharper rate, down 21.2 percent but only accounted for 1.4 percent of total sales. The strong growth in the non-book segment did not come without cost though as BKS engaged in several marketing campaigns to encourage higher sales.

Management said they saw initial weakness in November as “traffic and transactions were down significantly” despite the belief that both were supposed to see organic growth from newly published titles. Sales numbers only improved after an adjustment in marketing and pricing which boosted the performance in the last month of the quarter. The intense focus on marketing forced profitability lower than expected (hence the EBITDA miss). The retail segment saw an 80 basis point drop in its margin due to higher “current year holiday advertising expenses,” but overall margin only fell 10 basis points due to lower severance costs, store payroll, and employee benefit costs.

BKS’s inorganic generation of print book sales was still not successful enough to maintain the industry rate growth of a 1.3 percent increase in US print book sales. It’s even more disappointing when considering a further breakdown of book sales into popularity. According to NPD, “year-over-year sales for the top 100 titles increased 21 percent in December 2018, but sales of titles ranked between 100 and 1,000 declined 3 percent.” BKS is likely to specialize in selling these popular titles since its one of the most popular common name booksellers. The fact that comp sales decreased in this quarter is more disappointing in the context of this industry data.

While NOOK revenue is only a small percentage of the company’s total sales, it still could have a significant impact on the BKS top line. The sharp decline in NOOK sales has continued to intensify: down 19.5 percent in FY 2018 Q3 to down 21.2 percent in FY 2019 Q3. Profitability deteriorated as well as gross margin fell 470 basis points year-over-year. Investors should not expect these numbers to improve either. According to PublishDrive, NOOK market share was only 4 percent with Amazon and Apple dominating the ebook industry at 83 percent and 9 percent. Combine this with the fact that ebook sales in the first three quarters of 2018 fell 3.9 percent, and it looks like that NOOK will only ever continue to be a burden on BKS operations.

BKS may be a company in decline, but it has continued to deliver a quarterly dividend of $0.15 which means the stock has a very high yield. There’s a chance that the stock’s dividend could be in danger if management lets the balance sheet become weaker with lower cash flow. The company only has $15.8 million of cash with current liabilities of $1.021 billion and a lion’s share of its current assets in $1 billion of merchandise inventories, a category that is up 2.5 percent year over year. Since merchandise is unlikely to be very liquid, the current position of the company is probably worse than what the balance sheet shows.

BKS has the hallmark of another dying retailer. The bookseller’s largest segment, selling books, is largely underperforming the book sales industry, and generating non-book sales has become an inorganic, expensive process. The smaller NOOK category is also unlikely to improve either with its small market share in a struggling ebook market. To top it all off, BKS’s dividend could see some danger down the road as fundamentals worsen. Investors should keep an eye out for next quarter’s earnings. If results surprise, the stock could see an rally, but it’s more likely that there will be more bad news. It’s probably best to stay away.

