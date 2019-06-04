Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again

Source

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares have recently broken down once again and have become an enticing buy for investors looking for a Dividend King on sale. While the stock performance has not been great for many years, investors can see positive performance with well-timed purchases. The company and its operations are highly correlated to the oil commodity market and can see significant swings when it is under pressure. However, shareholders with a long-term horizon may do well to start a position in this diversified conglomerate with a 4.9%+ yield.

Performance

In its most recently reported quarter, Exxon Mobil showed us results that were impressive to say the least.

Exxon saw a slight revenue decline, which of course was related to lower oil prices. This led to an earnings miss as well. As many investors know oil related investments tends to be highly correlated to the commodity in which they are procuring. The company was able to grow production to almost 4 million barrels per day, but was affected by maintenance and weaker fuel margins in the down stream business. Regardless, the company remains a strong operator.

Below we see a better picture of the company's financial results for the quarter.

With free cash flow of $2.5 billion, Exxon Mobil had a payout ratio of more than 100% for dividends in the quarter. The company also saw its debt rise as we will see below.

While the company continues to perform well, it should keep an eye out towards reducing debt from asset sales instead of increasing the dividend. It could however also focus on further share repurchases at times when debt can be had for lower costs than the cost of the dividend.

With the recent oil price decline, it would be beneficial to look at where we may be in the coming quarter. So, where was oil then compared to now?

A quick look shows us that oil was around mid to high $60s per barrel in the 2nd quarter of last year. With oil prices actually lower this quarter, we should expect further weakness in results. This will obviously be a negative for company earnings, but we do know that Exxon has become more efficient at identifying profitable operations at lower oil prices. This has also been reflected in the recent weakness in share price.

The company identifies this in an investor presentation showing that it can drive earnings growth in the coming years even if oil is at $40 per barrel.

This is important to note, as many investors are selling XOM shares based on oil prices falling. If the company can meet its goals and produce earnings growth with low oil prices, we can only hope to see an acceleration with higher oil prices. I believe oil prices will have to reside above $50 per share at least in the coming years, as many of the economies of oil-producing nations require oil prices even higher than this to meet budgets.

Exxon continues to project higher profits at lower oil prices, which means investors can count on management not being overly optimistic about hitting targets.

Should oil prices improve above these levels, we can presume even higher earnings and higher share prices. With a quick look below, we can see where cash flow may be in the coming years should targets be met.

An investment in the stock and holding on to shares should be based on the above goals being met, which we can revisit in future earnings reports. But it is safe to say that should the goals be met, the shares today offer an intriguing value.

Valuation

Taking a look below, we see that valuation is attractive on a 5-year trading basis.

At a glance, we see shares now trade at a lower P/S, P/CF, P/B, P/E and forward P/E. This should give investors confidence knowing their operations are stronger than ever, and yet, are trading lower than they were the last time oil crashed.

I also like to analyze historical yield for perspective on when we may be seeing an above-average yield.

Sure enough, we are at the highest yields in trading history for the last 20 years for the stock. This, to me, implies buying opportunity. As we can see, anything above a 2.75% yield is considered abnormally high. With 4.84% as a yield and rising due to 37 years of dividend hikes, investors will be able to let the work of compounding do wonders for their portfolio.

With an attractive 5-year growth rate of 5.6%, investors could see at least this for a raise next year, or if oil prices continue to be weak, maybe even a 5% increase in the dividend.

Conclusion

With the stock market experiencing its worst week since the financial crisis, oil pricing under pressure, and the economy functioning strong, the old adage "Buy when there is blood in the streets" is starting to look like what is needed here. Sometimes we must make our equity purchases when it feels the worst, and right now, you can do so while being paid to wait. I believe in finding yield when it is on sale, and sure enough, we get that with a company that is fully capable of funding its dividend and growing it. With premier assets, Exxon can weather the downturn. If shares move further downward and start to yield above 5%, I will add again. Investors looking for a safe play in the oil space may do well with shares of XOM in their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.