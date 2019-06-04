Metals Update: What Is Tight, What Is Not

Buy the dips in DBB – our target price is at $16.8/share by Q2 end.

We expect base metals’ fundamentals to reassert themselves in June, which should result in a solid rally across the complex.

Micro indicators do not signal a deterioration in the fundamental picture across the base metals.

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

We believe that DBB is poised to rebound well in June after a material sell-off in May driven by negative macro flows. We expect the base metals' fundamentals to reassert themselves in June, which should push the complex higher, thereby benefiting DBB's performance.

We expect DBB to hit $16.8 per share by the end of the month.

Market price

Source: Bloomberg

The LMEX is now in negative territory on the year, due to intensifying selling pressure in the course of the second quarter.

LME nickel remains the top performing base metals in the year to date, after being the most resilient last month. While the LMEX lost 6.6% of its value in May, LME nickel dropped only by 1.2%.

LME zinc was the worst performer in May, tumbling a little bit more than 9%. LME zinc remains however up about 4% on the year.

LME copper dropped 9% last month, giving up all its year-to-date gains. LME aluminium proved relatively more resilient, down 1.3% on the month but down 4% on the year.

As DBB is composed of copper, aluminium and zinc, it underperformed slightly the LMEX due to the exclusion of LME nickel, the top base metal performer.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg

The most worrying aspect of this chart (relevant for DBB) is the marked increase in open interest in LME copper last month.

The fact that the open interest in LME copper increased in May alongside lower LME copper prices suggests that shorts lifted their exposure, a sign of increased bearish sentiment.

In contrast, the open interest in aluminium and zinc decreased, suggesting that market participants liquidated their gross long exposure, as stop-loss orders were hit, forcing market participants to liquidate their bullish bets.

Given the downtrend in LME copper prices, momentum-based sellers could lift further their net short exposure to copper, pushing prices still lower, without consideration for fundamental dynamics.

In this case, DBB's performance could deteriorate further.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg

Exchange inventories in copper, aluminium, and zinc have moved lower since mid-March. Most notably, the sharp decline in copper exchange inventories in May signaled that refined market conditions turned tighter. This is a positive development because it means that escalating US-China tensions did not avert the expected improvement in seasonal demand.

A further drawdown in exchange inventories would suggest that demand conditions are healthy and that fundamentals are moving in the right direction.

The decline in exchange inventories in copper, aluminium, and zinc in May suggests to us that fundamentals improved last month, which should eventually offer some support to prices, once macro tensions dissipate.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg

LME zinc prices are extremely backwardated, with the cash/three month spread trading at its highest backwardation in 13 years.

As DBB is composed of zinc, DBB's investors get a positive rolling yield by being indirectly long zinc.

The fact that exchange inventories have not increased in face of the extreme backwardation at the front end of the curve could signal a very tight fundamental picture.

Zinc prices could therefore enjoy a solid rebound next month should investors become eager to buy the dips.

In such a case, DBB would perform well.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg

Physical premiums have picked up since mid-May, which could suggest that demand conditions have improved in recent weeks.

But physical premiums are little changed on the year, so there is no clear sign of tightness in the refined market.

Increased US-China trade tensions may deter the restocking cycle, which could result in soft premiums in the coming weeks.

The current softness of the physical market is not conducive to a firmer DBB.

Conclusion

Putting all together, we believe that the material sell-off in DBB in May was not justified from a fundamental vantage point. At this juncture, our fundamental indicators suggest an improving fundamental backdrop for copper, aluminium, and zinc, all components of the DBB.

Our correlation analysis suggests that base metals have been less driven by macro forces and more by micro forces since late May. If this situation prevails, DBB could receive positive micro-driven flows, in striking contrast with the negative macro-driven flows seen last month.

Bottom line: Expect a rebound in DBB in June. Our price target for DBB is $16.89/share by Q2-end.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund DBB

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.