Macy's: This 7% Dividend Machine Is Undervalued As Their Real Estate Empire Will Unlock Shareholder Value

Over the past ten years, Macy’s (M) enjoyed a long steady uptrend from the lows in 2009 through the 1st half of this decade. Macy’s peaked in the summer of 2015 and lost much of the progress they had made losing over 74% of their share price by November 2017. Macy's caught a bid and started to form a new uptrend peaking just above $40 only to have history repeat itself with its share price fighting to stay above the $20 mark. If I was to copy Goldman Sachs (GS) and create a conviction list Macy’s would be at the very top. The market is dead wrong on Macy’s and it’s my opinion that Macy’s is a golden opportunity for investors to start a position or dollar cost average if you’re in the negative. Macy’s presents a rare scenario where it is so undervalued that their real estate is worth more than triple the current market cap. Macy’s has a strong balance sheet with enough cash and inventory to more than cover the long-term debt. With a dividend that has a forward yield of over 7%, a payout ratio of 42.97% a strong balance sheet, an iconic retail business & brand combined with world-class real estate, Macy’s is a steal at these prices. I believe the recent decline is collateral damage from being in a hated industry and Macy’s could be a double or triple bagger.

The market is overlooking Macy’s real estate value

On January 11th, 2016 Starboard Value published a report named “Unlocking Value at Macy’s”. Starboard outlined a scenario which they believed would improve Macy’s share price to $70 per share while maintaining its cash flow to create significant value for shareholders. Starboard along with a leading third-party real estate valuation and advisory firm used a detailed property by property valuation methodology with “conservative assumptions” and determined that Macy’s real estate value was worth $21 billion. Macy's closed recently at $20.57, which is a market cap of $6.41 billion. If Starboard is correct the real estate alone is worth 327% more than the current value the market is placing on the stock. This is not a company saddled with large amounts of debt. It’s sad to say that Macy’s is worth more to shareholders if they shut down their operations, liquidated their inventory, sold off all assets including the real estate and chopped the spoils up and distributed them to the shareholders.

There are companies who deserve to trade lower, there are companies that are gambles and then there is Macy’s, a truly undervalued misunderstood icon. As of May 4th 2019 Macy’s had $4.68 billion in long-term debt on their balance sheet. In 2016, their Herald Square location in NYC was valued at nearly $4 billion alone. The sale of one location based on pricing from more than three years ago could wipe out almost all their debt if the value of that single asset didn’t appreciate since this report was generated. The real estate has been overlooked and isn’t taken into consideration at the current share price.

In my opinion, a modest and not even fair market cap would be $16.92 billion which is an increase of 264% from today's $6.41 billion. Macy's currently has $21.30 billion in total assets and $14.87 billion in total liabilities. If I was to increase the Property & Equipment line from the reported $6.5 billion to $21 billion to represent the value of their real estate and zeroed out the goodwill of $3.9 billion their total assets would increase from $21.30 billion to $31.89 billion. This would increase the equity of Macy’s from $6.3 billion to $16.92 billion. This is a hypothetical which illustrates one reason why I believe Macy’s is undervalued and shows how I determined what my modest market cap for Macy’s should be.

Macy’s is looking to monetize their real estate empire starting with their iconic Herald Square location

My office is on the West side of NYC and depending on which subway I take, I end up walking past Macy’s iconic Herald Square store several times per week. For those of you not familiar with NYC, this is one amazing location as Penn Station is one block away which has the LIRR, Amtrak and NJ Transit running directly into it. More than half a million commuter and intercity passengers pass through Penn Station daily. Across the street from this iconic location is the Herald Square subway station where the B, D, F, M, N, Q, R and W subway lines stop at. Many sources have reported that Macy’s is looking to unlock their real estate value and build a skyscraper on top of their Herald Square location. The plans which Macy’s has floated will be that they will push for zoning changes to allow building an 800-foot skyscraper on top of this asset, with plans for 1.2 million square foot office tower. This would supposedly bring in an additional 6,000 people to the area. If this happens it will be one of the largest buildings in NYC, creating a new revenue stream for Macy’s.

I think every shareholder should be jumping for joy by this prospect for many reasons. The Herald Square location will be worth substantially more than the rough current value of $4 billion. Macy’s will have 1.2 million square feet to lease out to businesses. If Macy’s goes down this path, I would speculate they are not stopping with Herald Square and will look to replicate this process at all of the locations which this can be applied to, which will truly unleash a long-lasting diversified stream of income for Macy’s.

Macy’s has a strong balance sheet and their statement of income did not warrant this downturn in the share price

Year over year, Macy’s has increased their total assets while lowering their long-term debt and increasing total shareholder equity in the company. The liabilities have increased along with the assets but the figures that tell the story in this case is what happened with the goodwill and long-term debt. Goodwill has stayed stagnant while their long-term debt decreased by roughly $1.8 billion or just over 20%.

Macy’s net sales came in $37 million less YOY which is not a positive. You always want net sales to be increasing but due to the lower interest expense and tax expense, Macy’s actually increased their net income by $5 million. This is not an organization hemorrhaging money, their sales are roughly the same and they have $737 million in cash on the books with roughly $5.5 billion in merchandise inventory. The balance sheet and income statement are not showing any red flags that make me worried about the underlying business.

E-commerce won’t replace brick and mortar, yet it will complement it

In 2017, retail sales broke the $5 trillion level and e-commerce accounted for only 9.1% of the total sales. From 2009 to 2017, total US retail sales grew from roughly $3.6 trillion to exceeding $5 trillion. More than 90% of commerce for retail goods came in the form of traditional brick and mortar stores for the 2017 fiscal year. The US population is expected to continue its growth trend, adding an additional 24.9 million people from 2020 – 2030 and another 20.82 million people from 2030 – 2040. I would speculate that a growing population will increase the amount of retail sold annually within the US.

I believe both brick and mortar retail and e-commerce will continue to increase as the population increases. Humans aren’t going to become hermits and just sit inside and order everything they need. People still enjoy getting out of the house and having meaningful experiences. Personally, my wife and I order many items from Bloomingdales and Macy’s because at the end of the day, returns are similar for us by going to a physical location. Some will argue it is easier to send them back which may work for them, but I still like going to a physical location if a return has to be made.

Macy’s has a strong and healthy dividend which can make long-term shareholders a large profit even if Macy’s stock stays at $20.57 for twenty years

Macy’s currently pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share which is a forward dividend yield of 7.28%. Macy’s has a sub 50% payout ratio of 42.97% which leaves a lot of room for management to start increases to the dividend again. Normally, when companies have such a high dividend there are red flags but the super low payout ratio makes this a healthy dividend that shouldn't come under any pressure of being cut.

With Macy’s dividend yielding 7.21%, it presents an interesting opportunity for dividend investors who believe in reinvesting the dividends and allowing them to compound. I am going to outline a potential scenario where Macy’s share price and dividend stays flat over the next twenty years. If an investor was to purchase 100 shares of Macy’s prior to the Q1 dividend and allowed every dividend to be reinvested, they would double their share count in 10.5 years. At the beginning of Q3 of your 10th year of ownership, you would have 203.24 shares. Now the time to double your original share count from this point decreases drastically because the quarterly payout is doubled. From this point, it would take 5.5 years to cross the 300-share mark. Over a 20-year period the original 100 shares would grow to 436.25 shares with the quarterly payment increasing from $37.75 to $161.71. The original investment of $2,057 would be worth $8,973.66, which is a 436.25% increase.

Now twenty years is a very long time and we can’t predict what will happen tomorrow, let alone twenty years from now. The purpose of that potential scenario was to illustrate the power of compounding and a potential scenario where Macy’s shares don’t even need to increase in value for investors to turn a nice profit. With a dividend this size from an iconic business and brand, it just may be too good to pass up.

Year Quarter Shares Share Price Dividend Quarterly Dividend Quarterly Payout Shares Purchased New Share Total Starting 100.00 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $37.75 1.84 101.84 Year 1 Q1 101.84 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $38.44 1.87 103.70 Q2 103.70 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $39.15 1.90 105.61 Q3 105.61 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $39.87 1.94 107.55 Q4 107.55 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $40.60 1.97 109.52 Year 2 Q1 109.52 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $41.34 2.01 111.53 Q2 111.53 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $42.10 2.05 113.58 Q3 113.58 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $42.87 2.08 115.66 Q4 115.66 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $43.66 2.12 117.78 Year 3 Q1 117.78 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $44.46 2.16 119.94 Q2 119.94 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $45.28 2.20 122.15 Q3 122.15 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $46.11 2.24 124.39 Q4 124.39 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $46.96 2.28 126.67 Year 4 Q1 126.67 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $47.82 2.32 128.99 Q2 128.99 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $48.70 2.37 131.36 Q3 131.36 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $49.59 2.41 133.77 Q4 133.77 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $50.50 2.45 136.23 Year 5 Q1 136.23 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $51.43 2.50 138.73 Q2 138.73 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $52.37 2.55 141.27 Q3 141.27 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $53.33 2.59 143.87 Q4 143.87 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $54.31 2.64 146.51 Year 6 Q1 146.51 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $55.31 2.69 149.19 Q2 149.19 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $56.32 2.74 151.93 Q3 151.93 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $57.35 2.79 154.72 Q4 154.72 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $58.41 2.84 157.56 Year 7 Q1 157.56 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $59.48 2.89 160.45 Q2 160.45 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $60.57 2.94 163.40 Q3 163.40 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $61.68 3.00 166.40 Q4 166.40 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $62.81 3.05 169.45 Year 8 Q1 169.45 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $63.97 3.11 172.56 Q2 172.56 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $65.14 3.17 175.73 Q3 175.73 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $66.34 3.22 178.95 Q4 178.95 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $67.55 3.28 182.23 Year 9 Q1 182.23 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $68.79 3.34 185.58 Q2 185.58 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $70.06 3.41 188.98 Q3 188.98 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $71.34 3.47 192.45 Q4 192.45 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $72.65 3.53 195.98 Year 10 Q1 195.98 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $73.98 3.60 199.58 Q2 199.58 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $75.34 3.66 203.24 Q3 203.24 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $76.72 3.73 206.97 Q4 206.97 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $78.13 3.80 210.77 Year 11 Q1 210.77 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $79.57 3.87 214.64 Q2 214.64 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $81.03 3.94 218.58 Q3 218.58 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $82.51 4.01 222.59 Q4 222.59 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $84.03 4.08 226.68 Year 12 Q1 226.68 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $85.57 4.16 230.84 Q2 230.84 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $87.14 4.24 235.07 Q3 235.07 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $88.74 4.31 239.39 Q4 239.39 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $90.37 4.39 243.78 Year 13 Q1 243.78 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $92.03 4.47 248.25 Q2 248.25 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $93.72 4.56 252.81 Q3 252.81 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $95.44 4.64 257.45 Q4 257.45 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $97.19 4.72 262.17 Year 14 Q1 262.17 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $98.97 4.81 266.99 Q2 266.99 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $100.79 4.90 271.88 Q3 271.88 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $102.64 4.99 276.87 Q4 276.87 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $104.52 5.08 281.96 Year 15 Q1 281.96 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $106.44 5.17 287.13 Q2 287.13 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $108.39 5.27 292.40 Q3 292.40 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $110.38 5.37 297.77 Q4 297.77 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $112.41 5.46 303.23 Year 16 Q1 303.23 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $114.47 5.56 308.79 Q2 308.79 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $116.57 5.67 314.46 Q3 314.46 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $118.71 5.77 320.23 Q4 320.23 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $120.89 5.88 326.11 Year 17 Q1 326.11 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $123.11 5.98 332.09 Q2 332.09 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $125.37 6.09 338.19 Q3 338.19 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $127.67 6.21 344.40 Q4 344.40 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $130.01 6.32 350.72 Year 18 Q1 350.72 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $132.40 6.44 357.15 Q2 357.15 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $134.83 6.55 363.71 Q3 363.71 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $137.30 6.67 370.38 Q4 370.38 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $139.82 6.80 377.18 Year 19 Q1 377.18 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $142.38 6.92 384.10 Q2 384.10 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $145.00 7.05 391.15 Q3 391.15 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $147.66 7.18 398.33 Q4 398.33 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $150.37 7.31 405.64 Year 20 Q1 405.64 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $153.13 7.44 413.08 Q2 413.08 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $155.94 7.58 420.66 Q3 420.66 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $158.80 7.72 428.38 Q4 428.38 $20.57 $1.51 $0.378 $161.71 7.86 436.25

Conclusion

Plain and simple: Macy’s is grossly undervalued. I get it; retail is hated, maybe almost as much as energy which is just absurd on both accounts. Brick and mortar retail is not dying and will be here for many years to come. Macy’s is an iconic brand with a strong balance sheet and a market cap which dismisses their actual real estate empire. With the 2016 valuation, the Herald Square location is worth just over 62% of the current market cap. I believe that the market has overlooked the actual real estate Macy’s owns and needs to reevaluate their stance on the company. I am 100% in favor of Macy’s building an 800-foot skyscraper on top of their flagship Herald Square store and leasing out the 1.2 million square feet of office space it will create.

Today, Macy’s is worth more than double its current value if they were to just close down the doors, liquidate their inventory, sell off all of their assets and real estate then pay off the liabilities and divide what’s left over and allocate the spoils to shareholders based on shares owned. Many people will say I am crazy but, in my opinion, a modest market cap for Macy’s would be $16.92 billion which is an increase of 264% from today's $6.41 billion. Starboard went on record in 2016, determining that Macy’s real estate had a value which is worth 327% more than the current value the market is placing on the stock. I believe Macy’s is at least a two-bagger and could be a three-bagger if the market treated Macy’s reasonably.

Look, retail is hated unless your Amazon (AMZN), which I also happen to be a shareholder of. I felt Walmart (WMT) had a fantastic quarter yet their stock has just gone sideways. My bottom line is Macy’s is grossly undervalued and the shares should show some appreciation in the coming quarters. Their 7% plus dividend, real estate empire and new potential revenue streams from monetizing assets such as the Herald Square location are reasons to take a gamble on Macy’s. This company is worth more dead than alive today and eventually I believe the market will fairly value this iconic company or they will be purchased by someone who is either interested in the real estate they own, their actual business or maybe both. Macy's is a strong buy here if I have ever seen one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.