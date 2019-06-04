Lannett: Industry-Wide Drug Pricing Case Enters The Criminal Phase

Specifically: Heritage Pharmaceuticals Agreed to Pay More than $7 Million in Criminal Penalty and Civil Damages and to Cooperate with Ongoing Parallel Investigations in the Generics Industry.

According to a one-count felony charge filed yesterday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, from about April 2014 until at least December 2015, Heritage participated in a criminal antitrust conspiracy with other companies and individuals engaged in the production and sale of generic pharmaceuticals, a purpose of which was to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate customers for glyburide, a medicine used to treat diabetes. This charge is the third in the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division’s ongoing investigation; Heritage’s former CEO and its former president were previously charged. The Antitrust Division also announced a deferred prosecution agreement resolving the charge, under which Heritage admits that it conspired to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate customers for glyburide. Under the agreement’s terms, Heritage will pay a $225,000 criminal penalty and cooperate fully with the ongoing criminal investigation. The United States will defer prosecuting Heritage for a period of three years to allow the company to comply with the agreement’s terms. The agreement will not be final until accepted by the court. (LINK)

What does that have to do with LCI?

Readers of this blog will be familiar with the chart below describing the interactions between Heritage and LCI that was published in a previous blog post. The table, a result of the investigation and cooperation of Heritage Pharma, shows that LCI represented 113/513 (~22%) of the conversations/texts captured by this investigation. The data set is not representative of the additional data that must have been collected to drive the second complaint from the state AG's, that one expanded the list of drugs from 15 to over 100 (LINK).

Source: State of CT vs Heritage

$7 Million Doesn't Sound Like Much Money

Agreed. But that's not the point.

The issue at hand is that we now know this case includes multiple factions of the federal government pursuing parallel cases with the intention of charging people and companies with criminal misconduct. We now also know that at least one of those companies has plead out, admitted guilt, and turned on their co-conspirators. How many government investigative bodies are involved?

The criminal charge is the result of an ongoing federal antitrust investigation into price fixing, bid rigging, and other anticompetitive conduct in the generic pharmaceutical industry, which is being conducted by the Antitrust Division with the assistance of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, the FBI headquarters’ International Corruption Unit, the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania... The civil settlement was handled by the Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania with support from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, Defense Health Agency Program Integrity, and the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

OK so I count eight different investigative bodies tasked with pursuing civil and/ore criminal charges against the alleged perpetrators. That seems bad...

But What About That Fine, It Seems Small?

This fine is for a single drug (Glyburide), and not a product that sells near the same level as the infamous Levothyroxine (the most prescribed drug in America). As published in a previous article the estimates for fines regarding larger drugs should be much higher - and for LCI could reach as high as $200-250 million. LCI was accused of anti-competitive behavior by the State of CT with regards to Levothyroxine in the most recent suit (page 295).

Conclusion

The Heritage settlement is nothing more than the announcement that the DOJ is pursuing criminal charges against individuals and companies associated with the generic price fixing case. The first charges targeted Heritage - who happened to choose co-operation in order to garner a deferred prosecution agreement after handing over evidence that included the fact they spoke to LCI more often then any other company involved.

This can't be good, what size fine could LCI possibly handle with ~$600 million in net debt and the loss of their most profitable product?

Disclosure: I am/we are short LCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short LCI. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.