BioSig: The Plot Thickens With Director Resignations, Insider Sales, And An FDA Letter

BioSig allegedly showed clinical studies at their booth at a conference, but there should be a published paper to call it a “presentation”.

The FDA approval letter for the PURE EP states it is only equivalent to an existing device, but with more restrictive indications for use.

Two BioSig directors who have a plethora of electrophysiology experience as top executives and directors of other companies resigned two weeks ago.

We’re enjoying our research on BioSig (BSGM) and its electrophysiology device, the PURE EP, which we believe has little to no usefulness. The information that we keep coming across continues to be juicy and new developments are occurring.

If you missed our previous BioSig report published on May 29, we pointed out that:

- BioSig still has not published their clinical data on the PURE EP, even though they said they would. This suggests that the data is below expectations.

- Cardiologists we have asked have said that there is no need for this add-on, as conventional EP machine signals are already clear enough.

- Despite BioSig’s claims, our research reveals that the PURE EP is unnecessary for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (AF), which accounts for over 90% of all heart ablations.

BioSig’s FDA approval letter shows that the PURE EP is the substantial equivalent to an existing device, the GE CardioLab. BioSig can’t make any claims beyond what it was cleared for by the FDA. As we show later in this report, the FDA cleared the PURE EP for very few uses, quite a bit less than even the GE CardioLab, its supposed equivalent device.

On 5/31/19, the company registered over 2 million shares for selling stockholders, who are now able to sell. The selling stockholders can now sell before the company has sold a single device, despite FDA approval eight months ago, and has never published any clinical data, despite claims that it would. We don’t believe that is a coincidence.

Two Long-time BioSig Directors Resigned

On 5/21/19, BioSig announced that Dr. Jerome Zeldis agreed to re-join the Company as a director. But what wasn’t announced, was that at the same time, two directors resigned, Roy Tanaka and Seth Fischer. These are significant departures, because these two established experts have been directors of BioSig for many years, and have impressive credentials. This is a big loss for BioSig to not have these experts’ guidance anymore. It’s also strange that they would resign right at the time when BioSig is supposedly about to do a product launch and reveal clinical data. It’s as if they were climbing a tall mountain, just to quit right before they reached the top. Their resignations would make more sense if the more correct analogy is they quit right before they reached the edge of a cliff.

Almost seven years ago, on 8/7/12, BioSig announced that Roy Tanaka joined its Board of Directors. From the announcement:

Roy T. Tanaka commented, I am very excited to join BioSig's Board and such an innovative team. The Company's technology has promise to improve safety, efficacy and efficiency of electrophysiological procedures. Kenneth Londoner, CEO of BioSig, added, We are honored to welcome Roy Tanaka to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience at the helm of Biosense Webster, a worldwide leader in diagnostic and therapeutic electrophysiological devices, makes him a strong addition to our board as we establish ourselves as an innovator in the electrophysiology community.

See Roy Tanaka’s bio and all the companies he’s served as a director on here.

Six years ago, on 5/6/13, BioSig announced the addition of Seth Fischer to its Board of Directors. The announcement states:

Seth H. Z. Fischer served as Johnson & Johnson's Company Group Chairman and Worldwide Franchise Chairman of the Cardiovascular Care Franchise until his retirement in 2012. He was responsible for Johnson & Johnson's global cardiovascular device business which included Cordis Cardiology/Endovascular and Biosense Webster, a leader in the electrophysiology device market.

See Seth Fisher’s bio here.

We’re not going to speculate what Zeldis’ reasons are for re-joining as a director for BioSig. But it's useful to note that as soon as he re-joined, he immediately started exercising his stock options.

Here is Dr. Zeldis bio. Notice his background at firms like Celgene (CELG) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), and other director positions at firms that are unrelated to BioSig’s sector, electrophysiology. Whereas Fischer and Tanaka specialized in electrophysiology, primarily working at Biosense Webster. Biosense Webster sells the CARTO 3 system which is a 3-D mapping system for electrophysiologists to make optimal treatment decisions. Fischer and Tanaka have the industry knowledge to be able to give valuable guidance to BioSig with its product launch, but that resource is now gone.

BioSig's CEO Filed To Sell 100K Shares In April

In our recent article on BioSig, we showed that the company was running an email stock promotion campaign here. At the bottom of the page, it disclosed that the company running the website was paid $118K to promote BSGM. We showed a screen shot of when you went to that page, this is what you'd see at the top:

Source: First BSGM article

Now, when you go to that page, this is what you see:

Source: Cancelled stock promotion

We don't like being lost. We found it curious that this stock promotion campaign was taken down. Aren't they still proud of the 15K shares of insider buying by the CEO, Kenneth Londoner? In fact, that's not all the insider buying by Londoner over the past few weeks.

Between 5/20/19 and 6/3/19 Londoner bought a total of 54,900 shares. His last filing on 6/3/19, he actually had bought shares the same day, usually filings happen a day later. But regardless, not bad! If I saw that as a shareholder, I might think that the CEO has a lot of confidence in the company in order to buy so many shares in a short period of time.

However, further research shows us that things are not what they seem. Unless he changed his mind, Londoner plans to sell all of those shares he just bought and more. On 4/25/19, Londoner filed a Form 144 to sell 100K shares.

2019

BioSig Technologies Inc: Londoner Kenneth L Files to Sell 100,00 2019-04-25 17:03:29.972 GMT Form 144 filed at the Securities and Exchange Commission on 04/24/19 Approximate Date of Sale: 04/17/19 Londoner Kenneth L, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, of C/O BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC., 8441 WAYZATA BLVD., SUITE 240, MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55426, has filed to sell 100,000 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc [BSGM] through Fidelity Brokerage Services. Issuer Phone 763-999-7331 EZ-Insider subscribers can view this Form 144 here

Source: EZ Insider (you need a subscription to see it)

We believe this filing is deceptive by Londoner, because filing a Form 144 doesn't show up on sec.gov. You need to pay for a subscription to see Form 144s. If Londoner wanted to be fully transparent, he could've submitted it to the SEC's Edgar database. As stated on sec.gov regarding the Form 144:

Although the SEC does not require that the Form be sent electronically to the SEC’s EDGAR database, some filers choose to do so.

Meanwhile, the stock promotion is calling attention to Londoner buying shares, while most can't see that he also filed to sell.

Filing a Form 144 means the person has an intention to sell, not "might" sell someday.

As explained on Investopedia:

A person filing a Form 144 must have a bona fide intention to sell the securities referred to in the Form within a reasonable time after the filing of the Form.

A "reasonable time frame" is defined as 90 days.

As explained here:

Form 144 This must be filed by anyone (insider or not) intending to sell restricted, unregistered securities. It provides notice of an intent to sell more than 500 shares or $10,000 worth of securities within the next 90 days.

Londoner also filed a Form 144 to sell 40K shares on 11/27/18. BSGM closed at a price of $4.02 that day, much lower than the current price. That filing shows:

2018

BioSig Technologies Inc: Londoner Kenneth L Files to Sell 40,000 2018-11-27 22:24:27.787 GMT Form 144 filed at the Securities and Exchange Commission on 11/26/18 Approximate Date of Sale: 11/16/18 Londoner Kenneth L, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, of 12424 WILSHIRE BLVD, SUITE 745, LOS ANGELES, CA 90025, has filed to sell 40,000 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc [BSGM] through Fidelity Brokerage Services. Issuer Phone 310-820-6100

Source: EZ Insider

The above filing is interesting because he also bought shares around that time.

Recent S-3 Filing Gives March BioSig Investors And Warrant Holders The Ability To Sell

Let’s take a look at the company’s recent S-3 filing at the market close on Friday, May 31. On the first page it says the date of the proposed sale to the public is “as soon as practicable after the effective date of this Registration Statement.” The company is only registering shares for current shareholders, none of the proceeds will go to the company, except possibly from the exercise of the warrants. This doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone is going to sell their shares. It’s more like a lock-up expiry mainly for shareholders who bought their shares in March for $4. It also gives warrant holders, like the Mayo Clinic’s 252,000 shares exercisable at $3.75, the right to sell.

Because of our bearish outlook on the company, we believe a large amount of shareholders will sell, and it could cause a significant sell-off. We don’t believe that there will be a large institution waiting to buy BSGM shares upon a wave of selling.

Where Is BioSig’s Published Clinical Data?

In our earlier report, we said it’s a red flag that BioSig claimed they would publish clinical data, but didn’t.

On 3/12/19, BioSig’s CEO, Ken Londoner, was interviewed in a video for the Nasdaq Spotlight and said:

One of the things that investors can watch is our human data that we generate off our early cases. We’ll be organizing that data and publishing it in leading medical journals and presenting it at leading medical conferences to build up the awareness for the technology, both in the doctor and hospital community as well as the patient community and then we’ve put together a high end commercial team so we’ll be rolling out the product in the second half of this year.

The above interview was almost three months ago. We still have not seen any published clinical data on the PURE EP. As we stated in our last article, BioSig said they would present clinical data at the HRS (Heart Rhythm Society) conference on May 8-11, but they never did. A commenter on Seeking Alpha with the username “biothoughts” reported in our last article:

Ridiculous, I was at HRS…the company never promised a data set at HRS but had the actual waves and actual data from the ablations and showed it to everyone there.

What biothoughts was shown at the HRS conference was not a true medical presentation of clinical results. A real presentation in the medical industry means a paper or abstract that the company usually puts on their website. Scientific rigor is expected. Also, physicians expect to be able to look at the patients’ history in order to form opinions about how it may or may not be useful for their own practice. BioSig provided none of this information, we are supposed to believe that the Company showed “better than expected results”, according to biothoughts, to people who happened to attend the conference and who walked up to BioSig’s booth. People who didn’t attend the conference don’t get to see BioSig’s “clinical data”.

Since they have not published any clinical data, then we believe it's reasonable to assume it was below expectations. We also don’t think it’s right for the selling stockholders and possibly the Mayo Clinic to sell such a large amount of shares before clinical data is presented. The truth should be known first to the investing public.

BioSig’s 510K FDA Approval Letter Confirms Our Concerns About The PURE EP

BioSig received an FDA letter on 8/8/18 granting 510K marketing clearance for the PURE EP. The FDA letter compared the PURE EP device to the predicate device, GE CardioLab. The letter concludes with a statement that on the basis of analysis that did not include clinical data, both systems are “substantially equivalent”.

What this means, in our opinion, is the PURE EP was approved just because it is equivalent to a device already out there. In all its business dealings with customers (physicians and hospitals) BioSig is now restricted to claim only the PURE EP features as specified by the FDA approved Indications For Use ("IFU"). In fact, even worse for BioSig, the PURE EP allowed claims ("IFU") are more restrictive than CardioLab’s IFU. Let’s compare the two below. The following table is from the “Substantial Equivalence Comparison” section shown in the FDA letter.

Source: PURE EP FDA Letter

Now, imagine that you’re an electrophysiologist ("EP") and you are visited by a sales rep from GE, selling the CardioLab, and a sales rep from BioSig, selling the PURE EP. You want to know what are the benefits of each EP device, to figure out which one to buy to better treat your patients. The IFU section in the table above shows what each rep can claim about its device.

As shown in the IFU row, both devices can process electocardiographic/ECG and intracardiac signals, but the CardioLab can also process much more, like stimulus data, ablation data, pulse oximetry, respiration rate, CO2, temperature, invasive and non-invasive blood pressure. So an EP would know that the CardioLab can help in all those specific areas.

Now, looking at the PURE EP IFU, it’s a very vague and broad description of what it can do. It can “acquire, digitize, filter, measure, calculate, etc.” But it doesn’t mention any specific indications for use like the CardioLab does. To us, it seems like the PURE EP is just a research tool without any practical utilization.

In the row titled “Where used”, it says that the CardioLab can be used in multiple hospital and clinical settings including EP labs. But the PURE EP can only be used in EP labs. BioSig can’t say that the PURE EP is useful for the treatment of patients with cardiac arrhythmias in any way or that it saves time. The FDA requires proof before a company can make those claims.

The CardioLab is standard equipment delivering well understood “physiological parameters such as diastolic, systolic, mean pressure, heart rate, and cycle length” in both EP settings and other clinical and hospital settings. Whereas the PURE EP needs the supervision of “licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data”.

Nothing in this FDA letter suggests that the Pure EP has any advantage in signal processing compared to a well-established and broader use CardioLab device. Nothing in this letter specifies Atrial Fibrillation as a specific ablation application that gives PURE EP any edge over CardioLab. In fact, CardioLab states that it can process ablation data, but the IFU for the PURE EP does not even mention ablation.

BioSig got this easy to receive “substantial equivalence” approval claim for its device at the expense of future sales. How can a BioSig rep convince hospitals to buy this expensive PURE EP device, which the company’s investor relations rep said the selling price will likely be $250K, if she is legally prohibited from saying that the PURE EP is any better than CardioLab for heart ablation? She only can say it is “substantially equivalent”. Here it states the CardioLab’s price is much less, between $50K and $95K.

Is This The Beginning Of The End For BioSig?

We believe signs are showing that this is close to the end of the road for BioSig. Directors are resigning, and major shareholders and insiders are getting their shares ready to be sold. The company’s paid stock promotion, which it reportedly paid $118K for as we showed in our last report, seems to have come to an end. The Company still hasn’t done its product launch or revealed any clinical data, even though it said it would. And we can’t blame them, because as soon as the product launch starts, and BioSig fails to sell its PURE EP device, then the uselessness of the device will be confirmed instead of being speculated. The PURE EP, which was invented 10 years ago, long saga will come to a close.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BSGM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: whitediamondresearch.com/...