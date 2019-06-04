Comparing 3M To Its Peers

Because of 3M Company’s (MMM) recent weakness, I’ve been doing a lot of work on the stock. It’s rare for dividend aristocrats to experience such weakness and I don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to add shares of what could be a rarely undervalued blue chip dividend growth name. With that in mind, I wanted to take a closer look at that company’s fundamentals and compare them to the other industrial names that I own in my DGI portfolio.

Thankfully, my stake is MMM is relatively small, so this recent ~25% sell-off hasn’t put too much of a hurting on my net worth. The reason that my 3M position is relatively small is because of the high premium historically associated with MMM shares. I understand that blue chip names typically carry outsized premiums, though the value investor in me is very rarely willing to pay it. I was lucky enough to add MMM shares back in 2015 when they were off 15% or so from their highs and now, roughly 4 years later, I have a potentially even better opportunity to add, with MMM shares down more than 33% from the ~$260 highs they made in early 2018.

I have to admit that buying MMM right now feels a bit like a value trap. That’s my gut reaction, anyway. It’s never easy to buy a stock when it’s on a 2-year downtrend. Looking at MMM’s 2-year chart, I see the stock making lower low after lower low. I love buying high quality names into weakness, but I typically like to use proven support levels to purchases and MMM continues to break through support. However, while I tend to put a lot of trust in my intuition, I’m also willing to look at the numbers to see if I’m letting fear play too large of an influencing role in my decision making.

What I’m most interested in finding out with this piece is whether or not MMM is truly a good value, relative to its high quality peers, or if the stock’s recent sell-off has simply eroded its once strong relative premium, putting it on par with peers who likely have better operational results (I say this because it’s clear that MMM has struggled to execute during recent quarters). If MMM is much cheaper than its peers in the space, I may be interested in adding during this weakness. But, if the stock is priced with similar multiples, yet subpar growth metrics, then I don’t think that this company deserves the same benefit of the doubt that it has historically achieved and I would much rather potentially increase exposure elsewhere in the industrial space if the industry wide weakness continues as the trade war wages on.

The three main companies that I will be comparing 3M Company to are Honeywell (HON), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and United Technologies (UTX). There is really no such thing as an apples to apples comparison in the stock market. Sure, many of these names are competing for market share in similar areas, but at the end of the day, they all have their specializations and differentiated revenue streams. However, the way I see it, they are the best examples of diversified industrial conglomerates, which is the type of stock I like to own in this space because the more specialized companies can be more cyclical and I’m not very interested in the volatility associated with owning highly economically sensitive stocks.

Valuation Related Fundamentals:

P/E P/FCF P/sales Gross Margin Net Margin Debt/Cap. Ratio MMM 17.63 17.42 2.95 48.20% 17.40% 59% ITW 19.17 20.07 3.21 41.70% 17.40% 54% UTX 20.4 21.54 1.62 24.70% 7.60% 48% HON 18.49 22.4 3.01 31.20% 16.70% 24%

When looking at these valuation figures, I wasn’t surprised to see MMM coming in as the cheapest of the bunch. MMM had the lowest price-to-earnings ratio and the lowest price-to-free cash flow/share ratio. MMM had the second lowest price-to-sales, though UTX’s very low P/sales ratio is a bit of an outlier due to its relatively low margins compare to peers. However, with all of this in mind, I still think it’s important to note that MMM isn’t extraordinarily cheap from a valuation standpoint, even after its massive, 33%+ sell-off. The stock has experienced significant multiple compression, from ~27x down to its current ~17.5x multiple. However, I think that ~17.5x ratio is probably close to fair value. The recent peak at ~27x represented gross overvaluation and now we’re seeing the stock correct itself a bit. Remember, during the trough of the Great Recession, MMM shares traded for roughly 9x earnings, meaning that they could still have a lot of room to fall in a worst case-type scenario. The broader economy today is much stronger than it was back in 2009 so I don’t really see a major recession on the horizon. But then again, market crashes like we experienced a decade ago are usually caused by black swan events, which are inherently unpredictable, so even though much of the economic data looks good today, that doesn’t mean we couldn’t see a significant sell-off in the near-term. Obviously, it makes a lot more sense buying MMM today at 17.5x, which is below its long-term average, than it did back in 2016 when shares were trading at valuations that the stock hadn’t seen since the early 2000s, but I just want to iron home the idea that 17.5x is not a bargain barrel price.

Dividend Related Fundamentals:

Dividend Yield 5-Year DGR Most Recent Increase Payout Ratio Annual Increase Streak MMM 3.47% 16.50% 5.90% 61.14% 61 ITW 2.74% 16.40% 28.20% 52.63% 44 UTX 2.24% 5.30% 5% 45.65% 25 HON 1.97% 12.70% 10.10% 36.40% 8

Probably the best thing about MMM’s recent weakness is the fact that the falling share price has really increased the current dividend yield. MMM is by far the highest yielding stock on this list, and while it offers some of the worst recent dividend growth statistics, the yield appears to be safe with the ~61% payout ratio. 60%+ is really high for this company. Historically, MMM’s management team has done a pretty good job of maintaining a payout ratio in the 40%-50% range. However, I don’t think that 61% means that the dividend is in danger, as was recently suggested by Stephen Tusa during his bearish commentary. It is true that MMM’s cash flows did not cover the dividend the recent quarter, but I don’t think that’s a trend quite yet. I don’t think that we’ll see double-digit dividend growth coming from MMM anytime soon, but then again, when the stock is yielding 3.5%, dividend growth doesn’t need to be that high to generate satisfactory income oriented returns. Tusa is right, 3M has been using its buyback to artificially boost its bottom line. The company is facing growth headwinds which will likely persist so long as we’re in a trade war. However, when a company has an annual dividend growth streak that is more than twice my age, I’m willing to give it the benefit of the doubt when it comes to dividend safety and sustainability.

Forward Growth Estimates:

2019 EPS Growth Est. 2020 EPS Growth Est. 2021 EPS Growth Est. MMM -10% 11% 6% ITW 4% 6% 5% UTX 5% 9% 10% HON 1% 10% 10%

MMM is set to have by far the worst 2019 of the major industrials that I tracked. It’s the only one expected to post negative earnings growth this year. Analysts are typically bullish looking ahead, so it doesn’t surprise me to see that they expect a strong bounce back year in 2020. MMM’s 11% expectations are the highest of the group for next year, and if that does come to fruition, then today’s sell-off will likely look like a gift in 18 months or so. However, I think there are entirely too many variables at play right now (mainly regarding the trade war) to say that MMM is going to have a magical bounce back after what will likely turn out to be its worst year operationally since the Great Recession. Because of the uncertainties surrounding this company and the strength of its end markets, I’m simply not a believer in the $10.50 2020 EPS total. And because of this, I’m not a buyer of the stock today.

Conclusion:

Looking over this list of 4 stocks, there are pros and cons to each one of them. Although they’re somewhat cyclical companies, I think it makes sense to have exposure to blue chip industrial names like this in a well diversified DGI portfolio, and while they may not be exceedingly cheap at the moment, I think it’s easy to argue that they’re valued fairly and over the long term, buying high quality names at fair value tends to work out well. I know that there will be people in the comment section that say that these big industrials ought to be avoided so late into an economic expansion. They’ll say that the low hanging fruit has been picked… the easy money has been made. Yet, when I take a step back, look at the long-term operational results, look at the long-term dividend growth, and see the strong positions that each of these names have in a variety of end markets, I feel comfortable owning them. Since I’m nearly fully invested at the moment (roughly 93% of my portfolio is made up of equities), I am looking for a bit wider margin of safety than these names offer at their current valuations. However, if you aren’t as risk averse as I am at the moment, or you have cash burning a hole in your pocket and you’re looking to invest, then I think these names that have been beaten up a bit by the trade war are worthy of consideration. They’ll surely experience some of the strongest bounces if and/or when a trade agreement between the U.S. and China comes about. And furthermore, regardless of what happens in the trade war, I’m fairly certain that decade or so down the road, not only will their share prices be higher than they are today, but their dividends will be much larger as well. To me, that train of thought sets a pretty high floor under a long-term investment thesis and that’s exactly the type of asset that I’m looking to own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, HON, ITW, UTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.