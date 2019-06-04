Buy The Dip In Canada Goose Stock

Shares of Canada Goose (GOOS) plummeted in May after the company reported fourth quarter numbers that topped sell-side expectations, but ultimately disappointed investors who were expecting more from the hyper-growth outerwear apparel brand. GOOS stock has dropped more than 30% since that earnings report.

The stock is now more than 50% off its 52 week highs, and trades at fresh 52 week lows. At these levels, the stock is undervalued and the sell-off is overdone. Yes, the story here isn't perfect, and rising global trade conflicts do add further risk and uncertainty to the already decelerating Canada Goose growth narrative. But, this company still projects as a 20%-plus revenue and profit grower over the next several years, and that growth potential is being undervalued by the market today. Consequently, while it may take time for GOOS stock to rebound (trade is a big overhang), this stock will ultimately head significantly higher from today's levels in the long run.

Data by YCharts

In the big picture, Canada Goose is a hyper-growth luxury outerwear apparel brand that Wall Street fell in love as soon as the company went public back in March 2017. GOOS stock rallied big in its first day of trading, and it was largely up, up, and away for several months as the company rattled off big growth quarter after big growth quarter.

But, as the stock moved higher, the multiple expanded, and the expectations got bigger. Canada Goose has failed to live up to those supercharged expectations over the past few quarters. The company continued to top headline expectations every quarter. But, revenue growth slowed (specifically, direct-to-consumer revenue growth slowed) and the rate of margin expansion moderated. At a forward earnings multiple in excess of 50, GOOS stock was not priced for slowing growth and margin expansion moderation. As such, the stock has struggled over the past several months as growth has slowed.

Data by YCharts

(Data Source: Company Filings)

Things got really ugly in May. The company reported fourth quarter 2019 revenue and profit beats in May, but overall revenue growth slowed to a multi-year low 25%, direct-to-consumer revenue growth slowed to a multi-year low 29%, and operating margins fell back several hundred basis points. On top of that, management guided for 20%-plus revenue growth over the next three years and 25%-plus profit growth, both of which were largely below Street expectations (the Street had been sitting at 30%-plus annualized profit growth in the long run). To make matters worse, those numbers were reported against the backdrop of stocks in free fall as a result of escalating global trade tensions, which could have a potentially catastrophic impact on the economy and particularly the retail industry.

Net net, GOOS stock tumbled, and is now down more than 30% since fourth quarter numbers hit the tape.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

But, let's take a step back here. Revenue growth slowed to a multi-year low of 25% in the fourth quarter. A revenue growth rate of 25% is still very impressive. Further, direct-to-consumer revenue growth is still running at an equally impressive 25%-plus pace, while revenue growth going forward is expected to remain north of 20% for the next several years.

In other words, the top-line growth narrative here is still really good. Investors will be hard pressed to find another retailer that is firing off 20%-plus revenue growth rates, and projects to keep firing off 20%-plus revenue growth rates for the next several years.

Further, operating margins did fall back in the quarter. But, gross margins continue to run higher, mostly because the higher-margin DTC business continues to scale and luxury pricing trends remain favorable thanks to healthy and growing demand. The opex rate is increasing because the company is investing to grow. But, as revenue growth does slow towards 20% (it was above 40% in fiscal 2019), those growth-related investments will peel back, and a favorable gross margin profile will drive margins higher. Thus, the company's outlook for 25%-plus profit growth over the next several years looks very achievable.

Broadly, then, the Canada Goose growth narrative still remains healthy. It's just slowing down. But, the stock has come down, too, and is now at a point where the still healthy long-term growth narrative is being undervalued.

GOOS stock now trades at just 27x forward earnings. That's the lowest that multiple has been ever for GOOS stock. Further, that 27x forward multiple is on a projected long-term EPS growth rate north of 25%, and likely somewhere close to 27%. Thus, the PEG (price-to-earnings/growth) ratio here is close to 1. The average PEG ratio across the apparel retail sector is 1.8. In other words, while the average apparel retail sector trades at an 80% premium to its projected profit growth, GOOS stock now trades in-line with its projected profit growth.

Data by YCharts

Overall, the Canada Goose growth narrative is slowing, and that's why the richly valued GOOS stock has come crashing down. But, the growth narrative here is still healthy, and the valuation now under appreciates this company's long-term growth potential. A rebound will take time. Broad trade headwinds will provide a drag on investor sentiment for the foreseeable future. But, in the long run, GOOS stock should move significantly higher from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.