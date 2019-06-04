Iron Mountain: An Attractive Income Play

Adding to the fundamentals which should improve a bit, Iron Mountain is also 9% undervalued.

Despite a debt-load a bit on the high side and a declining physical storage business in developed markets, Iron Mountain is likely to navigate these issues and continue to grow.

Having raised its dividend for the past 8 years, Iron Mountain is on the verge of becoming a Dividend Contender in 2020.

As a dividend growth investor, I am diversified into 35 companies within my Robinhood portfolio, and a total of 60 companies when my smaller M1 Finance portfolio is included.

While my portfolio is full of the usual suspects such as Johnson & Johnson, Pepsico, and Exxon Mobil, I also have other names that are more speculative that offer much higher dividend yields as compensation for the additional risk associated with an investment in such companies.

One such company that I own is Iron Mountain (IRM). While Iron Mountain isn't a name I would suggest making a core position in anyone's portfolio (8% dividend yields don't happen without at least some validity to the bearish argument), I do believe speculative positions such as this are fine when one limits their exposure. In my case, Iron Mountain comprises just over 1% of my portfolio value and almost 2% of my total dividend income.

Today, I'll be discussing that while the concerns around Iron Mountain are partially valid, I also believe they are overblown. Therefore, the risk/reward ratio for a small position in Iron Mountain is an attractive proposition for investors looking to boost their dividend income while limiting their risk.

Reason #1: A Massive And Moderately Safe Dividend

We'll start by assessing Iron Mountain's dividend safety, which we'll do by examining Iron Mountain's dividend obligation against its ability to generate cash flow.

Rather than using EPS and FCF to evaluate Iron Mountain's dividend coverage, I'll be using the REIT equivalent of FCF, which is the adjusted funds from operations metric.

During 2018, Iron Mountain generated $2.95 in AFFO a share against dividends of $2.35 during the same time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 79.7%.

This is about in line with what I'd like to see from a REIT, as it allows Iron Mountain to at least retain some capital for growth projects while the rest of the capital will come from the issuance of additional shares and/or borrowing from lenders.

Assuming AFFO growth of 3% for 2019 (guidance is 1-8% growth from 2018 levels), this would imply a somewhat conservative AFFO figure of $3.04 a share against $2.444 in dividends, for an AFFO payout ratio of 80.4%.

Overall, the payout ratio is just a bit above where I'd like to see it. As the company transitions away from its physical storage business and continues to enter into the more promising data center business, the company needs a considerable amount of capital to execute its growth plans.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider the debt of Iron Mountain (which we'll delve into later) and the fact that the company is in a phase of transition, it is clear that while the dividend isn't in any immediate danger, it isn't as safe as I'd like it to be for it to form a core position in my portfolio.

Now that we've established the dividend is moderately safe, we'll discuss the likely dividend growth going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While the mid to high-single digit dividend growth of the past is unlikely to be replicated, we need to remember that with as high of a starting yield as Iron Mountain offers, it doesn't take much dividend growth for the company to be a compelling investment, so long as we believe the dividend will remain safe.

With that said, management has said it will continue 4% dividend growth through 2020, and I believe it is reasonable to expect a deceleration in the dividend growth past that point to 2-3%, in order to retain more capital for data center acquisitions.

We'll now examine the rationale behind why I believe Iron Mountain will prove to be a rare exception to the concept of yield trap.

Reason #2: Strong Catalysts To Drive Future Growth

Image Source: Iron Mountain May/June 2019 Investor Presentation

Iron Mountain is one of the largest records and information management companies in the world.

The company serves a variety of industries, including banking, healthcare, accounting, entertainment, insurance, and governments around the globe to provide them with their information storage and information destruction needs.

Iron Mountain operates over 90 million square feet of storage space across 1,500 facilities located in 50 countries across the globe.

As a testament to the overall diversification of the company, it's important to note that Iron Mountain serves 95% of Fortune 1,000 companies, and boasts over 225,000 customers, with no customer accounting for more than 1% of revenue.

This eliminates any concern of concentration risk that investors may initially have, without further research into the company.

Image Source: Iron Mountain May/June 2019 Investor Presentation

Although Iron Mountain offers data protection services, shredding, digital solutions, and data centers, the company's physical document storage segment accounts for 63% of its total revenue and over 80% of its gross profits.

Image Source: Iron Mountain May/June 2019 Investor Presentation

Adding to the company's resilient business model is the fact that the company boasts a 98% customer retention rate, which is in large part due to the fact that the economics of physical document storage generally make it more feasible for companies to stick with Iron Mountain than to switch to another company.

This is supported by the data that 51% of boxes in storage 15 years ago remain in storage today, and that 35% of boxes in storage 22 years ago still remain in storage, per slide 31 of the company's May/June 2019 Investor Presentation.

In addition to the long duration of boxes in storage, it often costs very little in maintenance for the company to maintain its storage facilities, which allows the company to enjoy returns on capital that are greater than 10% in the North American physical storage business.

Image Source: Iron Mountain May/June 2019 Investor Presentation

Along the lines of its physical storage business, the company estimates that there is 720 million cubic feet of unvended storage that needs to be served in North America.

Image Source: Iron Mountain May/June 2019 Investor Presentation

For context, the company's current storage capacity of just short of 700 million cubic feet means that this is a massive opportunity for growth for the company going forward.

Image Source: Iron Mountain May/June 2019 Investor Presentation

The company also is diversifying into data centers and while the segment is only 6% of the company's revenue, it is the company's fastest growing segment with the highest margins.

Image Source: Iron Mountain May/June 2019 Investor Presentation

The efforts to bolster its data center segment is in the early innings of what will be a years long process to establish itself as a major data center company, on top of its status as a leading physical storage company.

At the present time, the company owns 13 data centers and has a presence in 9 of the top 10 markets in the US and 3 of the top 10 international markets compared to Digital Realty's 200 data centers.

Image Source: Iron Mountain May/June 2019 Investor Presentation

As part of the company's efforts to bolster its data center segment, Iron Mountain will be investing $250 million in data center development for 2019. The company will need to fund $380 million of its discretionary investments primarily through the issuance of debt.

This massive need for capital to expand its presence in international markets and data centers could ultimately mean that beyond 2020, dividend growth will be more tempered at 2-3% to free up additional capital so that the company doesn't need to borrow as much to fund its growth plans.

While Iron Mountain inevitably has its risks, which we'll detail below, I believe the company's plans to selectively fulfill the unmet storage needs of North America, continued expansion into data centers, and emerging markets, will drive growth going forward.

Risks To Consider:

As one could imagine based on its 8% dividend yield, like any equity, Iron Mountain doesn't come without its fair share of risks.

The first risk is that as the world shifts from paper to alternative technologies that require less physical space while also being more economical, there is the concern that this could lead to a decline in revenue in the physical storage business. We are already seeing this play out in developed markets, with physical storage volumes slightly declining (page 6 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

While the company would actually benefit in the short-term from increased revenue in document destruction related fees when other companies transition from physical storage to another form of storage, it is important to consider how the company is going to replace that eventual lost revenue as the world becomes increasingly digital, which leads us into the next risk.

Furthermore, Iron Mountain's growth plans hinge upon the company's ability to both invest in developing markets where there is a stronger demand for physical storage and to continue to acquire data centers (page 6 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

It's important for investors to be aware that due to the estimated data center capex of $250 million for 2019, the $50 million Frankfurt DC land purchase, and $150 million in base acquisitions, etc., Iron Mountain is going to be dependent upon mostly the debt markets to fund its growth plans for this year and beyond.

This is in large part due to the fact that as alluded to by CEO William Meaney in the most recent earnings conference call, the company looks at NAV to evaluate whether it will issue additional shares, and it isn't actually viable for Iron Mountain to issue many additional shares to raise capital at this time because of the company's beaten down stock price, further increasing the company's reliance on the debt markets to fund its growth plans.

Image Source: Iron Mountain May/June 2019 Investor Presentation

The obvious reason for this increased reliance on debt is that as a REIT, Iron Mountain is required to distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to maintain its status as a REIT. Between the inability to issue equity at terms favorable to the company and the lack of retained capital to organically support the company's capex needs, the company must rely primarily on debt.

If the company isn't able to grow its lease adjusted revenue to reflect its increased debt burden, this could pose as a significant risk to Iron Mountain, which already is a bit above the 5.5 average of the J.P. Morgan REIT Composite, warranting a junk credit rating from major rating agencies.

Another risk is that living in the Information Age as we do, it's worth noting that increased governmental or customer focus on the protection of data security could increase the company's cost of operations (pages 7-8 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

As a result of the increased emphasis on information security and compliance, Iron Mountain's customers may request that the company takes additional actions to enhance security, and assume higher liability under its contracts, which could both be detrimental to the financial results of the company in the long-term.

It's also worth noting that as a relatively new entrant into the data center space, the company is competing against much more established and experienced peers such as Digital Realty Trust (DLR), which may prove to be a challenge to the company.

The final risk is that as a global company operating in about 50 countries throughout the world, Iron Mountain is exposed to not only the currency exchange risk that tends to even out over time, but the more serious risk of a number of regulations different from the United States, increased political instability in some countries, and cultural differences in business practices that must be navigated (page 10 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

While the risks I've outlined above are, by no means, an exhaustive list, I believe they are the most relevant risks facing the company. Interested readers are referred to pages 6-21 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive listing of the risks involving an investment in Iron Mountain.

Reason #3: Accounting For Risk, Iron Mountain Is Moderately Undervalued

Now that we've established Iron Mountain is a company with a turnaround plan that could prove to be viable, we'll delve into its stock price against its fair value.

The first way I'll value Iron Mountain is by examining the company's current dividend yield against its 5 year average dividend yield. While I typically use the 13 year median, the median yield of Iron Mountain is 4.01%. I don't believe the yield will ever revert to this level, so I decided to exclude this data from my analysis.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Iron Mountain's 5 year average dividend yield is 6.23% compared to its current 7.95% yield. While I believe the company needs to continue to acquire data centers and this won't be cheap, I do believe that the plan to replace the declining physical storage business in developed markets will prove to be successful.

As a result of this, I believe that Iron Mountain's current yield is more of an opportunity than a warning sign.

Even assuming a conservative reversion to a new fair value yield of 7% (which would be a fair value of $34.91 a share), Iron Mountain is trading at an 11.9% discount to fair value and offers 13.5% upside from its current price of $30.75 a share (as of June 1, 2019).

The second valuation metric that I'll use to value Iron Mountain is the P/AFFO ratio.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, Iron Mountain's current P/AFFO ratio of 10.1 is significantly lower than its 5 year average P/AFFO ratio of 12.6.

While it's certainly for a couple of reasons (a slightly more leveraged balance sheet than a typical peer's balance sheet and a declining physical storage business), I do believe shares will eventually revert to more of a middle of the current P/AFFO ratio and the 5 year average.

In the event that shares revert to a new fair value P/AFFO of 11, this would mean Iron Mountain shares are trading at an 8.2% discount to fair value and offer 8.9% upside to a fair value of $33.49 a share.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation metric I'll use to determine Iron Mountain's fair value is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The expected dividend per share variable of the formula is easy enough to calculate as it is simply the annualized dividend per share, which is currently $2.444.

The cost of capital equity is another term for an investor's required rate of return. For the purpose of this calculation, I'll use my required rate of return of 10%, as that has historically outperformed the broader market.

The final variable of dividend growth rate is the most complex as it requires considerations involving Iron Mountain's current dividend payout ratio (which I believe won't be able to expand any further without sacrificing a good bit of safety), the company's expected long-term AFFO growth, as well as industry fundamentals.

I believe a dividend growth rate of 2.5% over the long-term is a reasonably realistic expectation for a company such as Iron Mountain. This company isn't going to impress you with its dividend increases, but it really doesn't have to in order to be a great investment due to its massive 8% starting yield.

At any rate, the aforementioned variables give us a fair value of $32.59 a share. This would indicate that Iron Mountain is trading at a 5.6% discount to fair value and offers upside of 6%.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $33.66 a share. When we consider that's right about in the middle of where the stock has traded over the past 52 weeks, it seems about right. At that fair value, Iron Mountain is trading at an 8.6% discount to fair value and offers 9.4% upside.

Summary: A Moderately Undervalued Income Play Makes For An Attractive Opportunity

Iron Mountain is a company that has shown a commitment to its dividend, and I believe that the company will continue to deliver value to shareholders, mainly in the form of its massive dividend which appears reasonably sustainable at this time.

While the company is exposed to two primary risks (its debt situation and its declining physical storage business), I fully believe the company will be able to navigate these challenges successfully.

Adding to the case for an investment in Iron Mountain, the company is also trading at a 9% discount to fair value. So, not only are shareholders receiving a dividend that's close to an all-time high, but the shares also have the potential to see a material expansion in its valuation multiple once the business proves itself worthy of a higher multiple.

Between the 8% starting yield, the likely 2-3% AFFO growth over the next 10 years, and 0.9% average annual valuation multiple expansion, Iron Mountain is likely to deliver 10.9-11.9% average annual total returns over the next decade.

In spite of the company's flaws, there's a lot to like about collecting a massive and relatively viable dividend, and reinvesting into core positions in one's portfolio trading at reasonable valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, DLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.