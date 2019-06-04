Weekly Dashboard: Interest Rates Plunge

This report is published to members of EPB Macro Research each Sunday.

The month of May ended with what some are calling "panic buying" in US Treasuries as interest rates dropped as much as 20 basis points on some parts of the yield curve. After President Trump announced a new set of tariffs on Mexico, the US equity market continued to tumble.

While the tariffs, on both China and now Mexico, are certainly not helpful to global or domestic growth, it should be very clearly noted that the deceleration in both global and domestic growth has been and will continue to be independent of these policies. Can tariffs amplify the already ongoing economic deceleration? Sure. It is inaccurate to suggest, however, that tariffs are the sole cause of the economic deceleration. Many long-leading economic indicators started to turn lower in late 2017 and definitively by early 2018, long before a breakdown or an escalation in the various trade negotiations.

The S&P 500 (SPY) traded lower by 2.4% over the past five trading days, led lower by energy (XLE) (XOP), consumer staples (XLP), and regional banks (KRE).

The outperformers over the past week were REITs (VNQ), Materials (XLB) and Technology (XLK).

Over the past month, the only two sectors in the green are the overweight sectors in the model portfolio, XLU, and VNQ. The only short position, KRE, has declined 9% over the past month and 11% over the past three months.

As the fixed income scorecard shows, Treasury bonds surged this past week, increasing by up to 4.5% (EDV) (TLT) on the long-end of the curve. The high yield ETF (HYG), while not the best proxy for credit spreads, declined this week by 1.0% as there was some widening in the corporate bond market over Treasuries.

Oil plunged by over 8% on the week while the rest of the commodity complex got a lift as gold (GLD) popped 1.8%. Due to the industrial aspect of silver (SLV), there has been notable underperformance relative to gold, even as real interest rates decline.

Asset Class Performance Table (Stocks & Bonds): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

International equities outperformed domestic equities on the week. The average international ETF in the table below increased by 0.6% relative to a decline of 2.4% for the S&P 500. Many European countries, including Italy (EWI), Germany (EWG) and Sweden (EWD) were at the bottom of the list while Emerging Markets broadly gained.

Asset Class Performance Table (International Stocks & Currencies): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

On the currency front, the US dollar stayed essentially flat against major currencies (UUP) but lost some ground against Emerging Market currencies (CEW). More on this to follow in the US Dollar Trends section of this report.

International Trends

The international developments I want to touch on this week involve the breakdown of Chinese economic data. A few months ago, China's manufacturing PMI, industrial production, money supply, and credit growth all increased more than expected, accelerated month over month and caused a massive global growth narrative.

Just a few months later, all of the aforementioned data has now rolled over and nears the weakest point of this growth rate cycle.

This past week we saw the China Manufacturing PMI decline below 50 to 49.40.

China Manufacturing PMI:

Source: Trading Economics, EPB Macro Research

While a few weeks' old, the decline in the PMI data looks like the growth rate in the China Industrial Production index. There was a massive pop based on a short-term injection of credit followed by an immediate reversal.

China Industrial Production Year over Year (%):

Source: Trading Economics, EPB Macro Research

While not posted this week, a chart posted many times in previous reports, China M1 growth, one of the more reliable long-leading indicators of global liquidity, also decelerated and sits near one of the lower readings of this growth rate cycle.

For all of 2019, there has been a loud and forceful call for a "second half" rebound. A forecast that we cast serious doubt upon. As we near the mid-point of the year, close to the second half, the economic data is not rebounding, globally or domestically, and appears to be moving lower. The narrative has shifted towards one of continued growth slowing, a call we have been making since early 2018 and profiting from via a large position in US Treasuries across the curve, while the embedded EPS expectations have not yet sufficiently discounted the lack of a rebound in growth. That may be next. More on this to come later in the week.

Interest Rate Trends

As mentioned in the opening to this report, Treasury yields plunged this week, falling as much as 20 basis points over the past five days in 5-year rates and roughly 18 basis points across the rest of the curve.

The entire Treasury curve now sits below the effective Federal Funds rate and below the lower bound of the Fed Funds corridor at 2.25%.

The 2-year, 5-year and nearly 7-year Treasury rate are below 2.0%.

It is important to look at the nominal interest rate on the Treasury bonds across the curve but equally, if not more important, is the shape of the yield curve.

Weekly Change In Treasury Yields: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The spread between the 30-year rate and the 3-month rate, the most reliable recession indicator as it pertains to the yield curve, has flattened dramatically, down to 22 bps this week.

An inversion of the yield curve is not a necessary condition for a recession. Going back to 1920, there have been 17 recessions but only 10 have been preceded by a yield curve inversion. A 58% track record is not great. I do not count on the magical level of 0% to get worried about a recession.

First, I am not calling for a recession, that is not yet in the forecast. I am simply calling for a continued deceleration in the rate of growth until there is further confirming evidence in both the EPB Coincident Growth Rate Index and the EPB Business Cycle Index.

If there was one spread to watch that would give you the most reliable indication of a recession, it would be the inversion of the 30-year and 3-month rate which has compressed to an alarming 22 basis points after the plunge this week.

30-3 Month Treasury Yield Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The commonly watched 2s10s spread has compressed significantly since 2016, preceding this deceleration in growth. The spread has now flattened as the 2-year rate is dropping faster than the 10-year rate on a growing expectation of interest rate cuts from the FOMC.

An inversion of the 2s10s spread is also not a necessary condition for a recession.

10-2 Treasury Yield Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The 2s5s spread remains inverted but lessening in the inversion as the market starts to believe that interest rate cuts will come sooner than previously forecast.

5-2 Treasury Yield Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The chart below of 2-year and 5-year rates highlights how dramatic the move on the short-end of the curve has been in recent months. The 5-year rate went from pricing in multiple rate hikes in November of 2018, sitting above 3% to pricing in multiple rate cuts, crashing over 100 basis points to a new cyclical low of 1.91%.

Short-Term Rates: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Adding the 3-month rate to the three-panel view of short-term rates below shows how much the market has moved relative to the Federal Reserve as 3-month rates are most correlated to the actions of the FOMC.

Short-Term Rates: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

A stunning inversion is the difference between 5-year rates and the 3-month rate. 5-year rates sit 44 basis points below the 3-month rate. The deepest inversion before this occurred in March of 2007 at over 50 basis points. The Fed lowered rates just a few months later.

5-Year Rate Minus 3-Month Rate: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

I find the move in Treasury rates to be highly consistent with historic norms. A deceleration in economic growth and persistent low (and decelerating) rates of inflation will bring lower interest rates across the entire curve. The various economic indicators that I use to make more clear warnings on recessions have not yet triggered a red light and the 30s minus 3-month spread has not inverted.

To clarify my view on recessions, I will not make a call that says a recession is coming but rather declare when the economy is sufficiently vulnerable for a recessionary shock to occur.

More on this to come over the next few weeks as we move closer to confirming the ease-off phase of the economic cycle/vulnerable economic window.

Corporate Spreads

Corporate spreads widened this week, mainly in the high yield or junk bond area. Investment grade corporate spreads showed some widening but are not showing as much concern as Treasury rates.

Weekly Change In Corporate Yield Spreads: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

We talked in recent notes about credit spreads being more of a coincident indicator in recent economic cycles rather than a leading indicator. As with Treasury rates, we want to look at the rate of change in spreads as well as the nominal level but I don't put much stock into the corporate spreads as a leading indicator, especially as it pertains to the equity market.

BBB corporate spreads have been widening in recent weeks, marking increased risk in the market. The interesting note is that corporate spreads have made a higher low two times now, each at the recent equity market top suggesting that each run at a new all-time high was done with increased credit risk.

US Corporate BBB-Grade Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The most widening occurred in the junk bond space with CCC spreads moving out by 54 bps.

US Corporate CCC-Grade Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

If there was one indicator to follow in corporate spreads, for me, it would be the "quality spread" between BBB OAS and A rated OAS. One rating difference in the investment grade category.

The quality spread has been widening, suggesting the increasing risk in BBB credit over A credit.

"Quality Spread" (BBB OAS - A OAS): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Increased credit spreads indicate that more risk is embedded in the corporate bond market and the nominal level increasing since January 2018 is of note.

Inflationary Trends/Commodity Trends

Moving over to inflationary trends, 5-year break-even rates, or the market implied expectation of inflation over the next five years, have plunged in recent weeks to 1.58%.

After the December low, in addition to oil bouncing, there was a reflationary expectation in the market that has now almost fully faded back to the cyclical low.

5-Year Break-Even Inflation Rate: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

A similar trend can be seen in 10-year break-even inflation rates, moving down to 1.75%, at the same level as January 2019.

10-Year Break-Even Inflation Rate: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

As a result of short-term interest rates falling sharply, and inflation expectations not falling as much, real interest rates declined significantly, putting a tailwind behind gold.

Real Interest Rates: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The total CRB Index declined this week, moved mostly by oil prices but the Ex. Energy Index has actually staged a small bounce.

CRB Index | CRB Index Ex. Energy: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Oil has staged a sharp decline, falling to $53.36 per barrel.

US Oil (USO): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

One of the more interesting charts, one that was temporary fuel for the economic bulls is the chart of industrial metals. The CRB Industrial Metals Equity Index surged from December through April which provided fuel to the accelerating global growth narrative.

We were skeptical of this move the entire time due to the lack of confirmation in any data set outside of "market data." There was insufficient confirmation in broad economic data.

As I wrote in recent reports, the highest conviction in an economic inflection point comes from the corroboration in market data, soft data, and hard economic data. The move in industrial metals in isolation was insufficient to call an economic inflection point and now we are seeing most industrial metals revert back towards the December lows.

CRB Index Industrial Metals Equity Index: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Aided by a plunge in real interest rates, gold was able to rise 1.8% this week and hold onto 2.4% gains in the past month. Silver, on the other hand, is suffering due to the industrial aspect of the metal, following the trend in other industrial commodities and responding less to real interest rates and the "monetary" aspect of the metal.

Gold (GLD) | Silver (SLV): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The largest move in gold will come from a sharp decline in real interest rates which will likely come when the FOMC starts to reduce short-term interest rates faster than inflation expectations are declining. While the bond market is convinced the Fed is going to start cutting interest rates, the FOMC participants have not made that clear at this point.

US Dollar Trends

Although declining a touch this week, the US Dollar continues to confound the consensus opinion, trending higher against major currencies and against Emerging Market currencies. While many simply focus on the DXY index (which is mainly USDEUR), I like to watch emerging market currencies for the read on global growth.

US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP) / Emerging Market Currencies (CEW): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

I watch the actual spot rate and various self-composed baskets of currencies but the CEW ETF is the best ETF I have found for tracking broad EM currency movements. A sharp decline in CEW is showing weakness in many EM currencies which tends to be a negative sign for the health of EM countries.

Monetary And Credit Trends

Money supply growth, measured by M2, edged higher to 3.98% this week but remains in a very sharp trend of deceleration as the Fed has engineered a sharp deceleration in monetary aggregates.

Money Supply Growth M2 | Year over Year (Left) 12-Week Annualized Change (Right): Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

M1 growth, more sensitive to short-term economic movements, edged higher this week as well but still sits near the lowest level of the economic cycle, even after the dovish pivot from the Fed. This highlights the lagged effect of monetary policy as well as the still restrictive policy stance by the FOMC despite the change in tonality of their speeches and expectations of future policy.

Money Supply Growth M1 | Year over Year (Left) 12-Week Annualized Change (Right): Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Bank credit growth and total bank asset growth edged lower this week. Many find the chart on bank credit growth bullish but we should keep in mind that bank credit is composed of securities and loans. The Treasury securities component of bank credit is increasing over 10.5% year over year.

Bank Credit Growth | Bank Asset Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Total bank loan growth is increasing at 5.12% year over year. Total bank credit growth is being driven higher from a larger increase in securities as compared to bank loans.

Total Loan Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Real estate loan growth increased sharply in the past two weeks, accelerating to 3.64%. C&I loan growth ticked lower to 7.56% year over year.

Real Estate Loan Growth | Commercial & Industrial Loan Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

CRE loan growth nudged higher to 4.78% year over year but remains about 40% slower than the growth rate in 2017.

Commercial Real Estate Loan Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

It is encouraging to see an acceleration in real estate loan growth, perhaps due to a sharp decline in interest rates but the growth rate has still compressed from ~8% year over year to ~3% year over year. It will be informative to note the trends in real estate loan growth and the dichotomy between weaker economic growth and lower interest rates.

Monthly Trends To Watch

In this month's update to real money growth, M1 growth is exactly flat at 0% year over year and M2 growth decelerated to 1.9%.

Real money growth that is near the zero bound is historically consistent with strong monetary decelerations from the Fed.

Real M1 Growth | Real M2 Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Real bank credit and real bank loan growth both ticked lower as inflation accelerated, lowering the real or inflation-adjusted reading. Just as the real metrics got a boost from lower inflation, the real metrics will now decelerate as inflation moves higher on an easier base.

Real Bank Credit Growth | Real Loan Growth (Total Loans): Source: Federal Reserve, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Inflation-adjusted real estate loan growth is increasing at just 0.94%, down compared to last month. Real estate loan growth is not only the largest category of loans but also one of the better leading indicators in the bank loan category as opposed to C&I loans which tends to be more lagging.

Inflation-Adjusted Real Estate Loan Growth (%): Source: Federal Reserve, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Headline inflation was expected to move slightly higher to "flat" over the next several months due to an easier base. With oil declining sharply, we may now see a decline in the rate of headline inflation which would boost some of the inflation-adjusted metrics.

Growth And Inflation Outlook

While the trend in real GDP growth, in year over year terms, remains one of acceleration, the past two quarters have seen declarations in nominal GDP growth which is entirely consistent with declining interest rates. The bond market is forecasting a continued deceleration in the rate of nominal GDP growth.

From 2016 through 2018, nominal GDP growth accelerated sharply from 2.3% to 5.5% which came with higher interest rates as expected. It should also be expected that the subsequent deceleration in nominal GDP growth will now continue to bring lower rates of interest until the growth rate can re-inflect higher once again which is not yet in the forecast.

GDP Trends (Year over Year): Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

While headline inflation has a series of easier comparisons over the next few quarters, the rapid decline in oil prices, if sustained, may cause the rate of headline inflation to continue on a path of deceleration which would shift the economic environment back to one of growth deceleration and inflation deceleration, the riskiest environment for "risk-assets."

Quarterly Inflation With Upcoming Estimated Base Effect: Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The underlying drivers of inflation, outside of the price of oil, are not pointing to a cyclical rebound in the rate of underlying inflation. Oil prices can swing the headline rate of inflation quite reliably but the underlying trends and the cyclical drivers of actual inflation are more important to monitor for the 12-36 month outlook. Those drivers of inflation are not currently trending in a way that is consistent with accelerating rates of core inflation over the next several quarters.

Summary

Economic data is empirically decelerating. This is an observable fact. Some analysts simply don't believe the rate of change in economic growth and inflation is a proper way to analyze economic cycles and these analysts are doomed to miss most, if not all cyclical inflection points.

The call on growth slowing continues to play out and the model portfolio has profited greatly from the positioning in Treasury bonds and defensive equity sectors in response to the outlook on growth and inflation.

Those not positioned for the deceleration in economic growth that has been unfolding have missed a tremendous run in Treasury bonds and defensive equity sectors and worse, may have been positioned in cyclical sectors that have underperformed greatly in some cases and declined sharply in value in others.

The leading economic indicators and composite indexes that we use to forecast these inflection points in the rate of growth are continuing to point lower, suggesting the deceleration is likely to persist.

I have not yet raised the recessionary flag but we are edging closer to that scenario.

A continued decline in the growth rate of the EPB Coincident Index, as well as a persistent negative growth rate in the EPB Business Cycle Index, would be conditions necessary for a recessionary warning and an increased defensive posture in the model portfolios.

For now, the outlook for economic growth remains one of deceleration in which lower interest rates over time are likely.

The rate of inflation, which was likely to be boosted by energy prices, will now fade should oil prices continue to decline or remain at this current level. The movement in oil prices, while meaningful to the headline rate of inflation, is not alone a determinant of the underlying inflationary economic pressure. Those drivers continue to suggest a breakout in the rate of inflation is a low probability event.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDV, TLT, IEI, SHY, SHV, SPY, XLU, VNQ, GLD, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short KRE