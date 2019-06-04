Ceragon Shares Have Fallen Too Much

While the 5G backhaul ramp is more slow and steady than explosive (at least for now), valuation levels have come down to make the shares an opportunity.

The setback is temporary, according to management, with business back to usual levels from the present quarter onward.

Because of the imminent advent of 5G, one company that should have a bright future despite the current trade problem is Ceragon Networks (CRNT), a leader in wireless backhaul solutions for the telecom industry, from the recent IR presentation:

However, here is their share price development:

The recent fallback is either pointing to an opportunity or it is signaling deeper problems. Let's first consider how the company is developing:

Data by YCharts

That isn't too bad, but it's clear the current quarter results weren't up to it. There was a bit of a lull in activity from India, which happens to be the company's biggest market:

This isn't necessarily something to worry about, there is a considerable degree of lumpiness in quarterly results and this turned out to be a soft quarter (Q1CC):

Q4 bookings in India were low. And in Q1, we did not receive the next batch of orders. We continue to expect to receive a large batch of orders before the end of the first half as we said on the last call. The remainder of our business during Q1 showed typical seasonality and all other regions were in line with or ahead of our expectations. Excluding India, booking in Q1 were quite good with the book-to-bill above one... We are expecting to receive the large batch of orders from India this quarter

Management is in close contact with two of the major Indian operators, which each had specific issues in the quarter but they expect orders to come back fairly soon.

However, the revenue shortfall was nevertheless pretty substantial, coming at $69.2M where the company had expected $80-$85M, all due to India.

There are a number of things investors should know about Ceragon and 5G:

4G LTE is far from done, there are still many clients rolling out their LTE networks in many countries.

There is a good deal of network densification going on in preparation for 5G.

Another nice development is the increasing demand for small cell deployments to relieve capacity problems in certain places (stadiums, shopping centers, etc.).

5G backhaul investment isn't necessarily front loaded, the ramp will be slow and steady, rather than explosive.

Roughly 20% of its business consists of supplying non-carriers (like large corporations).

The company is a technology leader.

The company is in talks with a Tier 1 carrier in the US which isn't yet a customer.

The company is the market leader in the so-called "best of breed" segment:

The company is concentrating on this 'best of breed' segment, rather than the bundled solutions which meet all demands to all carriers and tends to carry lower margins (due to mix). See also the excellent article of SA contributor Jason Phillips for details, but the slide from the IR presentation sums it up:

With Japan's NEC as the next biggest company, and it's with them that they have entered an R&D agreement. Management claims that this testifies to their technology leadership and the deal frees up R&D dollars to spend on other R&D projects. A pretty robust quote sums it up (Q1CC):

There is an undisputable recognition by one of our largest competitors in the superiority of our multi-core technology and its basis for further cooperation and development.

Management argues that vertical integration is key to its competitive position:

And on the 5G backhaul timing (Q1CC, our emphasis):

The important thing, which I need to say on the table, we do see 5G putting pressure on the operator to start preparing. They will not deploy 5G anytime soon and most of the things you see on 5G deployments is - and timings and news articles related to the run and not the backhaul. Backhaul has two things. Sometimes it comes in certain places ahead of the deployments and sometimes it comes beyond after the deployments depending on how ready the network is, and that's what we do with a lot of the operators in upgrading the networks to when they will deploy 5G, which is probably somewhere around 2020 or the second part of 2020 or 2021 will start doing things.

Guidance

The fact that investment in backhaul capacity doesn't necessarily precede the rollout of 5G manifests again when one considers the guidance for the year with management expecting 2019 revenue to be similar to that in 2018.

The backhaul ramp is coming more slowly when 5G starts to roll out in earnest and the need for additional backhaul capacity will increase and management expects 2020 (single digit) revenue growth to resume as the pace of 5G transition begins to accelerate and management expects to gain market share.

On a more immediate basis, management expects Q2 and subsequent quarters to come in at or even above the $80-$85M run rate as there is a possible upside to 2019 revenue.

Margins

Gross margins are actually expanding a bit despite the fall in revenue, but this is actually at least in part a side benefit from the fall of Indian revenues as margins tend to be somewhat lower there:

Data by YCharts

Operating cost will come in at $21-$22M in Q2 and rise to a little above $23M per quarter in H2, but with revenue back to the $80M+ level run rate that should produce operating margin recovery.

The gross margin improvement is the main driver of the rise in net income, which has been rising for five years consecutive.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow declined for a couple of quarters and was even negative in Q1 as inventories are piling up for the recovery in the rest of the year. Management expects pressure on cash flow to continue for a while but with $29.8M in cash and a $40M credit line, there is not much reason to worry.

Data by YCharts

Neither stock-based compensation nor dilution is a significant negative.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

It's difficult to argue that there is a valuation problem. Analysts expect EPS to come in at $0.23 this year rising to $0.27 in 2020. It's noteworthy that the advent of 5G hasn't led to a valuation bump, the shares are at the lower end of their 5-year valuation history.

Conclusion

It's somewhat surprising that 2019 revenue is guided as flat (although with upside opportunity) given that the 5G party has now begun. However, this becomes less surprising when you realize that backhaul capacity isn't necessarily the first thing that happens when new networks are build out.

Given the additional use cases that 5G opens up, we are in no doubt that 5G will herald a step change in mobile data use and lead to great demands on backhaul capacity, even if the ramp might start fairly slow.

Given its technological position, the company seems very well positioned to win an important slice, management actually expects the company to win market share.

Given the fact that valuation is at the lower end of a 5-year history after a disappointing first quarter, we think an opportunity has opened up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRNT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.