Total System: Vote In Favor Of The Takeover Offer

The stock is expensive and at risk of a significant correction. I think Total System shareholders should vote in favor of the offer.

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has plenty of growth potential going forwards, but the stock is quite expensive and has rallied strongly this year. Global Payments has made a takeover offer which will provide Total System's shareholders with 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share they own. The deal will need shareholder approval and I would vote in favor.

Financials

Total System has produced solid growth over the last decade with more growth expected heading into 2020. The company operates profitably with a profit margin averaging around 12% and a return on equity averaging around 20%.

The balance sheet shows that Total System operates with fairly high debt levels. The company's long-term debt is $4.3 billion which represents 55% of its total asset value and its total liabilities represents 70% of its total asset value. The company has shown an increasing debt trend. A decade ago, the company's total liabilities was only 31% of its total asset value and has steadily increased year on year to the present 70%. I personally don't like companies with increasing debt trends as this increases the bankruptcy risk.

While Total System's long-term debt is high, the company operates with ample working capital (with a current ratio of 2.2) meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

Based on earnings from net income (rather than operational), Total System' 2020 forward PE multiple is 30x with a stock price of $123. The company's full year trailing PE multiple is 38x and its book value multiple is 9.2x. These multiples imply that Total System is expensive. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 0.51% and a trailing yield of 0.42%. The dividend payout ratio is 16%, which is on the low side as most dividend paying company's payout more than this (usually around 30% or more).

Total System has a history of revenue growth which has averaged 10% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Total System's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts. The earnings per share used are net income (they are not operational earnings which some forecasts state).

Total System's data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Total System's revenue has increased over the last decade, but did fall in 2018 after two strong years of increases. The forecasts show the revenue increasing into 2020. The company's earnings have broadly trended higher with the analysts expecting more growth heading into 2020.

Stock Valuation

Total System has a history of growth with its revenue increasing an average of 10% per year and its earnings increasing an average of 13% per year over the last decade. The analysts are expecting the company's earnings to increase 10% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 10% gives a forward PEG of around 3.0 with a 2020 PE multiple of 30x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Total System is overvalued with a stock price of $123. Its fair value would be around $40.

The Takeover Deal

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has signed a deal to acquire Total System. In the deal, shareholders of Total System will receive 0.8101 Global Payments for each share they own. There's no cash component to the offer.

With a current stock price of $154.04 for Global Payments, the deal is currently worth $124.76 (0.8101 shares x $154.04), but the value of the offer is variable as it's tied to Global Payments stock price. If Global Payments stock price goes up then the value of the offer goes up and vice versa.

Personally I prefer takeovers with cash offers, as then at least I have a fixed value for the deal. This takeover is really more of a merger, as Total System shareholders will own shares in Global Payments if they hold onto their Total System shares.

Total System currently has a market cap of nearly $22 billion and Global Payments market cap is currently around $24 billion. This will take Global Payments market cap to $46 billion, with the existing Total System shares representing 48% of Global Payments new market cap.

While the available information about the deal is limited, at present it appears to be a proposal which would require shareholder approval from both companies. Following that, there'll be the usual regulatory approvals process.

The reason for the merger hasn't been stated as each company is currently tight lipped, but I suspect it's about the notion of a bigger company is better than a smaller company. While each company is in itself a large-cap company with a market cap over $20 billion, the combined company will be able to offer a broader range of services as both companies operate in the financial services field of electronic payment processing. In general, larger companies have larger budgets and have more marketing power and I think this is Global Payments motive for the merger.

As far as to whether it's a good deal for Total System shareholders, I think it's more a question of whether they want to be Global Payments shareholders. I don't see any reason to buy Total System shares at the moment as there's no profit potential (Total System's stock price will move up and down with Global Payments stock price). If I wanted Global Payment shares, I would wait until the takeover is completed. On the question of whether I think Total System shareholders should vote in favor of the deal, I would vote Yes. The reason I yes is because the stock is quite expensive and if the deal fails, Total System's stock price could take a decent tumble.

Stock Chart

Total System's stock chart is shown below giving investors a feel for how the stock has performed over the last decade, along with the current reaction to the takeover offer.

Total System's chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Total System's stock price trended higher to peak in 2018 where the stock pulled back along with the pullback in the stock market. After bottoming in late 2018, the stock rallied along with the rally seen in the stock market so far this year. The current rally is especially strong, being fueled by the takeover offer. The stock has rallied 60% this year and from a technical viewpoint it looks overbought and due for a pullback. If the takeover bid fails, then the stock is ripe for a significant pullback.

In the short-term the stock price is tied to Global Payment's stock price which is currently $154.04 making the takeover worth $124.76, but this is a variable price as it will change along with changes in Global Payment's stock price. Currently Total System's stock price of $123.53 is around a dollar below the current takeover value.

Conclusion

Total System is the subject of a takeover offer from Global Payments. Under the proposal, Total System shareholders will receive 0.8101 Global Payments for each share they own. There's no cash component to the offer. Total System shares will represent 48% of Global Payments new market cap.

The value of the deal is variable as it's tied to the stock price of Global Payments. At present, the deal is worth $124.76 which is around a dollar more than Total System's current stock price.

The deal is currently a signed proposal which would require shareholder approval. Personally I would vote in favor of the deal as Total System's stock is quite expensive. If the deal doesn't go ahead, Total System's stock price is at risk of a significant pullback as the stock is currently overbought and would ordinarily be due for a pullback. At present I don't think its worthwhile buying Total System's stock, but I think existing shareholders should hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.