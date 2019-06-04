Teva, Mylan & Co. Vs. Civica RX: When Hospitals Bite Back

In contrast, the impact of increased vancomycin supplies is less clear, but it will likely be less than that of daptomycin.

While generic companies are embroiled in more price fixing investigations, some opioid scandals, and other mishaps, another presence has started encroaching on their sales. As mentioned in our previous article, which can be found here, Civica RX (Civica) will likely have a large impact on the revenue of generic companies that have a significant hospital presence. As such, we re-iterate the need to focus on Civica's moves, as it may start generating some ripples very soon. While we will try to focus on Teva (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL), given their dependence on generics and overall size, other related manufacturers will also be touched on.

What is Civica?

Civica is a not-for-profit, group purchasing organization on steroids that specifically targets generics used in the hospital setting (refer to our previous article for more details). After years of price increases and drug shortages, hospitals have had enough.

As a result of this, Civica was created to ensure better access to generics and more stable supplies. Civica has been continuously expanding their network, which appears to have increased from ~750, at the time of our first article, to ~800 member hospitals now. This number represents a significant segment of the total hospitals in the US and will likely continue to grow over time.

First Wave

In mid-May, Civica announced the first two generics that they will be supplying to their hospital network: Vancomycin and daptomycin. Xellia will produce the medication, which will be branded by Civica. Unsurprisingly, this will likely erode revenues for generic drug manufacturers.

Implications for Daptomycin Producers

An increase in daptomycin supply will likely impact TEVA the most. According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), current producers of daptomycin are Sagent, Pfizer, Merck, TEVA, MYL, Fresenius Kabi, and Xellia. Of those, Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), TEVA, and MYL are publicly traded, so they will be further highlighted.

Overall, while the impact on PFE is likely minor, if at all, it will have a much more interesting effect on MRK and TEVA. US sales of brand name (Cubicin) and generic daptomycin for injection has been estimated to be worth ~$640M. In 2018, MRK generated $367M in Cubicin sales, which suggests that generics as a whole is worth ~$270M. Shortages in generic daptomycin has likely helped shift some prescriptions towards MRK to ease off demand pressure. With the advent of a more steady daptomycin stream, MRK sales will likely further decrease. However, the actual impact on MRK will likely be minimal, given 1) Cubicin sales account for <1% of all sales and 2) how well Keytruda has been doing (a longer analysis can be found here).

In contrast, TEVA will likely be hit the hardest. From their recent 2019 Q1 10K:

Among the most significant generic products we sold in North America in the first quarter of 2019 were albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol (ProAir ® HFA authorized generic of Teva’s specialty product), daptomycin injection (the generic equivalent of Cubicin ® ), amphetamine salt tablets (the generic equivalent of Adderall IR ® ), methylphenidate extended-release tablets (Concerta ® authorized generic) and lidocaine transdermal patch (the generic equivalent of Lidoderm Patch ® ). Source: 2019 Q1 10K

This indicates that daptomycin likely makes an out-sized contribution to revenue.

To shed some perspective, according to TEVA's annual filing, over the course of 2018, generics revenue contributed ~$4.1B to the ~$9.3B (43.6%) in North American (NA) sales. Seeing as TEVA stated the importance of daptomycin, it would not be surprising to see sales of ~$100M or more in a year. This would mean that TEVA holds 37% of the $270M daptomycin market. This translates to ~1% of total NA sales or ~2.5% of NA generics revenue, which seems reasonable, given the daptomycin highlight. If the above is valid, then TEVA could stand to witness some notable erosion from just one drug.

With respects to other companies, it is worth noting that MYL's injectable daptomycin was only approved in mid-2018, and while it is available for purchase, it is unlikely that they have made significant gains by this point. Likewise, Dr. Reddy's (RDY) announced the launch of their own injectable in mid-May 2019, but they will likely have difficulty gaining significant traction as Civica starts supplying their members. As such, it is unclear if MYL and RDY can really count on daptomycin as a significant revenue boost over the coming years.

But there is one other aspect, beyond market share and traction. Pricing. As discussed in our previous article, shortages in medication have been known to cause significant increases in prices. Conversely, increased competition and supplies would help mitigate this. To quote Civica:

Vancomycin "right now is a fairly reasonable price," says Martin VanTrieste, Civica's president and CEO. "However daptomycin is one of those high-priced drugs, and we'll be able to bring [it at] a significantly lower price." Source: May 15, 2019 NPR news article

So not only will daptomycin market shares be changing quickly, the market's dollar value will also shrink.

Implications for Vancomyin Producers

The impact on vancomycin producers will likely be less severe. In comparison to daptomycin, the dollar value of the vancomycin market is significantly lower. It's been estimated that US sales of injectable vancomycin is ~$250M-340M. Even then, there are a large number of manufacturers. ASHP shows suppliers of vancomycin are Alvogen, Athenex (ATNX), AuroMedics, PFE, Baxter (NYSE:BAX), Fresnius Kabi, MYL, Sagent, Xellia. However, a large number of these are not traded, so it is difficult to assess the overall impact. That being the case, it seems that it may disproportionately affect ATNX. According to a recent report:

We have also been one of the major suppliers for Vancomycin, which was on the shortage list for most of the year and is a critical antibiotic used in acute situations throughout the hospital. Source: 2018 Q4 conference call

So their focus on under supplied medications may hurt them a bit.

Towards the Future

With only 2 drugs announced, there are at least 12 more to go for this year. In all likelihood, it would not be surprising to see oncology medications or anesthetics on the list, given how difficult these medications are to substitute. If it does come to pass, then these additions will likely have a much more profound impact than vancomycin and daptomycin. While it is unclear how this would impact TEVA, as they do not provide a more granular breakdown, MYL may feel the punch.

According to MYL's annual filing, 2018 NA sales accounted for ~$4.1B of ~$11.3B in global revenue. Of that, NA CNS/Anesthetics sales generated $718M while oncology generated $543M. These two categories accounted for ~10% of MYL's total sales. As such, if Civica encroaches on both these categories, then MYL may witness some rapid erosion of revenue.

Beyond that, it may also be worthwhile to remember that a shortage of lower priced generics may end up driving prescriptions towards more expensive alternatives, whether they be brands or other generics. With a more stable stream of essential low-cost generics, this may end up shifting prescription trends. With everything combined, this will likely speed up erosion of revenues and margins of companies that are heavily reliant on hospital generics sales. However, it is unlikely that the actual effect will be observed until next year, as it will take some time for Civica to ramp up operations.

Concluding remarks

Years of price gouging and unstable supplies of essential hospital generic medications have finally led to hospitals fighting back. The birth of Civica and the recent announcement of daptomycin and vancomycin being supplied to its network members is only the beginning. Even with this, TEVA, along with other manufacturers will likely see reduced margins and revenue. Over the reminder of the year, it would not be surprising to see other difficult to substitute generics, such as those in oncology and anesthetics, get selected by Civica. If so, then the impact would be even larger, particularly for companies like MYL that have a large revenue component in those therapeutic areas. It will be interesting seeing how current generics manufacturers will target this problem. While some may push harder for biosimilars, interchangeability is still an issue, as discussed in our previous Civica-related article.

