TriState Capital Holdings: A New Stable Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by TriState Capital Holdings (TSC). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by TriState Capital Holdings - the prospectus. Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2.8M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $70M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

TriState Capital Holdings 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:TSCBP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.375% before 07/21/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.088%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 07/21/2024. Currently, the new issue trades above its par value at a price of $25.73 and has a current yield of 6.19% and YTC of 5.94%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $4.7 billion in assets, as of December 31, 2017, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $8.3 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2017, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital's financial intermediary network.

Source: Company's website | Corporate Profile

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, TSC.

Source: Tradingview.com

We have not paid any dividends on our common stock since inception. Instead, we have utilized our earnings for working capital to support our operations and to finance the growth and development of our business. In addition, we are subject to certain restrictions on the payment of cash dividends as a result of banking laws, regulations and policies. Moreover, because TriState Capital Bank is our most significant asset, our ability to pay dividends to our shareholders depends in large part on our receipt of dividends from the Bank, which is also subject to restrictions on dividends as a result of banking laws, regulations and policies. Even if we decide to pay dividends on our common stock in the future (and we have not made such a decision), we would also have to comply with these regulatory restrictions

Source: Company's Annual Report (10-K) released on 02/19/2019

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $591M, TSC is one of the smallest 'Money Center Banks' in the US (according to FINVIZ).

Capital Structure

Source: Morningstar.com - Company's Balance Sheet

As of January 2018, TriState Capital Holdings had total debt of $398M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company, the Series A that totals $38M.

The Ratios Of TriState Capital Holdings, Which We Should Care About

We have already seen that the company seems to perform very stable since its IPO in June 2013. Despite, it still doesn't pay any dividends we can see in its balance sheet that it increases its cash instead (from $140M a year ago to $237M in Q1 this year). Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of TSC but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 591/(395 + 108) = 1.17.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 591/(395 + 108) = 1.17. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the Q1 results is 14.09/(1.56 + 1.75) = 4.25 which indicates that there is a solid buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders and no need to worry about the payments.

All these metrics are very useful with the assumption that it is business as usual, and the point is that if something negative is happening to the company, the common equity will be the first to react. This always leaves us with a lagging reaction to getting rid of the higher ranked in the capital structure preferred stock or baby bond. A deeper analysis will, of course, include trends in the operating results and trends in the capital structure. As far as this analysis is concerned, these will be our main metrics and you will have a chance to judge for yourself how strong the thesis is.

The TriState Capital Holdings Family

TSC has one more outstanding preferred stock, listed on the NASDAQ: TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. 6.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (TSCAP):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

TSCAP also pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.75% before 04/01/2023 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 3.985%. The Series A preferred stock also doesn't have a Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 04/01/2023. With a market price of $27.10, TSCAP has a current yield of 4.69% and yield-to-call of 6.23% compared to 6.19% current yield and 5.94% yield-to-call of TSCBP, which gives an advantage to the newly issued preferred stock. It should be added that this advantage comes at the price of a year later call date.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between TSCAP and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). PFF had lost more than 10% of its market cap for just a couple of months, while TSCAP managed to stay flat and definitely outperforms the ETF.

Source: Tradingview.com

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. For a clearer view, RY-T is excluded, because of its -0.30% YTC.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. In fact, it is their Yield-to-Worst. With its 5.94% YTC, TSCBP rewards a 0.50% more than the maximum you could realize if you choose some of the highest yielders in the group.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, the logic is the same. Just we are adding the Current Yields, in case the preferred stock doesn't get called. Except for the highest YTC, TSCBP also gives, an average for the sector, Current Yield.

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

We may redeem the Series B preferred stock at our option, subject to regulatory approval, at a redemption price equal to $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends (without regard to any undeclared dividends) to, but excluding, the redemption date, (I) in whole or in part, from time to time, on any Dividend Payment Date on or after July 1, 2024 or (II) in whole but not in part, at any time within 90 days following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event (as defined herein). If we redeem any shares of Series B preferred stock, the depositary is expected to redeem a proportionate number of depositary shares.

Source: 424B2 Filing by TriState Capital Holdings

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering of depositary shares for general corporate purposes, potentially including repurchases of our common stock, future acquisitions, our working capital needs and investments in subsidiaries.

Source: 424B2 Filing by TriState Capital Holdings

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of $70M, TSCBP cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, TSCBP, is on exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market. I believe TSCBP is from the second. The company metrics are good, its brother preferred stock has a history on the exchange of stable trading even during the big sell-off at the end of the last year. And last but not least, it also offers better returns than TSCAP and the other securities in the sector.

Note: This article was originally published on May 30, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.