Bellicum: Encouraging Data With A Discouraging Share Price

The share price has fallen about 80% from its high about a year ago. I analyze the charts to see if there is any signs of a potential reversal.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) just reported interim data for their BPX-601 product candidate in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer at ASCO. The data confirmed that the company’s “GoCAR-T” technology increases expansion and tenacity of CAR-T cells in the treated patients. Eight of the twelve patients treated with BPX-601 and a single dose of rimiducid experienced stable disease and 3 patients had tumor size reduction of 10-24%. I was encouraged to see BPX-603 continue to report solid marks in the PSMA indications and is shaping up to be one of the first CAR-T products to have a significant impact on solid tumors. I just wish the street would start to recognize BPX-603 and the rest of Bellicum’s developing pipeline of cell therapies. In less than a year, BLCM has traded down from above $10.00 a share to $2.00. Is it finally time for me to press the buy button BLCM?

I intend to review the ASCO BPX-601 data and discuss why these positive results were critical for Bellicum. In addition, I review the charts and share my plan for finally starting a position in BLCM.

Source BLCM

BPX-601 ASCO

Bellicum’s original GoCAR-T, BPX-601, integrates the company’s “inducible co-activation domain” branded “iMC,” which is intended to deliver a potent enhancement to T-cell proliferation and persistence and permit the CAR-T to control pivotal immune inhibitory mechanisms essential to tumor growth and survival. The BPX-601 program is being assessing GoCAR-T as a therapy for pancreatic, gastric, and prostate cancers that express the prostate stem cell antigen “PSCA”.

Figure 1: GoCAR-T vs Contemporary CAR-T (Source BLCM)

BPX-601’s phase I/II trial registered 18 PSCA-positive pancreatic cancer patients that were treated with BPX-601. The opening 13 patients were administered BPX-601 succeeding Cy lymphodepletion, and 5 patients in the newest cohort had a Flu/Cy lymphodepletion administered before BPX-601 treatment. Fourteen patients received a single dose of rimiducid around one week after BPX-601 administration to promote CAR-T persistence. Of those 14 patients, the company reported that 9 patients experienced T-cell persistence beyond 3 weeks, including all 5 patients who received the Flu/Cy conditioning. In general, BPX-601 was well tolerated and adverse events were similar to most experienced in advanced cancer patients. In terms of efficacy, 62% had stable disease, and some had tumor shrinkage of 10-24%

Figure 2: PSCA Tumor Shrinkage (Source BLCM)

These updated results displayed that more concentrated lymphodepletion using Flu/Cy lead to in amplified BPX-601 CAR-T cell proliferation and protracted persistence in patients treated with a single-dose rimiducid. Confirmation of biological activity and stable disease was detected in this continuing trial in these profoundly pretreated patients who dreadfully require supplementary treatment opportunities. The company has commenced the ensuing step in the study to enroll a supplementary cohort to appraise repeat rimiducid dosing to re-activate iMC, which is envisioned to extend and prolong the treatment effect. The preliminary results from this cohort are anticipated towards year-end.

Figure 3: BPX-601 in PSCA (Source BLCM)

I see these results as extremely promising due to the added data from the BPX-601 trial, which supports the potential of Bellicum’s GoCAR-T technology platform. The ASCO data delivered additional proof of the power the company’s technology has in managing the extension and tenacity of T-cells in patients. Although these results were not groundbreaking, it did reveal that a Flu/Cy conditioning will allow the CAR-T cells to work and produce better results. This information is critical for the company, as it will help them design future trials and other programs.

Now we must wait for the next cohort to see what happens when a second dose of rimiducid is administered and how that will differ from the ASCO data. If the data improves, investors should expect an escalation in coverage from the street’s analysts as they match BPX-603 marks against contemporary therapies.

Charts

Looking at the daily chart (Figure 4), we can see a double-top around $4.00 a share and then a subsequent sell-off that has endured for over a month, which matches the same characteristic as the biotech sector (XBI). The sector has been selling off hard and is taking BLCM with it. Still, the stock hasn’t been able to put up any serious fight over the past year and hasn’t found a way to break away from those long-term downtrend lines that have guided the stock since last June. Sadly, the share price was over $10.00 this time last year…

Figure 4: BLCM Daily (Source Trendspider)

However, observing at the hourly chart (Figure 5), we can see a large increase in volume around the $2.00 mark, which could be a sign of some support. But the overall trend is bearish and the share price is trading well below the 200-day moving average, so it could be some short covering and opportune buyers deciding to buy/cover at the whole number. Although I have a positive outlook on the company, I don't suspect the share price to form an enduring bullish trend until it is able to rise above that 200-day moving average, which will most likely require a strong catalyst and analyst upgrades.

Figure 5: BLCM Hourly (Source Trendspider)

My Top Near-Term Downside Risk

The company's cash position of ~$78M at the end of Q1, with runway lasting through 2019, means it is underfunded for the long-term.

Source BLCM

Even though the company expects to launch Rivo-cel in Europe in 2020 and start generating revenue, the company will require a substantial amount of money to get their cell therapies through the FDA and EMA regulatory processes. If the company is able to get their products approved, they will then need even more money to get their products to the market and establish a commercial capacity. This has prevented me from clicking the buy button on BLCM over the past 5 months and will preclude me until I can see an improvement in the charts.

Investors looking to enter BLCM between now and the end of 2019 should accept the high likelihood the company will perform another secondary offering.

My Top Long-Term Downside Risk

Obviously, failure to get regulatory approval and bankruptcy would be the top long-term downside risks. Besides those two, I see the lack of big pharma partnerships to be another long-term downside risk. I usually don't have a lot of confidence in a small-cap biotech trying to "go-it-alone" on their first or second commercial product. Bellicum does not have any big name associated with the company and has not revealed an interest in getting one. I find this a bit alarming because the majority of the small-caps in my portfolio who decided to go-it-alone in their first launch are getting punished by the market for abysmal results. Finding a big pharma partner provides investors confidence that an experienced team and organization are helping out and are a welcomed entity in the clinic or office. Not only would a big pharma partnership most likely include a healthy upfront payment but would also be helpful in the launch of a product, in particular, the chess match with payer reimbursement. Considering the potential price tag for these therapies will be well over $100K, I think having a seasoned partner to help navigate this vital process would be helpful.

On the other hand, Bellicum might not need a partner at this time due to most of their products being the earlier stages of development. The company is already preparing for the commercial launch of Rivo-cel in Europe, so perhaps they will go-it-alone for all their products. Still, I would like to see the company sign a partnership deal in the U.S. to ensure a strong launch of their products. Without one, I believe the street and investors will require a few quarters of strong revenues and launch metrics before they have confidence in the company going solo.

Looking Forward

Bellicum doesn’t have a long list of upcoming catalysts for 2019 or 2020, but they are significant events. Looking at figure 6, I would circle the Rivo-Cel data and IND submission for BPX-603 in HER-2 breast cancer to be the next major catalysts scheduled in the first half of 2019, which both should happen in the next few weeks.

Figure 6: Bellicum 2019 and 2020 Milestones (Source BLCM)

Looking ahead to the second half of 2019, I look forward to the biggest catalyst for 2019, which is the MAA submission for Rivo-cel. In addition, we should see updated data for BPX-601 that includes a repeat rimiducid dosing cohort. Another milestone that could generate some interest is the IND for BPX-802, which does not have a specific indication at this time (Figure 7).

Next year, investors should be focused on the potential European approval for Rivo-cel. As I mentioned before, this would be the biggest catalyst to date and would mark Bellicum’s transition into a commercial level company. Other 2020 catalysts will be updates for ongoing programs and trials.

Figure 7: BLCM Pipeline (Source BLCM)

Although it is not listed in the company's presentation slide, I am interested in seeing where the company's research into combining rimiducid with NK cells, which appears to be the next step in cell therapies. The company performed some pre-clinical data but hasn't revealed any further updates on the prospects of an NK program. If Bellicum can demonstrate iMC’s ability to control the proliferation of NK cells, the company would have one of the most comprehensive cell therapy pipelines on the market. A product portfolio that involves stem cells, T-cells, and NK cells would have to be taken seriously by the street.

Again, it might not be a large number of milestones but they are potent and could drastically change the valuation of the company.

Conclusion

Bellicum’s interim data for BPX-601 at ASCO wasn’t a momentous occasion but it did show the company has a CAR-T therapy that is showing efficacy in solid tumors, which has been an issue for the currently approved treatments. Not only did GoCAR-T show potential to work in solid tumors, but it was doing it in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, which is an extremely difficult indication to have success in. The company has demonstrated GoCAR-T’s ability to make an impact in solid tumors; now, it needs to show that their “switch” technology is still effective in repeat dosing and is safe for the patients. The repeat 7-day rimiducid dosing cohort results should be announced by year-end and will reveal if Bellicum’s Go-CAR-T platform could be a leading CAR-T therapy in the future.

Is BLCM a Buy? I would say yes on the risk/reward prospects and the current market valuation. The company is on the brink of entering a multi-billion dollar market, yet, the stock only has a market cap of about $94M. Indeed, there is the risk the share price goes lower but the value of the company's platform technology is well worth its current valuation.

Figure 8: BLCM Investment Overview (Source BLCM)

Actually, I can’t find anything in the past twelve months that would justify this recent selloff minus the perpetual cash burn. So not only do I believe is BLCM is a buy, but is also extremely undervalued. In fact, the company is almost trading at cash value with the current price-to-book being 1.82. It is hard to believe BLCM is trading at these levels.

What’s my plan? I am still sitting on the sidelines but that stronghold at $2.00 has me standing and walking towards the field. I am going to wait for a reversal signal or see if $2.00 holds after another retest this week. Once I see those conditions met, I will start a small pilot position and will look to add following Rivo-cel MAA submission. I anticipate the remaining milestone events in 2019 will provide a strong enough catalyst to reinvigorate the share price in the second half of this year.

My long-term plan is to hold a small sized position through a potential EU Rivo-cel launch and see how the company can handle being a commercial level company. I expect my BLCM time horizon will be about 5 years but I will continue to hold if the pipeline continues to produce promising candidates. Conversely, if the company fails to get Rivo-cel approved or has a lackluster launch, I will liquidate my position and reassess the company when BPX-601 is up for approval.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BLCM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.