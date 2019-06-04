The Asset Allocator: Don't Dismiss Emerging Markets (Podcast)

It is highly desirable to take advantage of today’s tools to refine your risk and reward, through country ETFs.

While most investors flee bad news, and others who remain to scout out opportunities get trampled on the way to the exits, a third approach exists.

This brief podcast (5:05) argues that economic growth has shifted to emerging markets, but investors no longer need be trampled by clumsy investment products that group emerging markets all together. Seeking Alpha’s Country ETFs page is an especially useful research tool in this regard.