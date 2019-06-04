Approach Resources: Potentially Several Weeks Remaining Until Restructuring

Assets may not be worth much more than the credit facility debt.

Production will continue to decline though, while Approach's net debt will go down at a slower pace.

Approach Resources (AREX) saw its stock make substantial gains on Monday (at least on a percentage basis). This appears to be due to some spillover effect from the trading frenzy surrounding Legacy Reserves today, as Approach's situation remains precarious and unchanged.

The Current Situation

Approach mentioned that it is continuing to have a discussion with its stakeholders (including its credit facility lenders) about potential deleveraging transactions. It has temporarily suspended its drilling and completion activity and spent essentially nothing substantial on capital expenditures in Q1 2019.

So far, there has been no indication that Approach will come to any agreement with the Wilks Brothers about a debt for equity exchange and/or an additional capital infusion. I believe the odds of something being worked out in terms of a capital infusion is low due to the large amount of secured debt that Approach has. Approach's secured debt is a much bigger problem than its unsecured debt is.

Approach currently has an agreement with its "credit facility lenders to forgo enforcement of remedies for an event of default caused by our failure to comply with certain financial covenants in the credit facility". This agreement is scheduled to end by June 22, 2019.

Revised 2019 Outlook

At current strip prices of roughly $55 WTI oil, Approach may generate around $80 million in oil and gas revenue, with its hedges adding another $5 million in value. This assumes that Approach spends $30 million on capex in 2019, but it had essentially no activity in Q1 2019.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 950,000 $52.00 $49 NGLs 1,300,000 $18.00 $23 Natural Gas 8,700,000 $0.95 $8 Hedge Value $5 Total Revenue $85

In this scenario, Approach would see around $14 million in cash burn during 2019 along with production that is down around 9% from 2018 levels. Approach's cash G&A expenses should be reduced going forward though.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $20 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $6 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $25 Capital Expenditures $30 Total Expenses $99

Approach also mentioned a scenario in which it would not complete any wells in 2019. This would result in average production of around 9,500 BOEPD during the year and around $12 million in positive cash flow with no meaningful capital expenditures. While Approach can generate positive cash flow if it doesn't spend on capex, that isn't a long-term solution due to Approach's declining production (and the need to service its debt with that declining production).

Notes On Asset Valuation

In November 2017, Approach announced that it was acquiring Southern Midland Basin assets from Amistad Energy Partners for $18 million in stock. This included 550 BOEPD (51% oil) in current net production, PDP reserves of 1.8 MMBOE (42% oil) and 3,200 net acres held by production, along with over 35,000 net acres subject to near-term expiration.

Approach's current total production is around 18x what it acquired in the Amistad acquisition (although current oil production is only around 9x what it acquired). Approach's PDP reserves at the end of 2018 were around 37x what it acquired, although its oil PDP reserves were only around 18x what it acquired. Approach currently has around 47x the amount of HBP acreage it acquired in the Amistad deal, but the majority of its current acreage is not considered de-risked.

At a valuation of 18x, the Amistad deal price may be reasonable, which translates into around $324 million.

A $324 million valuation would also be around 0.69x its PDP reserve value based on 2018 SEC prices. For comparison, Jones Energy's (JONE) restructuring plan valuation ended up being around 0.68x its PDP reserve value based on 2018 SEC prices. The last trading prices for Jones's bonds prior to restructuring indicated that the market was valuing it at less than its restructuring plan valuation.

With $322 million in credit facility borrowings at the end of Q1 2019 (and $16 million on cash on hand), there may not be much value left for Approach's senior notes after restructuring costs are considered.

Conclusion

Approach Resources has several weeks left before its credit facility lenders may decide to take action due to Approach's leverage triggering an event of default. With oil prices falling into the low-to-mid-$50s now, there doesn't seem to be much hope that Approach can deleverage outside of restructuring. It has halted development activities for now and is conserving its remaining cash on hand.

Approach has a large amount of undeveloped acreage, but that acreage appears to have limited value in the current market environment. There is a significant chance that Approach's asset value isn't much more than its credit facility borrowings.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.