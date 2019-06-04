Spire Inc.: Achieve 10% Return In The Next 6 Months With This Utility Preferred Stock

Introduction

Recently, we have seen many new baby bonds and preferred stocks to be issued by the companies. For some of these companies, it is a debut on the scene and the rest of them just аdded new financial instruments to their families. It is quite interesting to see so many new issues in the last several months which makes me think that the companies expect to see higher rates in the next several years and try to issue at lower nominals now. Of course, this is only one basic assumption which is circling in my head.

Instead of trying to predict the future I have one more important task. It is to find bargains on the market when there is such. To be honest, even with many IPOs in the preferred stocks area, I have not seen so many interesting opportunities or at least I have not seen until this moment.

My attention was caught by Spire Inc. (SR) which has priced a new issue of perpetual preferred stock under the ticker SR.PA. This article will be devoted to SR.PA and its characteristics. We are going to compare it to similar preferreds and we are going to understand what is the potential of this investment. To prove the quality of the company, we are going to analyze some of the main ratios which are important for us.

The New Preferred Stock Which Deserves Attention

In our first section, let us spend more time on the characteristics of the newcomer. SR.PA is a traditional fixed-rate preferred stock which is issued with 5.90% nominal yield and rated as BBB (investment grade) by S&P and as Ba1 by Moodys.

The issue was fairly sizable at 10 million shares and as most of the preferreds on the market has a par value of $25.00 per share. The dividend will be distributed each quarter and it is important to notice that we are talking about qualified dividends. Another important metrics which I want to highlight is that the preferred stock is cumulative and can be redeemed at the issuer's option on or after 8/15/2024 at $25 per depository share plus accrued and unpaid dividends.

Spire Inc.

The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri. Spire operates as a regulated natural gas utility with complementary gas-related businesses. The company has two main business segments, which include gas utility and gas marketing. Its gas utility segment, headquartered in St. Louis includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company (Laclede Gas), Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco) and EnergySouth, Inc. (EnergySouth). The gas companies now serve 1.7 million homes and business across Alabama, Mississippi, and Missouri. Still, most of the operating revenue is coming exactly from the gas utility segment and approximately 69% of the customers in Spire's gas utility segment are located in Missouri contributing approximately 68% of the segment's operating revenue.

The gas marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc. (LER), a subsidiary engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis.

Source: Investor presentation

Utilities typically offer investors stable and consistent dividends as well as less price volatility relative to the overall equity markets. Because utility stocks are considered stable and pay consistent dividends, they tend to perform well when the economy is in a recession and be out of favor with the market during times of economic expansion. Checking the dividends per share of SR, I can say that it is very impressive to find out 16 consecutive years of increases and 74 years of continuous payments. For the last four years, the average dividend yield is 3.15%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Аfter we briefly met the main information for the company, I will suggest to take a look at the common stock of the company and its behavior over the past decade. The obvious direction only indicates what is the opinion of the market regarding this company. Even during the Great Recession of 2008, SR remained stable. Utilities act as a haven investment during times of economic downturns.

Source: Trading View

The Ratios Of Spire Inc. Which We Should Care About

We have already seen that we have one stable company from the utility sector which has consistent dividends and proved itself on the market. Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of SR but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

So, we have a company from the utility sector which can be easily categorized as safe and stable. What about the preferred stock then? Theoretically, it is safer than the common stock which makes SR.PA a perfect choice for the fixed income investors who want to achieve higher return without the need to pay the too high price in terms of credit risk.

To prove how safe SR.PA is, I will introduce several important ratios.

Market Cap/(Long-Term Debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 4.35/(1.90 + 0.25) = 2.02

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 4.35/(1.90 + 0.25) = 2.02 Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio is 214.20/(98.40 + 14.75) = 1.89 which indicates that there is a large buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders and no need to worry about the payments.

Comparison With Other Similar Preferreds

It is always contributing to the analysis to compare the reviewed asset to its peers. I suppose all of you know this famous quote "compare oranges to oranges and apples to apples." This is what we are going to do in this paragraph. To filter the appropriate sample, I am going to use a similar credit rating by S&P which is available in our database and all of the utilities. To simplify the process, I am going to use only the preferred stocks which have a positive yield to call and are above their par value.

Source: Author's software

Our sample is not as big as I want to be but it will be sufficient to give us an idea of what to expect from SR.PA as a performance.

Let me show you what should be the position on the yield curve of SR.PA if we extend our criteria and include only preferreds with qualified dividends but from different sectors.

Source: Author's software

Our Target

Currently, the annualized return which you can achieve if the company call its preferred on the first call date is 5.07%. However, I see the additional potential for those of you who do not have a long-term investment horizon.

If I based my target on the time value of money concept, I see SR.PA with a current target price around $26.50 per share. At this price, SR.PA will take its appropriate position on the yield curve and will be equally rated as its peers. If SR.PA reaches its target price of $26.50 per share tomorrow, the yield to call will be 4.60% and will be next to DUK.PA which has almost the same call date and credit rating from the S&P.

Let me show you how exactly you can achieve around 10% return from this investment for only six months. For the purpose of the example, I will use the internal rate of return (IRR) as a metric. In our example, you buy SR.PA today and hold it for six months. You are going to receive dividends each quarter and in our example, you are expected to sell it two weeks after the second dividend at $26.50 per share. Based on the theory, the probability of this scenario seems pretty high to me.

Source: Author's spreadsheet and calculations

Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Include SR.PA To Your Portfolio?

Probably you noticed the fact that there is a big seller in the new preferred stocks even if we talk about "the best stock on the market." The most logical reason is that the companies place their preferred stock through underwriters. The underwriters trying to sell the issue on the market sometimes patiently and sometimes more aggressively. Ultimately, this fact may be a very good opportunity for us when our aim is to buy undervalued assets. Below I have plotted the distribution of the 10 million issue of SR.PA between the different underwriters.

Source: Company's prospectus

Conclusion

Recently, we have seen many new baby bonds and preferred stocks to be issued by the companies. Even with so many IPOs on the market, it was very difficult for the stocks and bonds to impress me. Finally, the new issue of SR managed to catch my attention. The company is stable and proved itself on the market. The preferred stock SR.PA seems undervalued compared to its peers and deserves to be reviewed as a buying opportunity.

