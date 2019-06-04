Dividend Aristocrat Performance: May 2019

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

In May 2019, the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) managed to outperform the S&P 500 by 83bp, but the strategy's -5.52% return was still its worst absolute performance since the December selloff. In my dataset dating back to 1990, this was the 15th worst total return (out of 353) for the Dividend Aristocrat index

Low Volatility, another defensive equity strategy, posted much stronger returns during the May selloff as I illustrated yesterday. As you will see in this article, there was a wider dispersion of returns among the Dividend Aristocrats with some trade-induced tensions disproportionately impacting several industrial sector constituents.

Despite the relatively modest outperformance in May, we know that the Dividend Aristocrats tend to outperform in down markets. In the six most recent down years for the S&P 500 (1990, 2000-2002, 2008, and 2018), the Dividend Aristocrat Index has outperformed the broad market in each year. This ability to outperform in down markets and keep pace in rising markets has led to the long-run outperformance for the strategy pictured below.

The table below lists the 57 constituents sorted descending by indicated dividend yield and lists returns over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through May 31st.

For another look at the constituent-level performance, I have put the May returns in a column chart in ascending order. There were more companies with -10% or worse returns (14) than companies with positive returns (13).

Unsurprisingly, some of the laggards were disproportionately impacted by tariff talks or have large Chinese operations. Although the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the broad market in May, the strategy's Industrial overweight led to some performance drag. A.O. Smith (AOS), Emerson Electric (EMR), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and Caterpillar (CAT) all faced varying degrees of concern regarding their Chinese businesses or the potential impact of escalating tariffs on their businesses. It wasn't all trade and tariffs that weighed on the strategy however. After Industrials, Health Care was the second largest negative industry contributor to the dividend growth strategy's performance. This more domestically-focused sector continues to face pressure from the potential for further healthcare reform and a push to wring inefficiencies and cost out of the sector.

In a "Brief History of Dividend Crashes", I noted that companies with large one-day drawdowns have tended to rebound over the next year. While rising market and economic uncertainty weighed on the Dividend Aristocrats, these companies have demonstrated the ability to generate increasing returns to shareholders over multiple business cycles. May was a pretty poor month for the strategy - nearly 96% of months over the past 30 years have featured higher total returns of the strategy. While I favor buying a diversified holding of all of these consistent dividend payers, lower single stock correlation could create interesting opportunities for dividend investors. I hope this periodic screen of the relative performance of the underlying constituents is useful to Seeking Alpha readers as they look for opportunities to buy rising income streams at a lower price.

