Genworth: Merger In Jeopardy

May 28, 2019

Looks like the buyout is not going through. China Oceanwide (OTC:HHRBF) is reported to be in default on its Oceanwide Plaza in Downtown L.A., and there are still some regulatory approvals for the buyout lacking after over 30 months. We expect the deal to be canceled on or before the June 30, 2019 deadline. Since the deal was announced, shareholders have lost over $1 billion as the shares declined. We heavily advised against voting for the deal in 2016, including lobbying ISS. Broxton 2017 letter to the board of directors of Genworth (NYSE:GNW):

"In a sense GNW has no parents, the board and management don't own many shares, and it has not attracted a large holding from a competent investor that could steer or lead the company… 35% of the shares are owned by mindless index funds that have no interest in the company….. This acquisition was couched in terms of needed liquidity and failed bids. This picture was presented, in order to create the ecosystem necessary to complete the deal."

In 2016 we wrote: GNW shareholders are being enticed into a deal which makes no sense. We published extensively on various aspects of GNW.

Value & Debt

We estimate the value of the shares to be around $8.00. Genworth Financial is not an insurance company. It is a holding company which owns 5 different insurance companies. Most of the value is in the 3 mortgage insurance subsidiaries which we value at about $5.6 billion. We project the group will produce net income of $787 million this year. We estimate annual dividends to the holding company from the Mortgage subsidiaries of $350-450 million in 2019 and 2020. The holding company debt:

Holding Company Debt

Genworth Holdings debt recent price YTM Amount MM Floating Rate Senior Secured Term Loan, due 2023 NA NA 445 7.70% Senior Notes, due 2020 100.5 7.09% 397 Intercompany note issued by GNW to GLIC NA NA 200 7.20% Senior Notes, due 2021 97.7 8.64% 381 7.625% Senior Notes, due 2021 97.1 9.03% 703 4.90% Senior Notes, due 2023 84 9.47% 399 4.80% Senior Notes, due 2024 83.2 9.26% 400 6.50% Senior Notes, due 2034 76.25 9.49% 297 Floating Rate Junior Notes, due 2066 53 NA 598 Subtotal 3,820

2019-2021 Mortgage Insurance Subsidiary Pro Formas

Genworth Mortgage subsidiaries 2019 and 2020 Pro Forma 2018 2019 2020 2021 REVENUES: Premiums $1,644 $1,677 $1,710 $1,745 Net investment income $298 $298 $308 $308 Net investment gains (losses) -$152 $0 $0 $0 Policy fees and other income $4 $4 $4 $4 Total revenues $1,794 $1,979 $2,022 $2,057 BENEFITS AND EXPENSES: Benefits and other changes in policy reserves $224 $235 $255 $260 Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals $304 $315 $325 $330 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles $100 $100 $100 $100 Interest expense $27 $30 $30 $30 Total benefits and expenses $655 $680 $710 $720 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES $1,139 $1,299 $1,312 $1,337 Provision for income taxes $276 $314 $318 $323 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $863 $985 $995 $1,013 Less: income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests $178 $198 $200 $203 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $685 $787 $795 $810 Dividends to the holding company $400 $450 $450

Strategic Alternatives

We have discussed what the alternatives are for GNW if they want to raise capital in our August 2017 report. The company also addresses the strategic alternatives in their 10-K. However, we are not sure of what the post-deal volatility environment will bring to the bonds and shares. There is a good possibility of management replacement. In general, the shares are a good value. We are just not sure how low they go or if they will shoot higher if the deal is canceled. Without any additional funding through asset sales, we estimate the holding company will have $1.7 billion of liquidity through 2021 from existing cash and dividends versus $1.7 billion in bond maturities. The best course for the holding company is to expand the secured credit line by $1 billion to smooth over the amortizations at a cost of 5-6% versus selling parts of mortgage subs which they are getting about a 10% return on.

We caution for volatility and advise investors to wait for the reaction of the deal being abandoned before buying shares or bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Broxton Capital Advisors is an investment advisor located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company manages the assets of individuals, corporations, retirement plans and sub advises accounts for registered investment advisors using the Primary Broxton Strategy or PBS. The strategy invests and reinvests portfolios with the objective of attaining long-term capital gains and income.



Further information can be obtained at: www.broxtoncapital.com



SEC Rule 206(4)-1 disclosure: this report is approved by the CCO of Broxton Capital. Individuals should consider the inherent risks before investing and this report should not be construed as advice tailored to an individual’s investment criteria or objectives. Important Disclosure: In the normal course of our communications or reports, we analyze, review and discuss current, past and possible future securities holdings. In the case of any security reviewed by us, It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of any profitable security that is reviewed or discussed. On request we provide a list of all investment recommendations made by the firm over the last twelve months. Also from time-to-time we may also discuss and display, charts, graphs, formulas which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions.