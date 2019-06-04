Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Cypress Semiconductor Deal Speculation Confirmed

Merger activity decreased last week with two new deals announced and one pending deal closing.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019
|83
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019
|6
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|34
|Stock Deals
|18
|Stock & Cash Deals
|11
|Special Conditions
|2
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|65
|Total Deal Size
|$947.88 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Total System Services (TSS) by Global Payments (GPN) for $21.5 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TSYS shareholders will receive 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of TSYS common stock.
- The acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) by Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) for $9.56 billion or $23.85 per share in cash. We added CY as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on May 29, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $17.25.
Deal Updates:
- On May 28, 2019, Netshoes Limited (NETS) announced that it has entered into an amendment to the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among Netshoes, Magazine Luiza S.A. and its subsidiary to increase the Per Share Merger Consideration from US$2.00 to US$3.00.
- On May 29, 2019, Brazilian retailer Grupo SBF SA, which controls sports retailer Centauro, has raised its bid for Netshoes. SBF raised its bid, to $3.50 per share, valuing the firm at about $109 million.
- On May 30, 2019, Amcor Limited (OTCPK:AMCRY) and Bemis Company (BMS) announce that regulatory clearance has been received from the US Department of Justice in relation to the combination of the two companies.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by affiliates of Siris Capital Group on May 30, 2019. It took 171 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|INUV
|11/05/2018
|ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A)
|$2.22
|$0.69
|08/05/2019
|221.74%
|1284.68%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$2.91
|06/30/2019
|86.60%
|1170.68%
|CY
|06/02/2019
|Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY)
|$23.85
|$17.82
|01/31/2020
|33.84%
|51.04%
|AVP
|05/22/2019
|Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA)
|$4.59
|$3.76
|01/31/2020
|22.01%
|33.20%
|STC
|03/19/2018
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)
|$49.77
|$41.13
|06/30/2019
|21.00%
|283.92%
|PACB
|11/01/2018
|Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)
|$8.00
|$6.7
|06/30/2019
|19.40%
|262.30%
|WCG
|03/27/2019
|Centene Corporation (CNC)
|$315.20
|$276.19
|06/30/2020
|14.12%
|13.12%
|MLNX
|03/11/2019
|NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
|$125.00
|$109.78
|12/31/2019
|13.86%
|23.98%
|S
|04/29/2018
|T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
|$7.53
|$6.87
|07/29/2019
|9.64%
|62.81%
|LKSD
|10/31/2018
|Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)
|$5.23
|$4.85
|06/30/2019
|7.86%
|106.27%
Disclosure: I am/we are long RHT, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I hold long positions in Red Hat (RHT), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.