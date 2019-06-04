Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Cypress Semiconductor Deal Speculation Confirmed

Merger activity decreased last week with two new deals announced and one pending deal closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 83 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 6 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 34 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 11 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 65 Total Deal Size $947.88 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Total System Services (TSS) by Global Payments (GPN) for $21.5 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TSYS shareholders will receive 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of TSYS common stock. The acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) by Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) for $9.56 billion or $23.85 per share in cash. We added CY as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on May 29, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $17.25.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by affiliates of Siris Capital Group on May 30, 2019. It took 171 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $0.69 08/05/2019 221.74% 1284.68% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.91 06/30/2019 86.60% 1170.68% CY 06/02/2019 Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) $23.85 $17.82 01/31/2020 33.84% 51.04% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $4.59 $3.76 01/31/2020 22.01% 33.20% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $49.77 $41.13 06/30/2019 21.00% 283.92% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $6.7 06/30/2019 19.40% 262.30% WCG 03/27/2019 Centene Corporation (CNC) $315.20 $276.19 06/30/2020 14.12% 13.12% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $109.78 12/31/2019 13.86% 23.98% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.53 $6.87 07/29/2019 9.64% 62.81% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) $5.23 $4.85 06/30/2019 7.86% 106.27%

