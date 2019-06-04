FOF: An Interesting Way To Ride Out Volatility As Yields Fall

Deep-left tail incidents have been lacking this year, and there's reason to suspect this can continue.

Volatility has picked up in equity markets, but is still reasonably muted as far as FOF is concerned.

Several months back, I wrote a couple of pieces on the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF). I'd like to run an update and give a rationale as to why this may represent a stable place to hang out while the market churns.

As a reminder, FOF is a closed-end fund that principally invests in other closed-end funds (hence the name). The breakdown is as follows:

CEFConnect.com

As with many closed-end funds, there are many moving parts regarding what assets the fund can and does own. What I'd like to focus on below, however, is the meaningful allocation to the "Bond" class: 47% net, with both long and short holdings.

Morningstar.com

Volatility Update

As the trade war has raged on, equity volatility (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, ACWX) has gotten a meaningful lift as resolution to international economic tensions do not appear ready to abate.

For FOF, however, the monthly volatility (in red below) has only barely picked up: why?

FinanceYahoo.com - data compiled by author

In my view, a good deal of this is related to the fact that bond yields (AGG, IEF, LQD, JNK) have come down quite rapidly while equities try to make heads or tails of the situation.

FOF has a large bond composition, and this acts as ballast during a time of equity turbulence (especially when yields are falling and not rising). As such, FOF's monthly periodic volatility currently registers in at some of the lowest levels in the last 10+ years.

Left Tail Snapshot

FinanceYahoo.com - data compiled by author

Just to get another view: what about the worst 5% of all daily returns going back to 2007?

Well, there are only two charcoal-shaded entries in the visual above, the color corresponding to the current year. By way of contrast note that 2008, 2016, and 2018 even had a decent share of showings.

Past is not always prologue of course, but at least so far, 2019 doesn't seem to be supplying many "bad days" for FOF.

2019 Run-Up in Perspective

FinanceYahoo.com - data compiled by author

Has the fund run too far? Well, I suppose you could argue that. After all, the fund is up smartly off 52-week lows (as is common for many risk assets at present).

But one can see that while notable, the run-up is hardly "historic"; the gains are within the basic guidelines of past experience. A pullback of sorts may be in order, but to say that FOF is in some kind of blow-off top is taking things too far.

Drifting Toward NAV

CEFConnect.com

FOF is trading about as close to its NAV as it has in several months. The high yield of this diversified investment vehicle stands at a distribution rate of 8.49% as of the end of May. In a falling-rate environment (see Y-Chart 10-Yr UST yield visual below), investors may well decide to readily buy into any temporal weakness in the fund, thereby preventing large drawdowns in the market price of the shares associated with increasing NAV discounts.

Beta To S&P

SA: FOF Key Data

As mentioned in my prior article, volume on FOF is decent, but not so much that you should be moving large amounts into or out of the fund on short notice.

What I want to focus on, however, is the 24M Beta. As we can see, this fund has a relatively low beta to the S&P 500. Part of this is because the overall volatility of the fund is on the low end: about a vol point lower than the S&P over the same five-year window.

Morningstar.com

A good chunk of the reason that FOF's beta to S&P is on the low end is due to the low(ish) correlation to the broad equity index. This makes sense on a number of counts, from the fact that FOF is a closed-end fund, to the reality that less than half of its net holdings are in domestic equity.

Wrap Up

For the reasons mentioned in this piece, FOF may be currently positioned to act as a meaningful diversifier to US stocks, and the falling yield environment ought to dissuade investors from selling shares (and thereby increasing NAV), as the current distribution rate is in my view compelling.

Volatility is on the low side, and the left tail has not shown much in the way of 2019 appearances. The run-up so far this year is impressive, but not in and of itself signs of overheating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.