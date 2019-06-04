Tesla: Focus On The Long Term

Bearish analysts seem to believe TSLA's recent $2.7 billion capital raise will only be sufficient for a few quarters. However, TSLA says despite a lack of Q2 profits, they expect positive free cash flow in the quarter. With positive earnings in Q3 and Q4, TSLA shouldn't need another capital raise.

Meanwhile, in the last month, TSLA shares have slid a staggering 23%, with a YTD return of -38%. No matter what you believe, the isn't worth $185.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives lowered his price target from as high as $440 to its current level at $230, saying the company has an Everest-like climb ahead of it.

Morgan Stanley research analyst Adam Jonas has been one of the top TSLA analysts over the last few years. He says the bear case for TSLA is $10.

Recent Updates In The Analyst World

A few weeks ago, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) raised roughly $2.7 billion in cash from a convertible note and equity offering. It provided a positive price action catalyst, but more importantly, it proved that Tesla can still raise money from the capital markets. There were still Tesla bulls out there.

Now however, it seems like sentiment on Tesla couldn't get any more negative. The reasons for this negative sentiment have to do with a couple of factors. First of all, we have seen a couple of instances recently of Tesla cars either crashing or catching fire, sparking product quality concerns. But more importantly, we have seen significant analyst downgrades and price target reductions. Here are just a few headlines from Seeking Alpha.

"Citi sees $36 Tesla bear case"

"Morgan Stanley cuts bear case on Tesla to $10"

"Tesla -4% after Webush cites major concerns"

"BAML sees 'identity crisis' at Tesla"

These are just some of the actions analysts have taken reflecting their pessimism. In my view, it has been analysts' research reports that have accelerated the pace of decline in Tesla shares. It would be one thing if these analysts were lowering targets or downgrading based off new news. Rather, they are reducing their views based on older, regurgitated information. However, when a well-respected analyst like Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley comes out and says that Tesla's worst-case scenario is a downturn 40% below the $17 IPO price, the market gets emotional and reacts with drastic swings.

This article is meant to differentiate between the short-term story, where it's easy to be bearish, and the long-term story, where it's much more easy to be bullish.

The Short-Term Story Pt. 1: Poor Financial Condition

This is an idea I hear Tim Seymour, a frequent contributor on CNBC, talk about quite often. It's the idea that Tesla has an extremely weak balance sheet and cash flow statement. Looking back at the second half of last year, I couldn't disagree more. However, Q1 results were troubling, and a bright light was shown on Tesla's finances. However, if we look under the hood (pun intended), we see that Tesla's financials might not be as bad as skeptics have said.

A lot of the focus has to do with the following line items in particular:

accounts payable

debt

inventory

cash

working capital

Let's starts with accounts payables, the amount of money Tesla owes to its suppliers at any given time. In Q3, the first of Tesla's two profitable quarters, the company saw accounts payable of $3.6 billion. Tesla has been looking to renegotiate their contracts with suppliers, looking for more lenient terms to reduce this number. These efforts may be paying off. Now, in Q1, Tesla reported accounts payables of $3.25 billion.

Tesla's increased operational efficiency in recent quarters has allowed the company to decrease their AP line, while continuing to ramp production beyond 5K/week, and towards 6K/week. Don't forget, the majority of Tesla's accounts payable goes into contracts with various suppliers.

Another unique thing about Tesla's business model is the company's level of vertical integration. Tesla not only controls the distribution channel for cars, it also controls a lot of the assembly of the cars. There are some estimates that Tesla is 80% vertically integrated. Most car manufactures manufacture only a select couple of parts of the car (the engine), and leave the car sales and overall assembly to third parties. Tesla's ability to in-house a lot of their business allows them to have less supplier contracts, therefore owing suppliers in general less.

As Tesla continues to vertically integrate their business, it's likely that some suppliers with be cut out of the equation, even further lowering this AP number. Even if Tesla doesn't do this however, the company continues to make significant progress towards lowering accounts payable.

Now let's look at Tesla's debt load.

This has been of even greater focus to the Tesla bears than accounts payable and inventory. Why is that? It's because Tesla has so much debt.

The problem is, relative to both the company's market capitalization and its total cash pile, the total debt level is bloated. The price of the five-year credit default swap on Tesla bonds is 674. The cost to insure $100 of Tesla debt is $6.74. Competitor Ford (NYSE:F) on the other hand is at 200.

On top of it, Tesla's bonds are getting crushed. The 2025 unsecured notes, that had a 5.3% coupon, are now yielding 9.34% at a trading price of $80.71. This chart says it all.

(source: Business Insider)

At this point, there's no doubt that the credit market doesn't buy the Tesla growth story. Why is this? Tesla just raised $2.7 billion in cash, enough to get through at least a year of extremely poor performance quarters. It seems like, as much as bears talk up the bond owners superiority over the stockholders, the bonds performance is mirroring the stock. The bonds, recently, haven't been trading based on raw financial data. They've been trading like the stock, off the back of price target reductions and downgrades.

As deliveries improve throughout the year, so should cash flows and profitability, causing bonds yields to decrease as the financial risk to the business decreases.

When it comes to Tesla's debt situation, let me ask you this: Is Tesla's business any better than it was many quarters ago, where debt levels were roughly the same, but deliveries weren't? In Q2 of 2018, the company delivered 18K Model 3s. In Q1 of this year, the company delivered >50K. The company's deliveries have drastically improved, while the company is reducing its debt profile.

Regardless, debt remains a risk to the story, simply because Tesla has so much debt on its hands.

The next line item Tesla has been dealing with recently is inventory. While Tesla's vertically-integrated distribution surely has some benefits, it also has some issues, particularly when it pertains to inventory. International expansion based logistics issues have led to an increase in cars in transit, inventory. A simple way to think about Tesla's automotive inventory is production minus deliveries.

Normally, with days in inventory, I would compare Tesla with other competing automakers to see if Tesla is managing inventory properly. However, Tesla has an extremely different distribution model when it compares to other automakers. In addition, many other automakers aren't distributing mass market products overseas for the first time in company history, like Tesla is doing with international Model 3 sales.

That being said, Tesla's inventory levels are bloated, up ~80% quarter-on-quarter. As Tesla works through logistical challenges, the number of cars in inventory should decrease as transit times decrease and supply and demand normalize. As inventory levels decrease, it has a negative impact on working capital. A decrease in working capital has a positive effect of cash from operating activities.

While we shouldn't anticipate any return to this 48-day inventory level attained in Q4 any time soon, a return to a more normalized 60-70 day inventory level should be expected over the coming quarters.

Part of the reason Tesla probably anticipates losses (earnings), but positive free cash flow has to do with Tesla unwinding a lot of this inventory on their books.

Longer term, what's Tesla's inventory position though? A lot of the reason for bloated inventory levels has to do with international expansion. Cars spend a lot of time in transit, from the Fremont factory and onto shipping carriers. These carriers often take weeks to arrive on foreign grounds. Then, they sit in delivery centers for some time. All of this time where the product is in transit to consumers is time that the product is classified as inventory, a good that Tesla has produced but is yet to sell for cash.

As Tesla makes its logistics process more efficient (more experience equals more efficiency), the company should see transit times decline substantially, meaning products are in inventory for far less time.

Another, far more structural issue with Tesla's business model is how they organize orders. With the Model S and Model X, Tesla delivers direct to order. That way, Tesla knows that there's some direct demand on the other end of their production. The Model 3 on the other hand is produced in batches. Tesla assembles cars and assumes that there is some underlying demand on the other end. This can be a risky assumption.

What if nobody wants that exact Model 3 configuration. Instead of say, red paint, the consumers wants blue paint. So, the car sits in inventory, waiting for somebody to finally purchase it. However, a car sitting idle for too long can damage the quality (think of the Lathrop parking lot "scandal"). Especially if these cars are outside and exposed to the elements. So, Tesla has to either (a.) write down this inventory as a loss, or (b.) bundle it with incentives like free unlimited Supercharging to make the car more appealing. So, why doesn't Tesla stick to the order system they use for the Model S and Model X? While I'm no mass production expert, it may be more simple to produce vehicles in batches than tailor individual orders to each customer. Overall, the order organization for the Model 3, especially as sales scale up, poses risks to the company's inventory.

Finally, and potentially most importantly, is Tesla's positioning when it comes to their Shanghai Gigafactory. While Tesla is targeting assembly of vehicles by the end of 2019, I don't really see assembly starting until the first half (closer to Q2) of 2020. When it does come online however, it will allow Tesla to bypass a lot of this transit time. The cars produced at this factory address only the domestic market. This means that Tesla can bypass overseas shipping times, waiting at delivery centers, etc. and get the cars directly to consumers much faster. This means Tesla's only need for overseas shipping (after 2020) will be in Europe, where they will have no major factory. The Shanghai Gigafactory should also help relieve strain on inventory.

Now, let's move on to the most important metric for any company, the total value of company's cash register. Recently, Tesla executed a $2.7 billion capital raise of combined equity and convertible notes. In my opinion, this provided a significant cash cushion to cover upcoming obligations, and invest in future growth capex.

In Q1, Tesla burned roughly $1.49 billion in cash. However, this number also accounts for a substantial repayment of a $920 million convertible bond due on March 1. If we back this total out, we get a total cash burn of $570 million. Considering the fact that I believe Q1 was a trough quarter for deliveries, and management has guided a loss greatly improved vs. Q1, Tesla might not have needed to raise capital. However, the Q1 capital raise provides a significant cash cushion for the company. Additionally, increased market volatility over the coming years may have left Tesla in a difficult place if they did not raise capital.

However, raising capital allows for increased financial flexibility at the company and may insure them against future financial downturns. The company allocated approximately $300 million in commissions to the lead underwrites. This brings us to $2.4 billion in net proceeds from the capital raise. This brings the company to a total cash pile of ~$4.7 billion. This should be enough capital to navigate future debt payments, expand the Supercharger/service center networks, and invest in at least the Model Y.

Right now, Tesla has more than enough cash to navigate turbulent times, while the market seems to be pricing in a collapse of the company as we know it.

Finally, the last financial line item we need to talk about is working capital.

For a while now, bearish investors have talked about Tesla's substantial working capital deficit. There is no excuse for this problem, other than the fact that the company just raised $2.7 billion in cash, is working to decrease accounts payable, and should see a strengthened business in Q2 and beyond.

It seems that the company's working capital deficit, while still significant, bottomed out in Q2 of last year. As a matter of fact, it wouldn't surprise me if Tesla reports a sequential decrease (again) in accounts payable, combined with a ballooning cash pile will lead to a working capital surplus.

The Short-Term Story Pt. 2: Low Demand

Another tenet of the bear thesis is the idea of there being low demand for each of Tesla's products, the Model S, Model X, and Model 3. In Q1, despite strong Y/Y growth, we saw a significant drop off in demand for all three Tesla models. Deliveries fell a staggering 30% sequentially.

This decline was a combination of softer Model 3 demand and softer high end demand.

Let's start with Model 3 demand. The Model 3, before the company's production ramp, saw a total demand level of 420,000 reservations for their products. This backlog of demand consisted of both high-end $50K+ cars, and low end "$35K" cars. I estimate that half of the total backlog was for the standard range $35K variant and the other half was for the $50K car.

Up until this point, Tesla had only delivered the $50K variant into the US market. In Q1, Tesla had a few catalysts that dramatically hurt demand for the Model 3.

Backlog depletion

50% reduction in the US federal tax credit

Diversion of resources away from domestic towards international

These three factors were the core drivers of the decline in overall Model 3 deliveries. Let's start with backlog depletion.

The $50K variant is Tesla's highest margin Model 3 variant, and saw bloated sales in the back half of 2018. This brought about unusually high gross margin levels, as the mix was leaning toward high-price high-margin variants. However, as Tesla ramped production, they quickly worked through their high priced US backlog, creating a void in the first quarter. Now, investors are waiting for a normalization in demand for these higher priced variants. While it may take a few quarters for demand to normalize in the US, stability should be welcomed by investors.

The second reason that Tesla's Model 3 demand saw such a substantial reduction in Q1 was the phasing out of the $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit. Toward the end of 2018, Tesla marketed its vehicles heavily. More specifically, they were aggressively marketing there products before the 2018 tax credit phase out. So, Tesla pulled forward a lot of demand in Q4, before the tax credit phases out. This de-ramping in marketing and the lower tax credit hurt demand in Q1.

Finally, in Q1 Tesla saw a dramatic shift in focus away from the domestic market and toward international markets (Europe and China). This shift in focus may have taken resources away from domestic markets as Tesla allocated resources towards international logistics.

All of these factors pulled together yielded lower domestic Model 3 demand. This was only partially counterbalanced by international deliveries. In China, Tesla didn't see material deliveries up until the second month of the quarter.

Arguably more important than Tesla's plunge in Model 3 demand was the company's plunge in Model S and Model X demand. Normally, Tesla discloses sales data for both the Model S and Model X sales. In Tesla's Q1 production release and earnings release, they bundled them into Model S/X sales. As with the dropoff in Model 3 demand, there are a few reasons for the decline in Model S/X demand.

Phase out of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit

Removal of 75 kWh (most popular variant) option

Potential Model 3/Model Y cannibalization

The vehicles are just old

Some of the issues with Model S/X demand are structural and some are not. As with the Model 3, demand was affected by the phase out of the $7,500 tax credit. The Model S and Model X both, as with the Model 3, witnessed a demand pull-forward at the end of 2018 as the credit phased out. This enabled Tesla's staggering ~27K Model S/X sales number in Q4. In Q1, combined sales of the S/X were less than half of that 27K number, coming in at ~12K. This is severe, as it annualizes out at 48K cars, a drop from 2018's 99K. While I do expect a recovery, the tax credit phase out no doubt played a role in diminishing demand.

The second, and arguably most important, yet least recurring factor, was the removal of the 75 kWh battery pack variant. This variant was the lowest-priced, lowest-margin, and presumably most popular variant. However, this seemed like a strategic move from Tesla. Now, Tesla has returned with a variant at 100 kWh, upgraded range, at similar price points labeled standard range. This variant is likely replacing the older 75 kWh variant. For the Model X, this vehicle starts at $81K, and gets 255 miles of range. For the Model S, the vehicle starts at $75K, and gets 285 miles of range. Both of these cars are upgrades vs. the 75 kWh version. With the inclusion of these "standard range" variants, we should see Q2 Model S/X deliveries uptick.

Another factor that may have impacted Q1 results was potential demand cannibalization of Model S sales by the Model 3. As Tesla removed the 75 kWh variant, it's likely that demand for lower priced alternatives, like the high-end $50K+ Model 3s, became more popular. This may have eaten significantly into Tesla Model S sales, as potential buyers had no "standard range" Model S that they have now. In addition, I have seen a few people on various social media platforms talking about how they have replaced their old Model S with a new Model 3.

Lastly, Tesla has a more structural issue with Model S/X demand. The fact is, these vehicles are just old. The cars are just plain old. The Model S began sales in 2012, having only one design refresh since then. The Model X began sales in 2015 and is yet to receive a major interior/exterior refresh. While the recent battery upgrades may increase demand (Model S range is now at parity with most ICE cars), a more serious refresh of the Model S and Model X may be needed to rejuvenate demand at the 100K annual run rate.

Longer term however, what should we expect from demand. Well, the EV market only represents ~3% of global auto sales. Expansion of the overall market, even at the expense of some market share, should enable increased demand levels for Teslas in general. While some may point out competition, we need to consider who the real EV market leader. A while ago, I wrote an entire article on refuting the bearish competitive argument. This article was written months ago, when I was already a bear. So, I would encourage anybody who wants to know my take on the bears' competition argument to read that article.

Basically, Tesla has a lead in infrastructure, battery efficiency, autonomous driving, and hunger. Nobody else has or is making significant progress on an electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Nobody (the Hyundai Kona is the closest) surpasses Tesla's battery efficiency. In autonomous driving, no other automakers have any significant deployed semi-autonomous driving software that Tesla does (think Autopilot, more on that later). And finally, none of these other companies have the incentive to sell electric vehicles. 100% of Tesla's auto business is electric vehicles. They have the incentive to spend significant amounts of money just to build out EV infrastructure. Other management teams of legacy automakers are focused on keeping shareholders happy. In addition, they would be cannibalizing ICE based profits if they decided to move into EVs.

The Long-Term Story: EV Leadership, Autonomous Driving Leadership, Future Products, Vertical Integration

Now th at we understand my stance on the short-term Tesla story, lets look at Tesla's long-term fundamentals, the bull story. There are four big ideas when it comes to the Tesla long-term story.

EV leadership

Autonomous driving leadership

Future product roadmap

Vertical integration

These four ideas are the key four reasons that I hold a long position in TSLA. Lets start with the case for Tesla being the leader in the EV market.

EV Leadership: Tesla is the leader in the ever expanding electric vehicle market. While this market only makes up 3% of total global auto sales, Tesla's competition is nowhere even close to Tesla in multiple facets.

Battery technology

EV supportive infrastructure

Brand

Strategy (touched on earlier)

First of all, let's look at the company's lead in battery technology. The three key factors in understanding battery efficiency are the following: battery size (kWh), range (in miles), an weight of the overall car. So, let's look at Teslas against these new EVs.

(source)

This came from a fellow Tesla follower Matt Joyce. As you can see, all of Tesla's products are far more efficient than any of the current and upcoming products from competing automakers. The vehicle that comes closest to Tesla (as I have concluded in previous articles) is the Hyundai Kona EV.

Overall, Tesla's lead in battery efficiency will be a key selling point in the coming years as the size of the market increases as does consumer awareness. Consumers are increasingly educating themselves more and more before making purchases of new vehicles. If they see that Tesla's are much more efficient than competing products, they are more likely to buy these products.

Let's not forget, these are products across all kinds of segments: Sedans, pickups, SUVs, crossovers. And still Tesla's lead in battery technology dominates them all. Tesla's current technology beats even future battery technology from other companies.

Now that we see Tesla is ahead of competitors in battery technology, let's look at an even more important factor. The surrounding electric vehicle infrastructure. Other than Tesla's technological lead itself, the next most important thing to watch is Tesla's surrounding development infrastructure. More specifically, I'm talking about Tesla's Supercharger Network and service center network. After all, if the EV market is to take off, supporting infrastructure will be need to help validate the EV technology. Thus, over the last few years, Tesla has been building out a large charging and service center network.

One of the troubling facts about Tesla's recent reduction in capital expenditures is that it likely comes at the expense of improving these networks. While Tesla owners are well known for their love of the cars, Tesla owners also are known for their complaints about customer service. Long waiting times, costly repairs, and busy/faraway service centers are all byproducts of too few service centers. While investing in increased service centers may be expensive, and increase capex, it boost the viability of the EV market. In addition, it boosts Tesla's market leadership role within EVs. Superchargers improve the "road trip" experience, and will enable EVs to be viable for road trips. Right now, those who want to go on road trips need to use an internal combustion engine based car. Why? There's a modern day gas station network across the US. Because EVs rely on batteries, not engines, the company has built out its own similar network. As Tesla scales up this network, EVs will become increasingly viable.

The next factor in the EV leadership thesis is Tesla's brand. While the integrity of this brand has been coming under fire recently, the company's presence as a "luxury brand" will enable high gross margins than normal cars. Over the last several quarters, at least before these price changes, the Model S/X saw gross margins in the mid to high 20s. Tesla's strong global brand, despite recent headwinds, will most likely provide a margin tailwind at the high end of the company's product pipeline. Brand, especially with luxury products, is a variable that can not be underestimated.

Finally, we need to look at Tesla's EV strategy. This includes two key facets: factories and mission.

Let's start with factories. As I will talk about later, Tesla is an extremely vertically integrated firm. They own their own manufacturing plant. As we have seen with the astonishing progress of the Shanghai Gigafactory, Tesla has the ability to get these factories up very quickly. The production of these factories will help quell potential fears about Tesla's inability to assemble vehicles at scale. In addition, as Tesla opens factories internationally, they can bypass important import tariffs that weigh on Tesla's margins.

The second and more important component of Tesla's strategy is the company's mission. Yes, I'm talking about the company's mission statement. The mission statement, normally used by non profits, shows Tesla's dedication to EVs. As I mentioned earlier, other competing automakers do not want to cannibalize the majority of their business generated by ICE cars. This means competing automakers will be more reluctant and have a more passive EV position than Tesla. Simply put, Tesla has no other ICE businesses that will be cannibalized by its EV business, competitors do. This gives Tesla an enormous strategic advantage.

Overall, these key conclusion lead my to believe Tesla has established itself as the leader in the ever expanding EV market.

Autonomous Driving Leadership: This is a significant point of contention in the Tesla story that, to my surprise, was not relieved at the Tesla autonomy day. While I do not have a $4,000 price target based mostly around an autonomous based ridesharing program, I do believe Tesla's position in autonomous driving is extremely valuable. It starts with understanding Tesla's differentiation in strategy versus other autonomous driving developers.

First of all, Tesla both trains neural networks and develops their own in-house hardware. Second of all, Tesla uses cameras, machine learning, and real world data. The competition, for the most part, uses simulation and LiDAR.

Surprisingly enough, I found very few bears convinced in Tesla's lead in autonomous driving after the company's "Autonomy Day" investor presentation. If anything, some of the bears have seen their conviction in the bear case grow. Some have called the presentation a distraction from a "deteriorating auto business." However, the depth at which Tesla covered their autonomy business was stunning. It really highlighted the company's advantage over other competitors.

At the beginning of the presentation, Stuart Bowers, Tesla's chip head, explained in-depth the structure of Tesla's next generation hardware chips. Currently, many competing autonomous companies rely on outsourcing to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) or Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). However, Tesla has demonstrated an ability to see significant improvements beyond where it seems Intel and Nvidia are.

For reference, Tesla says their new full self driving computer can execute at 144 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). Nvidia's Drive Xavier GPU can only run at 21 TOPS.

In addition, Tesla's FSD computer is far more powerful than their 2.5 generation hardware. Previously, 2.5HW operated at 110 frames per second. Since then, Tesla has increased its frame rate 21 fold, to a staggering 2,300 FPS.

However, raw power isn't the only thing Tesla's next generation hardware is improving. In addition, the cost of production for the FSD computer is a mere 80% of the production cost of HW2.5.

That being said, all these improvements have come at a cost, namely, power efficiency. The new FSD design incorporates 72W power usage, vs. the prior design's 57W. Per Tesla, 15W of this 72W power usage goes into neural networks.

(source: Tesla Autonomy Day)

So, it seems Tesla now has the hardware capability to tackle even the most performance intensive neural networks. As Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has mentioned many times before, Tesla hasn't been hardware constrained. It has been regulatory approval and software development that has hindered Tesla's deployment of an autonomous driving platform.

Now that we know Tesla's hardware is likely powerful enough for neural network training, we have to now look at autonomous driving software. While Tesla's team covered the company's software in more detail, I would like to highlight why I, and other Tesla bulls, believe Tesla has a lead in autonomous driving. There are two components to their software lead:

Cameras instead of LiDAR

Astounding amounts of driver data (i t's machine learning after all)

Let's start with Tesla's camera advantage. Musk has made his discontent with LIDAR clear over the last few years as Tesla has built out its autonomous driving platform. To be honest, his discontent kind of makes sense. LIDAR sensors are bulky, big objects attached normally to the top of the vehicle, and don't feature performance much better than cameras. As a matter of fact, cameras seem more human than LIDAR. The cameras themselves act as eyes, sending data and transmissions to the brain, the processor. LIDAR allows for increased depth, but it comes at a heavy cost and impacts the weight of the overall vehicle. Basically, LIDAR and cameras produce roughly the same result while cameras are much cheaper and much more efficient.

The next and most important quality that distinguishes Tesla from other competitors is their massive data advantage. There's no other company on Earth with a data-collecting fleet the size of Tesla's. Tesla literally has hundreds of thousands of cars on the road, traveling billions of miles. Regardless of Autopilot being activated, each mile traveled contributes to the strength of the algorithm. This is similar to how each search query in Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) strengthens the engine itself. Tesla has billions of Autopilot based miles, competing companies like Waymo are in the millions of miles. With each new Tesla hitting the road, the algorithm strengthens as miles traveled increases. Data is the fuel of autonomous driving and machine learning. In addition, increased data helps prepare these vehicles for a long-tail of extreme events. Tesla talks more about this at the Autonomy Day event. More data prepares the car for the fluke occurrences we see on the road every day. These are things that, no matter how good, the simulator can't prepare for. Simply put, real world driving data is far better than simulators.

Future Product Roadmap: Tesla bulls believe that the company is not going to stop at its current product lineup. It's going to expand to the Model Y (crossover), pickup truck, and even a semi truck. The company's roadmap and pipeline are some of the most solid attributes to the Tesla bull case. Lets examine some of Tesla's product roadmap.

Model Y

Semi

Pickup truck

Roadster V2

This is the product roadmap that will enable higher than expected deliveries and scale Tesla into a mass market auto manufacture. While most of these products are still a few years away, it's important to consider that this roadmap is one of the things bulls are banking on. This is a key reason many Tesla bulls are open to the idea of continued capital raises, as the company pays down obligations and invests in these innovative products.

This roadmap also is what enables Tesla to expand into the leader in the EV market. This expansion into other products costs money. Expanding Tesla's charger infrastructure, service center network, and factory assembly lines will all cost money, but are necessary to expand the company's product roadmap.

As many bulls have pointed out in the past, the crossover and pickup market are both far larger than Tesla's current addressable market with just the Model 3/Model S/Model X. So, as Tesla ramps the production of both of these vehicles, sales should continue to skyrocket.

All of this will take a lot of capital, a developed manufacturing infrastructure, and an increase in the scale of the Supercharger and service center network. However, Tesla is not standing still. Production of new models is something Tesla is definitely striving for.

(source: Tesla Model Y unveil event)

Vertical Integration: Tesla vertical integration is the glue that pulls all of these aforementioned pieces together. For those who don't know, vertical integration is the idea that a company in-houses some of or all of its business. Whether it be manufacturing, distribution, sales, the company itself owns the process. There's no or minimal outsourcing. Traditional automotive companies tend to outsource heavily. Tesla is far from traditional.

Other automakers, at least when it comes to ICE vehicles, produce the engine and complete general assembly. The creation of other key parts of the vehicle are left to entire other companies. With Tesla, the company owns and operates its own production plants, and makes its batteries, electric motors, self-driving computers, etc. In addition, rather than using traditional dealership network channels to distribute vehicles, Tesla owns its own stores. Vertical integration has its pros and it has its cons.

What's clear is that Tesla is a vertically-integrated company. A couple years ago, Goldman Sachs research analysts estimated Tesla was 80% vertically integrated. Part of this vertically integrated strategy has been essential. Tesla's cars run on lithium ion batteries. Before construction of their own Gigafactory, Tesla would have exceeded the world's supply of lithium-ion batteries, limiting the company's ability to scale.

In addition, Tesla has its own vertically-integrated sales model, bypassing the middle man, and removing the negative stigma towards car dealerships. Tesla owns its own distribution network. While this does mean Tesla takes on the risk of holding onto inventory, the company is able to bypass the difficult dealership process of selling a car.

Vertical integration, especially in the production process, enables Tesla to truly understand each individual component in the car. As Tesla's production matures, this enables Tesla to smoothen out potential inefficiencies in the assembly of these vehicles. If Tesla outsourced, this simply would not happen.

Overall, Tesla's vertically integrated business is one of the most important tenets of the bull case.

What Do You Do With Tesla At $185

In my opinion this is quite simple. If you seriously believe, despite Tesla raising another $2.7 billion in cash, that the company is going out of business, you should short at $185. If you believe the company will be successful long term, it's unlikely to be priced at $185. It's far more likely to return to the $300s.

One of the interesting things about Tesla is the company's high short interest.

Right now, ~21% of the outstanding shares are short. Even with the exacerbated downward decline we have seen in recent weeks, short interest hasn't move much. While the shorts are winning right now, I find it highly unlikely that all of the short sellers expect Tesla to go bankrupt. There are some that inevitably find value in Tesla at some price. So, this brings me to the topic of a short squeeze.

In my view, it is inevitable that a substantial short squeeze occurs, lifting Tesla shares substantially. This will have to come from a materially positive catalyst. Since Tesla's capital raise, autonomy day, and Model Y unveil have not excited investors, there is only one thing left. The raw data.

If Tesla surprises on its quarterly numbers over the next few quarters (it has become increasingly likely, as estimates have been revised down so much) it's likely that a lot of the short sellers in the stock will cover out of it.

Conclusion

At this point, it seems like the Tesla story couldn't get any more bearish. That is, if you look at the stock price. If you look at the long-term fundamentals of the company, the picture seems to be much prettier. The company is a leader in the ever growing EV and autonomous driving markets, has many future products coming, and is a vertically integrated powerhouse. While we should see some more short-term volatility, a long-term breakout in Tesla shares is likely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ok, this is not financial advice. Please, no matter how it sounds, do not interpret this as financial advice. I am in no way a financial advisor. These are just my personal opinions. Do your own due diligence before investing in any of the aforementioned securities.