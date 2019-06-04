ConocoPhillips: Time To Move To Safety

ConocoPhillips is a pro-cyclical energy bet that will do well in a rising oil environment with a strongly growing U.S. economy.

I have sold ConocoPhillips (COP) last week amid concerning news about new U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods that are set to be implemented next week. Downside risks have escalated in the last couple of weeks related to growing trade tensions between the United States and China, newly proposed tariffs on Mexican imports and a further inversion of the yield curve. The odds of a U.S. recession are rising, and ConocoPhillips will have a hard time moving here from here.

ConocoPhillips - A Bet On Rising Energy Prices

ConocoPhillips is a more aggressive bet on higher energy prices than integrated energy companies such as ExxonMobil (XOM) or Chevron Corp. (CVX). This is because ConocoPhillips is a pure-play exploration company that can't offset energy price declines with a downstream business. ExxonMobil, for instance, operates a large downstream business that works as a hedge against falling price realizations: If energy prices decline and upstream profits suffer, companies with downstream businesses, like ExxonMobil, benefit from lower input cost and higher margins.

This price sensitivity works both ways, though. In an environment of falling energy prices, ConocoPhillips has much more downside potential than its peers as lower energy prices will hit the company hard. Hence, ConocoPhillips has potential to outperform its sector peers during periods of high energy prices, but also potential to underperform during periods of lower energy prices.

Energy prices have already started to drop off in light of recent developments in the trade war between the two largest economies in the world, the United States and China.

Periods of low energy prices are not good times for ConocoPhillips. The energy company, for instance, widely underperformed its more diversified peers ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp. during the last energy downmarket that lasted from 2014 to 2016.

Risks To Free Cash Flow

Obviously, ConocoPhillips faces free cash flow downside if the trade war escalates and energy prices continue to drop off.

ConocoPhillips pulled in $5.5 billion in free cash flow in 2018 which allowed the company to easily cover its capital expenditures and shareholder distributions. However, the risk to ConocoPhillips' distribution is growing considerably in case energy prices fall further, and the company may, in the worst case scenario, even be forced to slash its payout again.

Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Growing Downside Risks

I have been bullish on ConocoPhillips in the past due to decent Q1-2019 earnings, FCF upside potential in a rising oil environment, potential for production growth, and the company's moderate valuation. However, there are a couple of reasons that are threatening to derail this investment thesis.

One reason is that the trade conflict between the U.S. and China dramatically escalated throughout May with China now being rumored to release a "unreliable entity list" which will include U.S. companies and individuals that hurt the interests of Chinese firms. The move is widely seen as a retaliatory measure for America's treatment of Chinese technology firm Huawei which was blacklisted in the United States last month.

The rhetoric in the trade war contains increasingly nationalistic tones on both sides which will be a considerable impediment to progress in trade negotiations. To make matters worse, U.S. President Trump threatened to impose five percent tariffs on Mexican imports, starting June 10, 2019, if Mexico did not help the U.S. fight illegal immigration. Dragging another country into a trade war clouds the prospects for stock market investors even more.

Further, there is a growing risk that the U.S. economy will slide into a recession in the not too distant future, as indicated by an increasingly inverted yield curve. An inverted yield curve means that short-term bonds yield more than long-term bonds. This is typically the case if the market expects slowing economic growth, and the trade war between the U.S. and China could just be the catalyst to make this a reality.

Not A Sustainable Dividend Play

ConocoPhillips slashed its dividend payout during the last energy bear market while ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp. both grew their dividend payouts, suggesting that ConocoPhillips' dividend is of higher risk than the dividends of its peers.

Here's ConocoPhillips' ten year dividend growth chart.

Since I have more confidence in ExxonMobil than ConocoPhillips (stronger free cash flow, more diversified portfolio, better dividend history), I think ExxonMobil is the better bet for income investors that expect a downmarket (and a U.S. recession) over the short to medium haul. I have discussed my decision to double down on XOM in light of growing downside risks in my article titled "Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil".

Why I Sold

The risk/reward is simply no longer attractive at this point, in my opinion. ConocoPhillips is a pro-cyclical energy company that benefits when the U.S. economy roars ahead and energy prices go up. The inverted yield curve, however, suggests that investors now expect slower growth and lower interest rates going forward, which means investors are starting to price in a rate cut. If economic growth slows and the U.S. economy really heads for a recession, energy prices are also going to correct to the downside, which will hurt non-diversified energy companies such as ConocoPhillips more than ExxonMobil.

Your Takeaway

ConocoPhillips has more downside risk than other, more integrated oil majors, and, hence, higher free cash flow risk. As a result, I see ConocoPhillips underperforming its more diversified peers ExxonMobil or Chevron Corp. in an energy bear market. Downside risks escalated in May, and no trade resolution is in sight which would point to a normalization in trade relationships. Hence, I expect a U.S. recession to manifest itself within the next twelve months and no longer recommend COP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.