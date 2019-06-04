AT&T: A Safe Bet With An Edge

The Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) merger and the rise of streaming services are turning AT&T (NYSE:T) into one of the most influential companies in the market. With a high dividend, a solid strategy and an unparalleled moat, the potential downside is small and shrinking while the upside potential of this blue-chip is significant.

The risk-reward proposition that AT&T proposes is attractive and could provide an excellent way to reduce risk in the portfolio without compromising the upside potential. The future streaming plans of the company are promising, and while Game of Thrones aired its final episode, HBO could still surprise viewers with its new projects.

Strategy

The current disadvantages of the company are that its growth is flat; it has a lot of debt and needs to deliver on the benefits that the merger promised. The strategy is an excellent path to erase those disadvantages.

Source: Q1 earnings call Slides

The sale of Hulu was a brilliant move to reduce leverage and cut losses. AT&T received $1.4 billion, eliminated a small decline, and potentially increased its licensing content revenue stream. The Hudson Yards sale gave the company an additional $2.2 billion and eliminated a small source of revenue that was not part of the core business or strategy.

Game of Thrones came to an end on May creating a vacuum on the TV series world and reducing the attractiveness of an HBO subscription. HBO has many solid leads to fill the vacuum Game of Thrones created to regain the attractiveness of the subscriptions.

Source: Gifer

The top contenders to replace Game of Thrones viewers are "The Time Traveler's Wife," "Chernobyl," "Watchmen," "His Dark Materials" and of course, a Game of Thrones spinoff.

The Game of Thrones spinoff has already created a lot of anticipation and would be the most logical way to exploit the success of its predecessor. There are reportedly as many as five scripts in development, but it is unclear whether there will be more than one script coming to life. Spinoffs typically have a smaller following than the original material, but it still it could be HBO's best bet to keep its subscribers.

From all the series that HBO has announced, my top pick to replace Game of Thrones is the Watchmen series. The series is based on a graphic novel which was adapted into a movie that was well received by its original following. One of the most significant issues with the film was that the source material is substantial and it did not spend enough time in character development, which will not be a problem in TV series format. Nowadays there is much more interest in superheroes than there was in 2009 when the Watchmen movie came out.

Source: IMDB

Integrating the core business of AT&T with the content of Time Warner and the prestige of HBO is not easy. The NY Times painted a comprehensive picture on the pricing difficulties that an AT&T streaming service presents, and while the analysis is spot on, even the worst solutions to the problem would put AT&T among the top 3 streaming providers in the market, if not in the top 2.

The most straightforward solution to the problem, but likely not the best, is that AT&T integrates all its content into HBO, and offers HBO at the current price. This solution might be less than ideal, as it cheapens the HBO brand and reduces the revenue opportunity of having a regular and a premium streaming service. Nevertheless, this scenario would make HBO one of the three most important streaming services, together with Netflix (NFLX) and Disney's (DIS) streaming services. At the same time, it would land a significant blow to Netflix by removing its content from the current streaming leader as Disney has already proven.

Valuation

Estimating that revenue (growth) should range between 1.5% and 7.6%, and gross margin is between 39% and 40.4%, considering G&A as a percentage of revenue is in the range of 20%, and projecting that dividend per share (growth) probably will oscillate between 1.5% and 2.2%, we have the following chart.

*Numbers in Billions except per share data

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with what the market expects for AT&T in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets or liabilities of the company, nor does the average yearly return take into consideration the dividends received for holding the stock. With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 33% and at best undervalued by 65%. It is quite likely this stock is fairly valued with a pessimistic approach.

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company in the pessimistic scenario.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 25% probability that AT&T will trade at a lower price than it is today without considering dividend, assets, and debt on the valuation. Adding those considerations, the 5-year prospect of the company looks like this.

Source: Author's Charts.

Considering only dividends, the average yearly return of AT&T will be positive by 2023 even if AT&T performs at the lowest range of the current forecast for the next five years. If we were to consider the assets and debt of the company, this valuation would go much higher, and the risk-reward would become even more attractive.

Conclusion

AT&T presents a fabulous risk-reward proposition. The stock is fairly valued at worst and severely undervalued at best, with little downside potential.

A great fit to reduce the risk for a portfolio with the chance of outperforming the market. The stock might not become the best performance of this year or the next, but it will likely perform admirably for the next five years at least.

While the transformation into streaming is complex and will certainly not be painless, the company is well positioned to become a significant player in the streaming business.

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further, I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.