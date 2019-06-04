General Motors' New Diesel Pickup Truck May Yield 30 MPG

The diesel will be an inline-six for superior smoothness, and could get up to approximately 30 MPG when it is announced in the coming weeks.

The gasoline one is four-cylinder inline and can yield 23 MPG highway and 20 MPG city for 21 MPG combined - while having a low weight.

GM is now coming to market with two new frugal and lightweight engines for full-size pickup trucks - one gasoline and one diesel.

Without profits from this segment, GM could not fund Cruise Automation and its “moonshot” driverless taxi research.

GM’s largest and most profitable vehicle segment is pickup trucks, and full-size ones in particular. Think 800,000 U.S. sales alone at almost $50,000 apiece = $40 billion.

At barely $33 a share, General Motors (GM) stock has gone absolutely nowhere since its IPO in 2010: article here. Yet, GM has shown good and steady profitability during these years, while also divesting itself of various important international businesses, including Opel in Europe two years ago.

GM has invested in autonomous driving technology via its Cruise Automation subsidiary, into which it has also drawn other investors such as Honda (NYSE:HMC) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). Despite how hot that field is, and the implied valuation of this Cruise Automation subsidiary, GM stock remains a rounding error off its 2010 IPO price.

While GM has been investing in the hope for driverless robotaxis - which has cost a fortune in R&D - substantially all of its profits have come from GM’s SUV and pickup truck franchises. Of those, GM’s largest and most iconic franchise of them all is of course the full-size pickup trucks, branded Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, both predominantly sold in North America, as they are too big for most of Asia and Europe.

One problem with these full-size pickup trucks is of course that they have tended to be very thirsty. Historically, they have been powered by a base V6 gasoline engine, and with a choice of at least two 5.3 and 6.2 liter V8 gasoline engines for more power. That 6.2 liter V8 is a variant of the one that goes into the Chevrolet Corvette. Good luck getting even 20 MPG on the highway in most versions of those pickup trucks!

GM’s Four Cylinder Miracle: 23 MPG

That’s where GM’s two new “miracle engines” enter the picture. Let’s start with the least expensive way you can manufacture a frugal engine for a full-size pickup truck: It would have to be a gasoline inline 4-cylinder engine. An inline engine avoids a lot of weight and complexity compared to a V-formation engine.

GM introduced such an engine in 2018 and started delivering it a few months ago. For the rear wheel drive version, it is rated at 20 MPG city, 23 MPG highway, for 21 MPG combined: article here.

While this engine will not have the payload or towing capacity of larger-displacement engines, it may be enough for many customers. Getting to 20 MPG city and 23 MPG highway by using regular gasoline (not diesel) is very good for this kind of truck - and you don’t have to pay for a V8 with its weight and complexity that will end up costing more money too.

GM’s Straight-Six Diesel: 30 MPG?

That four cylinder gasoline engine will fit the needs of many full-size pickup truck buyers. However, some full-size pickup truck buyers want something more, presumably one of these two characteristics:

More payload (weight in the truck and its bed) and towing capacity (as high as 13,000 lbs or more). Even more fuel economy! If 23 MPH on the highway and 21 MPG combined are not enough, what about perhaps 30 MPG?

30 MPG on the highway in a pickup truck, and perhaps around 25 MPG combined - impossible, you say? Well, we will find out soon, because GM just released the specifications for its all-new from-the-ground-up straight-six cylinder diesel engine: article here. The only number that is missing, is the fuel economy. We should expect to see that number later in June.

Other than superior horsepower and torque, the key thing you have to understand about this diesel engine, is that unlike competitors from Ford (F) and RAM (FCAU), it's a straight-six, not a V6. This means a lot less complexity and weight, all other things equal. It will be smoother and better-balanced.

One reason you would go with a V6 rather than a straight-six, has always been space. In many smaller vehicles, you simply can’t fit a straight-six cylinder engine properly: It is too long. This is not a limitation in this kind of full-size pickup truck, however: A straight-six will fit with room to spare.

There are other diesel pickup trucks that have printed 30 MPG highway numbers before - but they have tended to be for very narrow configurations. Either it’s been for a smaller truck, such as GM’s own Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, or it’s been for rear-wheel drive versions of Ford and RAM trucks, with lesser creature comforts.

It now looks like GM is within reach to achieving real-world 30 MPG with a more powerful diesel, in a full-size pickup truck, and in more luxurious and capable configurations. In other words, more customers - including more demanding ones - would actually be able to get 30 MPG.

Sales prospects for GM’s frugal full-size pickup trucks

The four-cylinder gasoline engine in the Chevrolet Silverado went on sale a few months ago, but GM has not yet revealed its contribution to the sales mix. The straight-six diesel will go on sale this Summer and should impact sales starting as early as approximately July 1.

GM sold 805,135 full-size pickup trucks in the U.S. alone in 2018. If you assume an average transaction price of just under $50,000, that’s $40 billion in annual sales alone. This is of the hugest importance to GM’s overall profitability and valuation. GM ended 2018 with 33% U.S. full-size pickup truck unit market share:

Fullsize by co 2018 1-12 2017 1-12 change y/y 2018 share 2017 share GM 805135 803807 0% 33% 34% Ford 909330 896764 1% 38% 38% FCA 536980 500723 7% 22% 21% Toyota 118258 116285 2% 5% 5% Nissan 50459 52924 -5% 2% 2% TOTAL 2420162 2370503 2% 100% 100%

All of GM’s competitors in the North American full-size pickup truck market - Ford, RAM/FCA (NYSE:FCAU), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) - have great products with various lovely qualities. Ford is the market share leader, and RAM has won almost all the awards for best new product in 2018.

However, when it comes to powertrain innovation and potentially new fuel economy records in lightweight packages, GM may just be rocketing itself into the lead here in 2019. This may be GM’s strongest competitive vector in this most important U.S. vehicle segment.

