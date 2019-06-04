Marvell Executing On A Once-Underappreciated Transformation Strategy

Marvell shares have outperformed the chip sector since my last article and it's harder to argue the shares are undervalued.

I liked Marvell (MRVL) back in September of 2018, as I thought the Street was too focused on the near-term challenges of integrating Cavium and not enough credit to the transformation underway in the business. While the shares dropped another 20% from that point in time with the SOX, the shares have since rebounded more strongly, and the shares now sit about 20% higher than they were at the time of the last article (while the SOX is down about 4%).

I continue to like the direction Marvell is going. Significant wins in 5G (primarily with Samsung) could translate into more than $700 million of incremental revenue, and the company has been building up its ASIC capabilities such that I believe the company has a chance of emerging as a viable second-source rival to Broadcom (AVGO) in time and shifting more of the business’s center of gravity towards growth markets and away from storage.

What I don’t like so much is the current valuation. Marvell has attractive end-market exposure for the next 12-18 months and looks better-positioned for the near-term growth that Wall Street loves so much, but I think the valuation is a tougher sell now.

Getting Top Dollar For An Unwanted Business

Last week, basically in conjunction with earnings, Marvell announced that it had reached an agreement with NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to sell its Connectivity portfolio to NXP for $1.76 billion in cash. This portfolio includes WiFi and Bluetooth assets, and not only are the current margins below the company averages, management had previously flagged the business as non-strategic and a potential sale candidate.

Reflecting the hot market for connectivity assets (you can cross-reference this with the Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) – Cypress (CY) and ON (ON) – Quantenna (QTNA) deals), Marvell got a 6x sales multiple on a less profitable business it didn’t really want. I’d call that a “win” for Marvell.

Marvell’s Connectivity business is largely skewed toward Industrial and IoT markets (likely around two-thirds of revenue), but there are some auto-applicable assets in there and buying this business gives NXP a full range of WiFi and Bluetooth (particularly BLE) assets that it really needs. In NXP’s motivated hands, I think this business can generate substantial growth (NXP believes they can double the revenue by 2022 with better margins), so arguably this is a win-win for both sides.

Marvell’s 5G Diamond-In-The-Rough Will Start To Shine

Networking revenue was down 12% in Marvell’s fiscal first quarter (reported last week), but I believe the company is on the cusp of leveraging some significant 5G wins, particularly with Samsung. All told, 5G could become around 25% of the business over the next couple of years, contributing somewhere around $700 million to $1 billion in revenue.

In the move to 5G, Marvell has increased its content with Samsung in basestations by at least 4x to something north of $2,000 (possibly even over $2,500). In addition to wins with the Cavium Fusion chip, Marvell has picked up some switch and PHY content. Marvell has also added Nokia (NOK) as a customer (Cavium’s Octeon chip). In short, Cavium has ended up helping Marvell more than was expected at the time of the deal, or at least in 5G.

Marvell is also adding wins outside of baseband and picking up business in radio heads, including a custom fronthaul interface chip and a massive MIMO processor. Longer term, Marvell thinks it can leverage its internal capabilities and the Avera acquisition to grab even more business; not only does Avera have a custom radio head ASIC, it counts Ericsson (ERIC) as a large customer, and Marvell thinks it might be able to challenge FPGA vendors like Xilinx (XLNX) and Intel (INTC) for some sockets with more advanced custom ASICs.

Moving Beyond Storage

Between Cavium and the acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia, I believe Marvell is building up some interesting capabilities that help it better address some attractive growth markets and reduce its future reliance on the slower-growing storage business.

If the strong ASIC IP that Marvell is acquiring with Avera really lives up to its billing, and Marvell can develop custom ASICs that can take away business from high-end FPGAs, it won’t just be in 5G; Marvell would potentially be able to grab attractive business in the data center as well. Beyond this, there is a large and underappreciated market out there for high-end custom ASICs – a market that JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur has pegged at around $3 billion to $4 billion and where Marvell could become a significant second option to Broadcom for high-end chips for customers like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

There’s are also growing opportunities for the company in enterprise networking, where the company has historically been a lower-end competitor. In addition to multi-gig PHY products, Marvell has been building up its switch offerings, including entering the large data center IC switch market where it aims to be a second-source option behind Broadcom’s leading Tomahawk portfolio. Of course, “aiming” is not the same as hitting, and challenging Broadcom is not easy.

I’d also note the acquisition of Aquantia and its strong Ethernet capabilities. I believe this deal was motivated more by long-term possibilities in multi-gig Ethernet for auto applications, and Aquantia was designed into Nvidia’s (NVDA) Pegasus platform, but this will take time to develop.

The Outlook

Marvell delivered a good fiscal first quarter, with a small beat on the top line driven by Storage and healthy outperformance with margins (operating margin was more than a point better than expected). While Marvell technically guided down for the second quarter, it was pretty much all Huawei-driven, which I believe supports the idea that the core business (helped by 5G) is in healthy shape. I’d also note that compared to many chip companies today Marvell’s inventory situation is in okay shape; days inventory did certainly increase (up 12 yoy and 20 qoq), but they aren’t as high as many chip companies.

I believe Marvell is well-placed for growth, and I’m comfortable with a long-term revenue growth expectation in the 7% to 8% range, as well as significant margin/FCF margin improvement driven by higher-margin content for end-markets like 5G and data centers.

The problem is that the shares already reflect a lot of that. I can’t get to an attractive fair value with either free cash flow or margin-driven EV/revenue, despite the fact that non-GAAP operating margins could improve by almost 10 points between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2020.

The Bottom Line

When the worst I can say about a company is that the Street already expects a lot, that’s not so bad on balance. I’m not very excited about the valuation now, but Marvell could well be in position to outperform most other chip companies in terms of near-term growth, and that will likely support the shares. I’d certainly reconsider the shares at a lower price, but I’ll be cheering from the sidelines at today’s valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.