AT&T: Ignore The Noise

Lots of noise

AT&T (T) has been a hotly contested stock here on Seeking Alpha and indeed, in the market itself in recent months. The stock made a double top in 2016/2017 at $37, as seen below, and has had a very difficult time rallying since. More recent weakness has been attributable to speculation that Amazon (AMZN), of all companies, may be interested in becoming a wireless provider in the US. The Sprint (S)/ T-Mobile (TMUS) merger appears to be having some trouble as well, both with outright consummation and with what the company might look like afterwards. Either way, investors interested in this space still have a great opportunity to pick up AT&T at a trough valuation and sky-high yield, and I think buying any other stock in the sector is a sign of mild insanity. AT&T is a strong buy, and here’s why.

Prospects remain bright

I’ve previously detailed why I think AT&T is a strong buy for fundamental reasons, all of which you can read about in more detail in the linked article. The short version is that the company is better-positioned to grow today than it has been for a long time – or maybe ever – but trades at what can only be described as a trough valuation. Indeed, AT&T, with far worse growth prospects and a lower yield, has traded at much richer valuations in the not-so-distant past.

The company’s Time Warner purchase is progressing as planned, providing not only revenue growth, but cost synergies as well. The wireless business is expected to grow revenue and see some measure of margin expansion this year as well, per management guidance. In addition, the entertainment business is seeing improvement in margins as the company continues to try and build up its weakest link. In short, there are lots of reasons to like AT&T today, but the added pressure of the fear of Amazon or a Sprint/T-Mobile tie-up has the stock plummeting again for no reason.

The Amazon "threat" should be ignored

News came out last week that Amazon could be a potential buyer for Boost Mobile, which would presumably need to be spun off or sold for the Sprint/T-Mobile deal to go through. Should that occur, the theory goes, Amazon could enter the wireless fray pretty easily and try to aggressively take share. But why would Amazon do that? The company is a retailer and there is simply no reason for a retailer to own a place at the wireless service. The other ventures Amazon has entered that seem a bit off-the-wall – Whole Foods comes to mind – support the retailing effort in some way. An entrance into wireless service would just be completely out in proverbial left field.

Amazon’s attempt to enter the apparel business of late with its Wardrobe product have failed to create any sort of meaningful waves in the sprawling apparel retail landscape. Its Fire smartphone effort from a few years ago failed miserably. The company isn’t King Midas and if it were to decide to enter the wireless service market, it would be so insignificantly sized that I’m not sure AT&T would even notice. Plus, it wouldn’t make any sense at all for Amazon to do so.

In other words, I think investors can take this selloff and use it to their advantage as fears here are severely overblown. Whether Amazon buys Boost or not really shouldn’t make any difference to AT&T. Investors are way too afraid of Amazon deciding to enter some market and it creating immediate doom and destruction; that’s just not reality, particularly in the wireless business, where tens of billions of dollars of capex are needed to support the business. Be in no doubt; Amazon doesn’t want to enter a capex-heavy, low return business when there are so many other attractive sectors out there.

Sprint/T-Mobile is going the way of AT&T and Verizon

Second, the Sprint/T-Mobile merger created some angst for Verizon (VZ) and AT&T for obvious reasons; taking the two smallest competitors and making a bigger one isn’t good for the incumbents. However, it appears that the Justice Department wants the new company to lay the groundwork for a fourth competitor should the deal go through.

This is a bit confusing to me given that it would essentially cause the new company to create a competitor for itself, so either the deal doesn’t reach some set of acceptable criteria for all involved parties, or it goes through and the new company creates a fourth competitor, similar to what we have today.

In other words, the merger is going the way of AT&T and Verizon in that whatever larger competitor is finally pushed through – if any at all – shouldn’t be much more of a threat than the two existing companies are today. Would the combined company be able to compete slightly more than they do today separately? Perhaps. But if these are the conditions under which the merger would take place, AT&T shareholders have no reason to fear this, either.

To sum it up, we have a company with a highly entrenched position in an industry that requires enormous amounts of upfront and ongoing cash. Switching costs are high for customers and AT&T has recently built a world-class content library and distribution network with its Time Warner acquisition. This means that AT&T is better positioned than any other company in the US to create and distribute content in a variety of ways, and make a lot of money in the process. The recent spate of "bad news" appears to just be noise, and investors would do well to see through the noise to the opportunity presented in the stock.

AT&T's value and yield are exceptional

I’ve created this chart using the company’s earnings and historical price data, along with dividend declarations, to chart its historical valuations and yields. In short, AT&T trades today at 8.5 times consensus earnings, which would count for the lowest annual average PE ratio at any time in the past decade, while the yield (gray area, right axis) is nearly as high as it has ever been. This combination of a very high yield and very low valuation is absolute gold for dividend investors, and if this doesn’t entice someone looking for stable, high yield income, said investor should check his or her pulse.

Further, despite the fact that AT&T has a much more attractive and diversified business model, with better growth prospects, than the wireless-dominated Verizon, it trades at a massive discount. Verizon has been pummeled of late as well but still trades at 11.4 times this year’s earnings, which is inexplicable. AT&T is the obvious choice between the two as the yield is much better and the valuation is as well, and the model, in my view, is more attractive.

Amazon making waves (potentially) in wireless service doesn’t concern me on AT&T’s behalf, and you shouldn’t be bothered with it either. Whichever entrant buys Boost will be insignificant and meaningless, just like Boost is today.

In addition, the proceedings for the Sprint/T-Mobile merger appear to be moving in exactly the right direction for AT&T and Verizon, and whether that is the right thing for consumers or whatever else really doesn’t matter; as a buyer of AT&T, you have to like the back and forth as it is producing a favorable environment for the incumbents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.