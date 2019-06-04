Novartis And Axovant Might Jointly Be Holding The Most Promising Neurodegeneration Drug In Development

The global market for neurodegeneration treatments is estimated to be 20 billion and will grow 6% annually. The most prevalent neurodegenerations are Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). Nilotinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor developed by Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and approved for leukemia treatment as Tasigna, is being tested in a phase-2 trial for treating AD. It is also being tested in two phase-2 trials for PD and a phase-1 trial for Huntington's disease. Although, no biotech investment is a sure bet, knowing a candidate drug's mechanism of action and its potential for treatment efficacy can lower risk. Nilotinib can inhibit multiple tyrosine kinase receptors, including c-ABL, EphA4, DDR1, PDGFRα/β. The inhibition of these receptors appears to have significant potential for treating neurodegeneration. Discussed below are six possible mechanisms of action for Nilotinib in treating neurodegeneration, followed by relevant investment information.

First, Nilotinib inhibits the tyrosine kinase c-ABL, which is activated in AD dystrophic neurites. Research has shown that c-ABL is activated by amyloid fibrils and reactive oxygen species, and the activation of c-ABL likely contributes to pro-apoptotic signaling. One of c-ABL's substrates is cdk5 and activated cdk5 hyperphosphorylates tau. Tau is a protein that binds and stabilizes the microtubules network in axons. Aberrant tau hyperphosphorylation destabilizes tau and the microtubule network in axons, disrupting axonal transport. Nilotinib-mediated c-ABL inhibition should prevent cdk5-mediated tau hyperphosphorylation and thereby prevent the destabilization of the axon microtubule network to preserve axonal transport and neuron survival. Supporting this is the finding of significantly decreased gliosis and reduced escape latency in the Morris water maze in an AD mouse model treated with imatinib, a broad tyrosine kinase inhibitor of cABL (similar to Nilotinib), compared to untreated controls.

Second, another substrate of c-ABL/ARG is catalase. c-ABL/ARG phosphorylates catalase to initiate degradation. Catalase is a key antioxidant that prevents oxidative damage from hydrogen peroxide, and catalase activity is decreased in AD brain compared to an age-matched healthy brain. Boosting catalase activity could reduce oxidative stress that is thought to play a major role in AD pathogenesis. Nilotinib-mediated cABL inhibition should prevent catalase phosphorylation and subsequent degradation and in doing so increase oxidative stress protection. Corroborating the potential antioxidant effect, ST1571, a broad tyrosine kinase inhibitor that also inhibits c-ABL, inhibited H 2 O 2 -mediated apoptosis in cultured hippocampal neurons and Nilotinib treatment reduced oxidative stress in a rat model of liver toxicity.

Third, Nilotinib-mediated cABL inhibition reportedly stimulates macroautophagy, a cellular mechanism that recycles old proteins and organelles. Macroautophagy dysfunction can increase abnormal protein aggregation and dysfunctional organelles and lead to neurodegeneration. Stimulating macroautophagy has the potential to the removal of toxic protein aggregates and dysfunctional organelles and thereby ameliorate disease pathology. The macroautophagy defect in AD and PD, however, occurs mostly in distal axons, where a profound accumulation of autophagosomes and autophagic vacuoles accumulate in axonal swellings, which is thought to be caused by defective lysosomal digestion or defective autophagosomes transport from the distal axon to the proximal axon and cell body where lysosomal acidification and bulk digestion occurs. In AD brain, macroautophagy induction appears robust, with plentiful autophagosomes in the terminal axon and cell body. Moreover, in AD brain, many autophagy transcripts are upregulated and the neuron body has the appearance of overactive autophagy with depleted organelles, such as mitochondria, which could be reflective of autophagic programmed cell death. Therefore, whether the defect lies in lysosomal acidification, autophagic vacuole transport, or overactive autophagy induction, further autophagy induction and flux by Nilonitib may not be beneficial in AD.

On the other hand, when neurons degenerate, they also accumulate large amounts of autophagic vacuoles. Thus, autophagy pathology in late-stage AD brain could reflect degeneration already in progress and not the cause of degeneration. Stimulating autophagy in a degenerating neuron can hasten degeneration. Interestingly, Beclin 1 protein, a key regulator of autophagy, is reduced in the mid-frontal cortex of mild cognitively impaired patients to 70% of the level in age-matched controls and is reduced in severe AD to 30% of the level in controls. Thus, reduced Beclin 1 in AD could reduce autophagy and delay degeneration, and since Nilotinib increases Beclin 1 levels in mice, Nilotinib could hasten degeneration. It's counterintuitive, but hastening the death of diseased neurons or glia that are pumping out toxic factors and/or propagating disease could be a good thing.

Nilotinib treatment significantly reduced α-synuclein accumulation in mice over-expressing a mutation in human a-synuclein. Chaperone-mediated autophagy degrades strictly old proteins, such as α-synuclein, tau, and amyloid, and is dependent on two proteins, which are reduced in brain regions from PD patients, but not from AD. It is unknown whether Nilotinib stimulates chaperone-mediated autophagy. Altogether, the research findings indicate that Nilotinib-stimulated autophagy flux may be effective for PD, but is unlikely to be a mechanism by which Nilotinib is effective for AD.

Fourth, Nilotinib can inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase EphA4 and block growth cone collapse in cultured rat hippocampal dendrites. EphA4 regulates synaptic function and structure and its activity is upregulated in AD brain compared to control. EphA4 associates with the membrane receptor SORLA. Genetic variants in SORLA increase AD risk and reduce SORLA's association with the EphA4 receptor. SORLA's association with EphA4 attenuates EphA4 clustering and activation and reduces ligand-mediated growth cone collapse. EphA4 is activated by β-amyloid oligomers, the toxic fragments that accumulate in AD, and the association of SORLA with EphA4 significantly reduces β-amyloid-mediated EphA4 activation in cultured cortical neurons and in mouse hippocampus injected with β-amyloid. Further, SORLA over-expression normalized the cognitive impairment, as measured in the Morris water maze, induced after exposure to β-amyloid oligomers. Furthermore, there's evidence that EphA4-mediated activation of the Lyn signaling pathway increases amyloid precursor protein (APP) processing into toxic β-amyloid. In sum, Nilotinib-mediated inhibition of EphA4 could be a major effector for neurodegeneration treatment.

Fifth, Nilotinib inhibits the dicoidin domain receptor 1 (DDR1) tyrosine kinase. DDR1 is expressed in oligodendrocytes and endothelial cells, and its expression is increased in AD brain. DDR1's cognate ligands are collagen I-IV, and collagen IV levels are increased in the basement membrane of arterioles and capillaries in AD. While increased collagen can narrow and stiffen the capillaries, it may also protect endothelial and pericyte cells from toxic amyloid. Collagen activated DDR1 can up-regulate metalloproteinase 9 (MMP-9), which can degrade basement membrane, leading to compromised integrity of the brain blood barrier (BBB), an early biomarker of AD. Inhibiting DDR1 could decrease MMP-9 expression leading to increased basement membrane thickening and protection from amyloid. However, from DDR1 antibody staining, it appears that endothelial cell DDR1 is missing the intracellular carboxyl terminus and so possibly lacks a tyrosine kinase domain to inhibit. Thus, Nilotinib inhibition of endothelial DDR1-mediated MMP-9 upregulation may not play out in arterioles and capillaries.

However, blocking DDR1 signaling in oligodendrocytes could prevent MMP-9 mediated myelin protein degradation that leads to white matter lesions in AD. MMP-9 is increased in AD extracellular matrix, presumably through DDR1 activation, and increased MMP-9 can degrade nerve growth factor leading to the loss of trophic support needed for cell survival and maintenance. Further, DDR1-induced MMP-9 can degrade collagen VI in the extracellular matrix, and collagen VI is reported to detoxify β-amyloid. Thus, inhibiting DDR1-mediated MMP-9 upregulation could increase collagen VI, thereby decreasing β-amyloid toxicity. Collagen I mediated activation of DDR1 has also been shown to induce activation of inflammatory microglia, which release harmful substances. In sum, Nilotinib-mediated DDR1 inhibition could decrease MMP-9 levels, thereby reducing MMP-9-mediated degradation myelin proteins, NGF, collagen VI, and additionally, reduce collagen-mediated microglia activation.

Sixth, Nilotinib inhibits the platelet derived growth factor receptor (PDGFR) tyrosine kinase. PDGFR is expressed in specific neurons, oligodendrocyte progenitors, and pericytes. Pericytes are an important component of a functional BBB and are reduced in AD, which contributes to BBB breakdown, hemorrhage-related infarcts, and compromised immunity, etc. Interestingly, the ligand of PDGFR (PDGFBB) appears to be upregulated in AD and in conditions of neuroinflammation. The HIV protein TAT is thought to elicit neuroinflammation and cause HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders. In cultured human pericytes, the addition of HIV-viral TAT increased PDGFBB expression and pericyte migration. In cultured human capillary, the addition of PDGFBB caused pericytes to migrate away from their endothelial cells. In mice, the addition of exogenous PDGF increased BBB permeability and inhibiting PDGFR after ischemic stroke reduced hemorrhaging and BBB permeability. These studies indicate that inflammation-related increased PDGF can disturb pericyte function and that early PDGFR inhibition could paradoxically preserve pericyte function in AD.

PDGFR inhibition could also reduce β-amyloid since PDGFR signaling was shown to induce the β- and γ-secretase cleavage of the amyloid precursor protein to produce β-amyloid. Another consideration involves the microbial hypothesis of AD, which was recently given credence after sequencing identified herpesviruses-related genes in AD brain. One cell surface receptor that the herpesvirus cytomegalovirus (HCMV) uses to enter cells is PDGFRα, and interestingly, many cell types in the brain that express PDGFRα are also afflicted in AD. Nilotinib inhibition of PDGFRα can reduce HCMV virion entry and HCMV gene expression. While this ubiquitous virus is likely to play a role in neurodegeneration pathogenesis, with the extent depending on genetic susceptibility and the multiplicity of viral strains and their recombinants, HCMV also acts as an immunosuppressor through monocyte infection and adrenal-cortisol upregulation, opening the gates to other opportunistic infections.

To sum, by inhibiting tyrosine kinase signaling, Nilotinib has the potential to reduce tau hyperphosphorylation and oxidative stress; increase autophagy flux in PD; inhibit EphA4-mediated growth cone collapse and β-amyloid production; reduce MMP-9-mediated degradation of myelin proteins, NGF, and collagen VI; reduce inflammatory microglia activation; improve vascular integrity; and reduce HCMV entry. The above analysis of Nilotinib's known targets indicates Nilotinib's strong potential for efficacy in treating neurodegenerations, and intriguingly, the phase-1 PD trial appeared to show efficacy.

There is a caveat. Nilotinib can cause cardiotoxicity. However, cardiotoxicity may not be an issue since Nilotinib's dosage in the current neurodegeneration trials is much lower (150-300mg) than the dosages showing cardiotoxicity in treating chronic myeloid leukemia treatment (400-800mg). So, while patients taking Nilotinib for leukemia treatment reported symptoms such as fatigue, disturbed sleep, and difficulty remembering, their median dosage was 800mg. Considering that the phase-1 trial for Parkinson's showed that Nilotinib treatment was safe and well tolerated, and a pharmacokinetics study identified 200mg as having the most positive biomarker measures, a lower effective dosage should improve the safety profile and off-target effects.

There is risk to any investment, and especially betting on AD treatments, with ~99.6% failure rate. It's always possible that Nilotinib is not tolerated at effective dosages for extended periods in elderly. It is also possible that Nilotinib inhibits an unidentified tyrosine kinase that worsens the disease. However, an in-depth analysis of the scientific rationale for drug efficacy and the known safety data, as discussed above, does mitigate risk. Another important consideration is a company's intellectual property and financials, which is provided below for the two companies, Novartis and Axovant (NASDAQ:AXGT), that might develop and market Nilotinib for neurodegeneration treatment.

Axovant Sciences GmbH has a worldwide exclusive license from Georgetown University to development and market Nilotinib for treatment of neurodegenerations. Georgetown owns the method of treatment patent, but the patent only covers Nilotinib for treatment of α-synucleinopathies (patent no. 9474753). Georgetown's patent application broadly claims using tyrosine kinase inhibitors to treat neurodegenerations. But those claims won't be allowed because of prior art. Nevertheless, Georgetown's patent covers diseases with α-synucleinopathies, which include PD, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, Lewy body variant of AD, and neurodegeneration with brain iron accumulation. Altogether, α-synucleinopathies could account for up to 30% of all dementia. Further, there is currently no way to diagnose α-synucleinopathies, with benefit after treatment confirming diagnosis, so a broader treatment group is likely. Under Georgetown's patent, Axovant will be able to market Nilotinib as a treatment for α-synucleinopathies until patent expiration in 2036. The global market value for Axovant's limited use of Nilotinib could be in the billions. However, the licensing terms are unknown.

Axovant Sciences GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axovant Holdings Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axovant Sciences Ltd. Axovant Sciences Ltd. has 155 million shares issued, a market cap of 206 million, and a monthly burn rate of $11 million for the last three months of 2018. With $154 million in cash as of March 31, Axovant has a 14-month runway. Axovant's mothership is Roivant Sciences Ltd., holding 50% of Axovant Sciences Ltd shares. It appears that Axovant's first layout would be to orchestrate any phase-3 trial.

Novartis owns the Nilotinib composition patent, which expires in 2027. This doesn't give Novartis much time to profit from Nilotinib's new use, unless they seek extended patent protection, e.g., through reformulation. If that happens, Novartis could extend exclusive rights for Nilotinib's use in AD treatment. Although, other companies will be free to investigate other tyrosine kinase inhibitors for AD and non-synucleinopathies neurodegeneration. The phase-2 AD trial is supported by the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, and Novartis would likely step-in to orchestrate any phase-3 trial.

Axovant and Novartis could quickly bring Nilotinib to market for new indications and the FDA could even fast-track approval given the known safety data if efficacy is established. Both Novartis and Axovant investors stand to gain significantly if the trials show efficacy with minimal cardiotoxicity. The phase-2 AD trial includes patients with MMSE scores between 12-24 and ends December 2019. The two phase-2 PD trials end May and October 2020, and the phase-1 HD trial ends November 2019.

Axovant 6.81 6/3/2019 Novartis 87.66 6/3/2019

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.