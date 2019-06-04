Palo Alto Networks To Acquire PureSec For Serverless Security Tech

With the deal, PANW is adding capabilities to its Prisma cloud security suite in an effort to provide a range of solutions to customers with increasingly complex cloud environments.

Palo Alto Networks has agreed to acquire PureSec for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) announced it has agreed to acquire PureSec for an undisclosed sum.

PureSec operates as a serverless architecture security technology company

PANW is continuing to build out its Prisma security suite to offer as many relevant security solutions for increasingly complex cloud environments as customers seek fewer vendors with broader and more integrated product suites.

Target Company

Tel Aviv, Israel-based PureSec was founded in 2016 to enable the secure creation and management of applications in serverless environments, including AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, Azure Functions, and IBM BlueMix OpenWhisk.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Shaked Tzin, who was previously officer at the Israel Defence Forces and has obtained a Master's degree in law at the Bar-Ilan University.

Below is an overview video of the PureSec FunctionShield offerings and installation process:

Source: PureSec

PureSec’s primary offerings include the PureSec security platform and FunctionShield.

Investors have invested at least $10 million in the company and include Entrée Capital, Square Peg Capital, and TLV Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Verified Market Research, the global serverless applications market was valued at $3.86 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $26.44 billion by 2026.

This represents a CAGR of 27.2% between 2019 and 2026.

Using serverless applications, users can build and run applications and services without having to manage the related infrastructure.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the many benefits serverless applications offer, such as reducing infrastructure costs, ease of deployment, management, and execution, as well as the shift from the use of development and operations for computing to serverless computing methods.

However, serverless architectures face security and compliance issues which could hinder the anticipated growth.

Competitive vendors that provide serverless applications security include:

Protego

Aqua Security Software

Snyk

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

PANW didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms but the rumored amount was between $60 million and $70 million, according to a report in Globes.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of April 30, 2019, PANW had $3 billion in cash and short-term investments and $4 billion in total liabilities of which deferred revenue accounted for $2.6 billion.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended April 30, 2019, was $746 million.

In the past 12 months, PANW’s stock price has fallen 2.67% vs. Fortinet’s (FTNT) increase of 21.35%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Over the past 12 quarters, earnings surprises have been uniformly positive, perhaps indicating management deliberately keeps guidance lower than actual in order to ‘beat’ EPS estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been largely stable, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

PANW is acquiring PureSec for its serverless container security technology

As PANW stated in the deal announcement,

PureSec enables its customers to build and maintain secure and reliable serverless applications. The company provides end-to-end security for serverless functions that cover vulnerability management, access permissions, and runtime threats.

PANW is pursuing a strategy of being able to offer a comprehensive suite of cloud security solutions via its Prisma cloud security suite.

With increasingly complex cloud environments across public, private and hybrid clouds, customers are demanding integrated solutions from fewer vendors in order to reduce complexity, so the deal makes sense as PANW seeks to be a provider of a wide range of security solutions.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.