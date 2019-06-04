Trade Tensions Compound Aggressive Expansion Risks For YUM China

(Source: YUMC investor day presentation)

Very few people might know this fact: there are close to 50% more Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in China than in the USA. By the end of the first quarter 2019, Yum China Holdings (YUMC) opened its 6078th KFC in greater China and operates 8653 total restaurants including well known Pizza Hut. In comparison, there were 4071 KFCs operating in the US at the end of 2018. Even more surprisingly, McDonald's (MCD) had less than half KFC's store count in China, although it plans to double locations to 4500 by 2022. Considering this disparity and the fact that McDonald's is a much larger global brand than KFC, one might wonder if McDonald's is underexposed or if KFC is over overexposed in China? Recent operating statistics are starting to indicate YUM China may be over expanding, and when combined with increased political risks for US companies doing business in China, YUMC is even more dangerous for its investors.

Demographics

Most people know China has a huge population; 1.42 billion compared to 329 million in the US. Unlike in the US where nearly all of its population can afford to eat fast food, a large portion of China's population cannot on a regular basis. YUMC's market is limited to China's urban population which is currently 857 million.

In addition, Chinese GDP per capita is only 1/6th that of the US, or slightly over $10,000. The per capita average of China's top 80 municipalities, which would be considered the main markets for YUMC, is still only $16,500.

It is also important to note that while fast food is considered a cheap alternative to eating out in the US, KFC, Pizza Hut, and other American brands, in China they are priced at a large premium compared to local Chinese alternatives. For example, recent promotions at KFC list single sandwich prices at around $2-3 USD. A bowl of noodles or a plate of rice is half this price at local mom and pop restaurants.

With these data points into consideration, the Chinese urban spending power is currently less than the totality of the US. How then is KFC in China able to generate more annual system sales per store than the global KFC average of $1.2 million?

First, China isn't saturated with western style fast food, yet. There are a lot of choices in the US and I'm sure most Americans would not consider KFC more often than other types of fast food. Because of this, western fast food which was once consider a luxury just twenty years ago is now considered as something to try out. It is also considered a step up on the social ladder, a 'cool' place to be seen eating instead of chowing down at a local hole in the wall.

This encourages the population (who can afford it) to at least try KFC a few times, alternating through the menu choices. It would only take one urban Chinese to try one menu item(about $2 USD average), once a quarter, to produce the approximate $7 billion in 2018 KFC system sales in China. While KFC in China will have its share of regulars, I believe first time customers, either through their income elevation and/or availability of KFC through YUMC's expansion, have been driving a large portion of KFC's sales since their introduction in China.

Recent Sales Trends

Although YUMC also operates Pizza Hut and other local chains, I will only examine KFC because:

KFC represented over 95% of YUMC's operating profits in 2018

Pizza Hut has already reached saturation evident in consistent negative same store sales.

Other chains operated at losses.

YUMC Segmented Same Store Sales:

FY 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 KFC 3.0% 1.0% 4.0% 10.0% 6.0% 5.0% 0.0% 1.0% 3.0% 5.0% Pizza Hut -7.0% 3.0% 0.0% 1.0% 1.0% -5.0% -4.0% -5.0% -4.0% 1.0% Others -3.0% -13.0% -2.0% -5.0% -3.0% -5.0% -10.0% -5.0% -10.0% -15.0%

The following table shows KFC's sales trends for the past eight quarters. Although currency amounts are shown in USD, year over year percentage changes are relative to YUMC's native RMB figures.

Quarterly Company Owned SS Resturant Margin Y/Y System Sales Y/Y Same Store Sales Store Unit Growth System Sales Impact Fiscal 2017 $302000 18.00% 9.00% 5.00% 5.10% 3.90% Fiscal 2018 $308000 17.90% 7.00% 2.00% 7.70% -0.70% Q2 2017 $273000 15.00% 8.00% 4.00% 5.20% 2.80% Q3 2017 $346000 21.10% 11.00% 10.00% 5.10% 5.90% Q4 2017 $370000 13.70% 11.00% 6.00% 5.10% 5.90% Q1 2018 $332000 20.90% 9.00% 5.00% 6.20% 2.80% Q2 2018 $306000 16.80% 6.00% 0.00% 7.90% -1.90% Q3 2018 $323000 19.20% 6.00% 1.00% 7.60% -1.60% Q4 2018 $332000 14.30% 9.00% 3.00% 7.70% 1.30% Q1 2019 $325000 20.00% 11.00% 5.00% 8.50% 2.50%

(Quarterly company owned system sales are estimated using end of quarter unit count.)

The first data point to note is the annual new store additions which averaged 5.1% in 2017, increased 7.7% in 2018, and increased 8.5% in Q1 2019. Despite more rapid expansion in 2018, total system sales only grew by 7% annually. This trails the 7.7% addition in new stores, causing a -0.7% diminishing return on expansion(last column in the table above). We can clearly see much larger accretive returns on expansion in 2017, but much less in 2018 including two quarters of diminishing returns. Same store sales also dropped considerably to average only 2% in 2018.

KFC can still easily increase its system sales in China through expansion, but continued low or even negative diminishing returns relative to its expansion would be a red flag to look for. The risk is if first time customers don't become repeat customers, same store sales will dip negative after the 'new and cool' sentiment for KFC fades. This occurs everywhere with food and retail but, due to its demographic situation, is much more pronounced in China in my opinion. Overexpansion in a currently underpenetrated market for western fast food could also be dangerous as additional competitors enter or expand in China, such as McDonald's four-year plan of doubling its restaurant count.

Political Risks

With the rising trade tensions between the US and China, YUMC is very vulnerable to Chinese consumer sentiment changes. In addition 90% of its restaurants are company owned which further increases the risk exposure.

It is important to know that KFC was the first major US fast food chain to open in China over 30 years ago. Even though locations were limited and actual profits were not meaningful in the early years, the first mover advantage was huge on the Chinese consumer psyche. After being closed-off for decades, most Chinese had no exposure to anything American. I believe this may surprise most Americans but based on my experience, most Chinese did not have an unfavorable opinion regarding the US. In fact most thought highly of the US and to some degree see the US as a 'beautiful country' which is the literal translation of the two Chinese characters for the America. US brands and products were thus viewed highly as premium products of high quality. KFC thus became a must try luxury experience for Chinese who could afford it.

However Chinese sentiment could be changing. In a recent article about Apple (AAPL), I highlighted how recent actions by both the Chinese and US governments could lead to a fundamental change in the Chinese consumer. The escalation has turned for serious for YUM China after state media prohibited employees of state owned enterprises from eating at US chains and named KFC directly.

While Chinese stated owned enterprises 'only' employs about 65 million people, recent action by President Trump to directly target individual Chinese companies, including domestically revered Huawei, could cause private companies, especially those linked to the US blacklist, join in boycotting US brands. Unlike in the US where its citizens often express disagreement with political viewpoints, movements that take form in China always turn wide scale in scope. For example, even if someone didn't think it would be wrong to eat at a US chain restaurant, a person would be publicly shamed for doing so and labeled unpatriotic.

In addition, raising tariffs could also affect YUMC although it's unclear to what degree. In their 2018 annual report, listed risk factors include:

We import certain products from the United States.

Fluctuation in the value of RMB may have a material adverse effect on your investment.

Tariffs have weakened the RMB by almost 10% in the past year and compound YUMC's import costs from the US which may have already been impacted by tariffs.

While negative consequences of operating on leased land in China would be less likely, it does expose YUMC to potential Chinese retaliation if trade tensions really got out of hand. As stated in their annual report: “Our restaurants are susceptible to risks in relation to unexpected land acquisitions, building closures or demolitions.” This may seem extreme but consider that the US essentially put a death sentence on Huawei by blacklisting the company from doing business in the US or with US companies. On May 31, 2019 China already hinted at retaliating against US companies which likely will not include YUMC branded restaurants, but further escalation is never a good thing.

Trade Analysis

Aside from expansion and political risks, YUMC is not fundamentally cheap on a historical basis. Using YUMC's own non-GAAP adjusted EPS figures, the company grew its EPS by 9% from $1.40 in 2017 to $1.53 in 2018. Current analyst average estimates call for a compound annual growth rate of 12% in the next 2 years, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 in 2020. Thus YUMC at $40 is trading at 23x this year's EPS and 21x next year's EPS. For a company projected to barely break double digit growth, YUMC is as much as 90% overvalued using historical metrics such as price to earnings growth.

If boycotts against US brands do materialize, YUMC's 100% exposure to China from its 90% company owned restaurants puts extreme downside risk on its EPS. Fast food is not a high margin business, and has relatively fixed corporate expenses. With restaurant margins ranging between 15-20%, a 25% drop in system sales would lead to a 50% drop in net income and system sale drops above 50% would result in corporate losses. Of course a full boycott would be crippling and, if prolonged, could put YUMC out of business. One recent example following the 2017 South Korean boycott was the 2019 retreat of Lotte Group after it had already invested $9.6 billion in China.

On a technical basis, YUMC recently broke below both its 50 and 200 day exponential moving average; the EMA is used for YUMC due to its limited trading history following its late 2016 IPO spinoff. In addition, the stock came within $0.50 of its early 2018 top thus potentially marking a double top. While YUMC did have a post earnings rally a month ago, it could not break into higher highs in the days following and has been on a steady drop ever since trade tensions with China escalated on May 5, 2019.

In the short term, YUMC might see some support at its 200 day EMA and potentially rally up towards its 50 day EMA at around $42.00. If a rally does occur, it would give longs an exit opportunity because if YUMC fails to firmly regain above this 50 day EMA level on a closing weekly basis, a full retest of its 2018 lows at around $30 could occur. Of course any negative headlines regarding China could accelerate any selloff.

Disclosure: I am/we are short YUMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.