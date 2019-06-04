Avalara: One Name To Keep A Close Eye On

While the S&P-500 (SPY) was down 6% for May in its worst monthly drop since December, some stocks managed to hold their own and barely gave up any ground whatsoever. Tax software company Avalara (AVLR) is one such company, and it actually managed to put in a double-digit gain for May amid the market slide. The company's strength isn't surprising with a fourth straight quarter of acceleration in revenue growth, with the last quarter coming in at 38% growth year-over-year. Based on the company's incredible technical strength and impressive fundamentals, I believe the stock to be a hold here and one worth keeping an eye on for those not in the name.

Avalara is a new name which had its IPO last year and had a rocky start as it debuted into a terrible market environment. Fortunately, the more improved market environment since December has been a tailwind for the stock, and Avalara did not waste any time taking out its previous 2018 highs near $60.00. The catalyst for this breakout was another exceptional earnings report for Q1 2019, where the company discussed that the company's customer count increased by 630 to 9,700 total customers at the end of Q1 2019. Avalara defines core customers as unique billing accounts active as of the measurement date where the company realized $3,000 or more in revenue over the past twelve months. In addition to the significant new net adds, the company's revenue retention rate remained high at 107%, in line with where it's been the past four quarters.

While some investors and traders may avoid names that do not yet have positive earnings per share, I do not believe this is a reason to overlook Avalara. Based on FY-2020 estimates, the company is expected to see its earnings per share swing positive for the first time next year as analyst estimates have FY-2020 EPS pegged at $0.08 currently. We can take a more in-depth look at this below:

Taking a look at the below chart and table I've built of Avalara's annual earnings per share, we can see that the company's losses have continued to narrow over the past five years. FY-2019 is expected to see the narrowest net loss for the company in its history, and FY-2020's estimates of $0.08 will finally allow the company to be recognized as having positive earnings per share. This is a positive sign for the company, as many investors will avoid companies that do not have current earnings. This move to positive earnings should increase the potential investor base, and we can see from fund ownership that some funds are not waiting around for 2020 to take positions.

Looking at fund ownership for Avalara below, we can see that there is quite an appetite for the stock with new funds entering the stock in every single quarter since the name went public. As we can see from the below table of fund ownership I've built, the amount of funds holding the stock has nearly doubled from Q2 2018, and the company saw 52 new funds enter the stock in Q1 to move the total amount of funds holding the stock to 212.

So what is so compelling to these funds that they are establishing positions in a stock with no earnings at such an impressive pace? A new product and robust revenue growth. Avalara's tax automation software has attracted large customers like Pinterest (PINS), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY), and the company has a long runway for growth with most companies still doing sales taxes manually. Customers are clearly happy with the product with the company's 107% revenue retention rate, and the differentiator is that Avalara is much more automated than its competitors. While the company's competitors can do the calculations and provide reports on sales tax, Avalara automates everything from the calculations to making the payments for companies once they have provided funding to do so. This not only saves companies tons of time but also alleviates the headache of performing these monotonous tasks.

The big standout for Avalara that separates the company from other public ones is the company's consistent and impressive revenue growth. Revenue growth has increased sequentially for every single quarter since Q2 2017 and has accelerated for the past three quarters in a row. In addition to this, this acceleration in revenue growth is coming from an already incredible growth rate of 25% plus before this acceleration. Based on the company's guidance for Q2 revenue of $84 million to $85 million for Q2 2019, this will be the first sequential slowdown in the past two years, but this is immaterial as the year over year growth rate will stay in the 32% - 35% range vs. the prior Q2 2018 quarter of $63.7 million. This robust revenue growth places the company in the top 3% of all public companies currently and gives the company a seat on my Top 150 Growth list which sifts through all US publicly traded companies.

As we can see from the zoomed in chart of quarterly revenue above, revenue growth continues to climb in a steady uptrend and made yet another new high last quarter. This robust revenue growth suggests that the expected shift to positive earnings is sustainable as new highs in revenue each quarter are supporting it. While a significant revenue miss in Q2 would undoubtedly be a negative development after the run the stock has had, I do not believe this to be likely as nearly 80% of revenues are coming from recurring revenues, and revenue retention rates remain high.

Based on the steady increase in new funds entering the stock and the accelerating revenue growth rates, I believe the stock is one to keep a close eye on for investors. While the stock may seem very expensive at nearly 800x forward earnings based on the $0.08 projection, these type of valuation metrics are not unusual for stocks with hyper-growth like Avalara.

So what does one do with the stock here with it up over 100% for the year? Let's take a closer look at the charts.

Taking a look at the below monthly chart of Avalara, the stock has done a complete 180 from its performance for the first six months of its debut as a public company. The stock is up five months in a row by over 100% and put in a new all-time high monthly close to finish May. It would not be surprising if the stock re-entered its base near the $57.00 - $60.00 level to shake out some weak hands before continuing higher, but I believe that any sharp dips might provide a buying opportunity for investors looking to get into the stock.

Zooming in to a weekly chart we can see that the stock's prior resistance sits near $60.00 and the bulls ideally are going to want to play defense in the $57.00 to $60.00 level to suggest this new breakout is showing commitment. The 40-week moving average is attempting to play catch-up from where it sits at $45.00 currently and it would be completely normal if Avalara spent a month or two digesting this move to allow its longer-term moving averages to play catch-up.

As of right now, I do not see any low-risk buy point on the stock as the stock will need some time to digest this new move to provide what I would consider a low-risk entry point. I do not believe this is a stock that investors should rush out and sell if they are fortunate enough to be holding it from much lower prices. The valuation may be ahead of itself short-term as well as the chart, but this is nothing that a month or two of digestion or a pullback can't fix.

Avalara is an exciting opportunity and a market leader in the tax automation software space, and I believe it is one that investors should certainly keep on their radar. Many investors have unlikely written off the stock due to what's assumed to be an astronomic valuation and a lack of earnings, but that this is the incorrect conclusion to arrive at. Some of the best growth names of the past three years started out with insane valuations like Twilio (TWLO) and Okta (OKTA), but these valuations were justified as the companies were leaders in their industry with unrivaled growth. While I am not long Avalara currently, I believe it to be a hold currently and will be watching the stock closely in Q3 to see if it sets up a new potential entry.

