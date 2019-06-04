Kemet Corp.: Still Beating Estimates, Still Undervalued

On the quarterly conference call, management reaffirmed their intention to make another acquisition which could finally be the catalyst that sends the stock back to a fair price.

Despite a sharp increase in share price following the conference call, the price has since fallen lower than it was before the call on the escalating trade tensions with China.

Kemet Corp. (KEM) is currently trading at $15.90, down from a 52-week high of $29.85 primarily on trade war fears and the resulting weakness in the electronic components industry. Given Kemet’s recently reported FY2019 diluted EPS of 3.50, the stock is currently trading at a TTM PE of 4.5. This extremely cheap valuation would lead one to assume there is something broken with Kemet’s core business; however, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

While the electronic components space is likely to remain an underperformer in the near term due to a lack of resolution on trade, a disproportionately high short interest rate in a strong, growing company could lead to a short squeeze sending the share price sharply higher. Additionally, management’s reaffirmation of the intention to make an acquisition makes Kemet's stock extremely attractive at these levels.

The Quarter

For the quarter, Kemet reported revenue of $356 million, a 12% increase over Q4 2018. Adjusted gross margins were up around six points, from 28.1% to 34.8%. This led to a solid EPS beat of around 18% over analysts’ expectations of $0.89. This marks the sixth straight quarter in which Kemet has topped EPS expectations. Over the last 11 quarters, Kemet has beat EPS estimates 10 times, making the company one of the most reliable outperformers of any company in the electronic components space.

Annual revenue growth was also strong at around 15.3% from FY18. This led to normalized diluted EPS growth of around 100%, making FY18 a blowout year for Kemet.

While Kemet’s debt hasn’t been particularly alarming, management’s recent effort to reduce leverage has continued to be successful, reducing debt around 10% from FY2018. With $207.9 million cash on hand, Kemet’s balance sheet is rock solid with current net debt significantly less than FY19 EBITDA.

This supports management’s reiterated interest in making an acquisition. Given Kemet’s historical success with the strategic acquisitions of Niotan, IntelliData, and Tokin combined with the current weakness in the sector could lead to an attractive opportunity to enhance shareholder value through an acquisition. Previously, Kemet has used acquisitions as a way to diversify their product offerings, leading to increased protection against a downturn in one of their product segments. The exception to this was the 2012 acquisition of Niotan Incorporated (renamed Kemet Blue Powder Corp.) which was a vertical integration to stabilize the cost of their Tantalum supply.

10-K Form

Currently, Solid Capacitors account for 67.7% of total revenue, with 14.9% coming from the Film and Electrolytic segment and 17.4% coming from the MSA space.

While the film business growth from FY18 was modest at around 2%, MSA growth was around 6% and Solid Capacitor growth soared over 21% for the year. This was driven primarily by a sharp increase in both distributor sales globally and OEM sales overseas.

Kemet’s increased focus on providing customized solid capacitors has been successful, as the 37.2% gross margin in that business thrashes the MSA products 9.4% and Film products 4% margin rates.

All of Kemet’s geographic locations saw an increase in sales for FY18, with the most impressive growth happening in the Asia Pacific region, with an impressive 66% increase in sales for the year. Additionally, Kemet saw a 17.3% increase in sales for the EMEA region as well as a 15% increase in the Americas region. Kemet’s recent entry into Japan also provided 15.3% of total sales for the year, which is likely to continue to grow going forward.

For channels of distribution, OEM sales nearly doubled for the year, accounting for nearly half of Kemet’s sales. Kemet has a strong base of OEM customers including Apple Inc., Google, Bosch Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Delphi Technologies PLC, Nintendo, and Tesla Inc., just to name a few.

Revenue growth through distributors was up nearly 33%, while EMS revenue was up a more modest 6.4%.

This diversification of products, regions, and distribution channels should help to give Kemet a long-term competitive advantage in a cyclical industry. While electronic component sales depend heavily on economic cycles, these cycles are at different stages in different regions. Additionally, the OEM customers in the consumer product and medical device segment that Kemet supplies products to are not as constrained in demand by the economic cycle.

Going Forward

In the Q4 conference call, management laid out their five-year projection of a 5% revenue CAGR from organic growth, as well as a 5% revenue CAGR from acquisitions.

With the coming boom of IoT, electric vehicles and renewable energy, Kemet has significant potential tailwinds in the near to mid-term. Combined with management’s tendency to under promise and over perform, it is possible that this estimate is exceeded.

Kemet also paid out the first dividend in company history in November of 2018. The current annualized dividend amounts to a yield of 1.26%. While this yield is relatively low, the current annualized dividend payment of around $11.8 million equates to a payout ratio of less than 6%, leaving the company plenty of room in the long term to raise the dividend.

Unfortunately, the terms of Kemet’s current Revolving Line of Credit restrict the company from paying out more than $15 million in dividends per year. This means that in the near term, increases are unlikely while that credit facility is still being used.

While an acquisition seems likely in the near term given management’s comments, it is possible management might also implement a share buyback program in the coming years to help stabilize the price of the stock. With a current market cap of only around $918 million and FY19 net income of over $200 million, management has significant ability to stabilize a stock that has seemingly fallen victim to shorts trading the volatility.

Besides the possibility of a buyback program or acquisition, the possibility of a trade resolution with China would likely send the stock sharply higher. With a current short interest of 12.26%, a short squeeze caused by a frantic covering of short positions could send the stock into orbit.

Whether or not this happens in the near term is irrelevant to the underlying thesis for an investment in Kemet. Strong company management driving revenue and earnings increases coupled with a low-debt balance sheet put Kemet in a strong position to take advantage of industry tailwinds going forward.

Risk Factors

While the renewed China dispute has put pressure on Kemet’s stock as of late, the new round of tariffs doesn’t have a direct effect on the company. This is evident from something CEO William Lowe said on the Q4 conference call:

I’ll provide some color on the China tariff situation and KEMET. The new tariffs imposed under List 3 by the Trump administration will have very little direct impact on KEMET. We continue to pay primarily on our polymer product that has been true since the first tariffs were introduced. In regards to the tariffs announced by the Chinese government just this week, we project very little impact under those tariffs, possibly $300,000 or less. Most of our materials that we import to China for our facilities do not come from the United States - William Lowe CEO

Kemet’s products were already hit with the first wave of tariffs and continued to grow revenue and earnings in spite of it. While a broad economic slowdown relating to the dispute would obviously have a material effect on Kemet, the second round of tariffs themselves have little impact.

What’s more worrisome for the company is the recently announced tariffs against Mexico. While the full details of the tariffs remain unclear, Kemet will likely take a hit. The majority of Kemet’s solid capacitors for customers in the Americas are manufactured in Mexico, with solid capacitors being Kemet’s largest business segment.

While this poses a risk, only around 24% of Kemet’s total sales were to the Americas region in FY19.

In fact, you could reduce Kemet’s FY19 net income of roughly $200 million by 24%, and they would still be able to comfortably pay the next few years' obligations as well as the current dividend.

Let's assume a scenario in which the Trump Administration raises tariffs 5% per month to the maximum threatened rate of 25% by October. If this extends through FY20, the average tariff percentage would be 18.75% per month.

Assuming all of Kemet's products sold in the Americas are impacted by the tariffs and Kemet eats the full loss, the impact to FY20 EPS would be slightly less than 5% (24% * 18.75%).

While there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the Mexico tariff situation, even a relatively negative outcome would not be devastating to Kemet.

Conclusion

This leads to Kemet’s low current TTM PE of 4.5. Competitive electronic component manufacturer AXC Corp. (AVX) currently is trading at a PE ratio of around 9. Despite this, Kemet has outperformed AVX since 2016 in both revenue growth (88.3% vs. 49.8%) and operating income growth (494% vs. 158%) during this three-year period.

If KEM were to trade at the same valuation as AVX, its current share price would be around $32 per share, an upside move of around 100% from where it is trading currently.

While the market continues to misjudge Kemet, faithful holders of the stock are likely to be rewarded in the near future for their patience as Kemet continues to deliver strong growth and results quarter after quarter.

