The Trade War Starts To Hurt: The Brown Bag Portfolio May Review

Oh, the Trade War waxes and wanes - one minute we're days away from a signed deal and the next minute we're going ahead all guns blazing. Did anyone really think that this was going to be easy? Whether you like or dislike the Trump Administration one thing is abundantly clear, he believes that China is a threat both economically and militarily and he's determined to confront that threat now. The Administration appears willing to take the hurt in the markets and make their stand. Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with the policy coming from the White House it's unusual to see a politician, any politician, stick to his or her principles. Most politicians immediately cave to the slightest whiff of negative polling.

Leaving the politics aside, what does this mean for investors? The simple answer is volatility. China is behaving as it always has, playing both sides against each other while waiting for weakness in American resolve so that it can finalize a deal that does little or nothing to resolve the core issues at hand. China believes that it can play the long game since Chairman Xi is now Chairman for Life and the implementation of their Orwellian Social Credit system will keep their citizenry afraid to object.

Will this ultimately work? At this time, it's unknown. The odds would seem to favor China, but do they truly have the control over their own citizens that they believe? Even Mao lost power at one point.

The most likely outcome and the one that I believe China is playing towards is a fracturing of American resolve. As US elections draw ever closer will the Trump White House cave in an effort to put a bandage on the markets and shore up his re-election? I think that this is what China expects and therefore I think that no meaningful resolution will occur in the trade war for at least eighteen months.

I think that we'll continue to see apparent breakthroughs in negotiations only to have the Chinese abandon positions they've already agreed upon in order to shock the markets and put additional pressure on this administration. Nothing meaningful will occur until after the election and then only if Trump or his successor continues to pressure the Chinese economy. This is only a guess. China could give up its IP theft. China could open its markets and allow truly free or fair trade, but I think this is unlikely. Such a result would greatly enrich the Chinese population and undermine their government's ability to exert complete dominion over its citizens.

Even if I am completely wrong in my assessment, I think it's wise for investors to prepare for this possibility. I do not recommend fleeing the market, but I do expect we will see one or two very large corrections over the next twelve to eighteen months. Personally, I will be building cash, but also make what I hope to be opportunistic buys. I'm going to attempt to keep at least $1500 to $2000 in cash and only make purchases with money above this reserve. Now I say attempt, because the reality is that it takes me a significant time to save that much cash and when I have, I tend to want to make a purchase of an equity that I've kept my eye on during all that time.

We'll see how that all pans out over the coming articles. As a relatively new investor trying desperately to form beneficial habits this will be an excellent test. I have been successful over the past several years in raising the "buy-in" amount from whatever I had on hand to $500, then $1000, and currently $1500 as I've detailed in previous articles. This has had the very beneficial result in drastically lowering the commission charges I pay and forcibly slowing the acquisition of new or expanding holdings.

Unfortunately, by publicly documenting my portfolio each month I feel pressured to have something new to present. This is an artificial pressure however and I want to address it because it may also effect some of my readers who are also building their portfolios. I think, and those of my readers who've been doing this for much longer and have much larger established portfolios feel free to correct me if I'm wrong, that's it's easier to build cash when you already have substantial holdings.

For me, when I look at my portfolio, I know it's small. I know it's growing. I see the DRIPed (Dividend reinvestment program) shares and fractional shares building positions each month and growing my yearly dividends, but it's only by a few dollars each time. When I purchase a new position or significantly add to a position the change in annual dividends is significant - at least that's how it feels. If I buy 40 shares of BP (BP) as I did this month, I immediately see that I've raised my annual dividends by nearly $100. To me, that's significant. It feels like I've accomplished something and that I think is the trap.

Because my portfolio is small, I feel pressured to grow it quickly. Now I'm not saying that I regret my decision to buy BP, they'd been on my watchlist for some time and I pulled the trigger. I probably won't know if it was a good or bad decision for a year or more and I fully expect to double that position within the next 12 to 18 months and hopefully lower my cost-basis when I do.

What I'm talking about or perhaps rambling on about here isn't specific to that one purchase. It's not about chasing yield or trying to get the fastest results possible. I could have waited a week or two and purchased 100 shares of Ares Capital (ARCC) or Eagle Point Credit (ECC) and nearly doubled or more than doubled the dividend income that BP provides, so It's not just about the payoff. By the way I have both of these companies on my watch list, but I currently think both are trading too high and in complete disclosure I've owned ARCC before and sold it over a year ago. At the time I purchased BP at $42.15 a share I felt it was a fair price for the shares, but I expect that I'll be able to add more at a lower price within the 12 to 18 month time frame I gave earlier.

What I'm discussing is the desire to put something on the books. My guess here is that it's easier to hold off when you already have a significant portfolio (significant is different for every person). At this stage I believe that will be when the Brown Bag Portfolio is six figures or more, but by that time I may feel quite differently. I may be wrong and I'd love to hear from any of my readers who have in their minds a significant portfolio, what their feelings are about this subject. Is it easier to hold back and build cash or is the desire to put something on the books just as strong for you now as it was when you were starting out?

Even though my portfolio is only about $30,000 I have found it easier to hold off on purchases and make larger ones (more than three times larger than when I was starting out), but I also feel that my purchases are more discerning as well. They may not always be correct, but they're based on better data, so that's something at least.

I've rambled for far too long, so let's get down to what happened this past month and how the portfolio is doing. I've already broken the surprise and stated earlier that I purchased 40 shares of BP adding to my Energy holdings. I'm quite aware that this is an economically sensitive purchase and that with the trade war raging it may not have been the best time. If the world economy continues to slow the share price will go down. I'm aware of that and accept that risk. I'm betting on the assumption that the United States economy will continue to grow and that our energy needs will also grow. BP's price and yield looked acceptable with that risk in mind and I expect to grow that position in the future.

As I've stated before I think I need to diversify my portfolio and grow into the Health Care and/or Consumer Staples sectors. Those will be the areas that I'll be looking at for the rest of this year and potentially next year as well. However, and this is a big if, if the situation changes, I reserve the right to scuttle my plans and address the changed situation at hand.

How the BBP performed in May

Up until the last week, the Brown Bag Portfolio was doing extremely well. Trade tensions during the last week drove several holdings temporarily into the red. Honestly, it wasn't unexpected. I'd been surprised all month how well most of my positions had held up until that point, but the end of the month was especially hard on Apple Hospitality (APLE) and Iron Mountain (IRM). Both of these holdings have been in the red for months, but the severity of their decline over the previous seven days has been severe.

Brown Bag Portfolio May 2019 Company Name Ticker Shares Value %Return Div/Shr Annual Div Dominion Energy D 41.42 $3,113.58 14.00% $3.67 $152.01 Iron Mountain IRM 86.43 $2,649.08 -8.97% $2.44 $210.89 Apple Hospitality APLE 227.51 $3,512.71 -12.32% $1.20 $273.01 Enterprise Partners EPD 243.10 $6,779.98 3.99% $1.75 $425.43 AT&T T 108.87 $3,328.85 -10.85% $2.04 $222.09 EPR Properties EPR 63.18 $4,934.44 19.64% $4.50 $284.31 Main Street Capital MAIN 75.28 $2,983.94 3.88% $2.46 $185.19 Oxford Lane Capital OXLC 98.60 $979.12 -2.17% $1.62 $159.73 BP BP 40.00 $1,628.80 -3.39% $2.46 $98.40 Total $29,910.50 4.46% $2,011.06 Div Goal % Goal BBP Yield % $16,800.00 11.97% 6.80% Div Goal 2019 % Goal $2,520.00 79.80%

It's never a good feeling when you see more than half of your holdings in the red, that's especially true when two of them are the purchases I made this year. However, that's one of the main reasons that I've embraced dividend investing. The dividends that are paid purchase more of the stock at lower prices (if you DRIP) and slowly lower my cost-basis. As long as I still believe in the company's prospects, it keeps me from panicking and selling at a loss. Throughout the albeit short history of the Brown Bag Portfolio I've seen each of my holdings below my cost-basis at one time or another. Most move back above that cost-basis within a few months.

Also, tracking my real out-of-pocket costs (see the chart below) puts things into perspective. It also highlights the effects of compounding, which is the true magic behind dividend investing. While some investors prefer to take their dividends as cash, I utilize the dividend reinvestment program (DRIP) for all of my holdings. This allows the dividends to compound over time (each payment is larger than the previous because the previous payment was used to purchase additional shares commission-free). For a smaller portfolio, a growing portfolio, this is key to its success.

The payments I receive are small, sometimes less than $20 apiece, which isn't enough to make a real purchase. Even my best months which see combined dividend payments of $250+ aren't enough to really move the needle. I might very well change my mind when particular holdings have reached a point where I don't want them to grow larger, but I'm a long time from that.

Out of Pocket as of May 31, 2019 Symbol OOP Shares $ OOP Shrs frm Div Div Rcvd Current Value Total Rtrn D 40 $2,626.60 1.415 $104.73 $3,113.58 18.54% IRM 85 $2,860.85 1.43 $49.33 $2,649.08 -7.40% APLE 205 $3,618.28 22.507 $387.94 $3,512.71 -2.92% EPD 215 $5,766.99 28.097 $748.84 $6,779.98 17.57% T 100 $3,453.42 8.857 $279.95 $3,328.85 -3.61% EPR 59 $3,839.26 4.181 $285.09 $4,934.44 28.53% MAIN 70 $2,672.20 5.276 $198.74 $2,983.94 11.67% OXLC 80 $810.40 18.602 $190.65 $979.12 20.82% BP 40 $1,686.00 0 $0.00 $1,628.80 -3.39% Total $27,334.00 $2,245.27 $29,910.48 9.43%

Ironically, AT&T (T) did fairly well during most of this month, climbing into the $32's before falling back into the mid-30's over the last couple of days. My problems with AT&T remain the same as they have been for the past year: debt, debt, debt. It does appear, however, that management has stayed focused upon reducing that debt and I'm willing to give them time as long as the dividend appears secure. The acquisition of TimeWarner and the coming rollout of 5G may prove to be game changers for the company, but until then it looks like it's going to be a long hard slog.

Apple Hospitality has been one of my longest holdings and is my third largest position. This monthly paying REIT is focused on the hospitality industry with an emphasis on the business traveler. It makes sense that it would suffer as the trade war heats up. If I were looking for a new position its current price in the mid-fifteens and its yield in the high sevens would be very appealing. Unfortunately, my cost-basis is in the high seventeens and it's already one of my largest holdings.

Two things keep me in the stock: the management team and low leverage. Apple Hospitality is one of the most conservatively run REITS I know. The management team isn't flashy or make expensive high-profile deals. They appear to quietly go about their business, a tortoise among the hares. Low leverage leaves the company plenty of room for opportunistic acquisitions and allow comfortable servicing of the debt they have. One criticism I have seen lobbed at Apple Hospitality time and time again is that they haven't raised their $0.10 monthly dividend ever. I, like every investor, would love to see a dividend raise, however with a yield already in the high sevens, I don't think it's necessary.

I expect that if we see a positive resolution with the trade war Apple Hospitality's share price will quickly return to the mid-eighteens. I do expect to continue to feel the pain until we see resolution. Until then I'm going to hold and continue to DRIP.

Iron Mountain (IRM) has had a similar reaction to the heating up of the trade war. Unlike Apple Hospitality it isn't mostly focused on business, it's completely focused on businesses and the retention/preservation of their records. It's also highly leveraged, which quite honestly does give me some heartburn. Iron Mountain has been making moves into the data center environment, which is encouraging and its current yield of nearly 8% is appealing. It is, in my opinion, a riskier investment than Apple Hospitality. I will continue to hold (and DRIP) my Iron Mountain shares for now, but I'd like to see some commitment from management that they are doing something to reduce their leverage. If I don't see some movement to address the debt levels this year, I expect that I will have to right-off Iron Mountain and move the money into something better in 2020.

As I previously addressed, I'm looking to build cash in the near future. In fact, I'm looking at building more cash than I usually have on hand. With the current volatility we're experiencing in the market, this appears prudent. I personally don't expect a resolution to the trade war any time soon, as I expect China to absorb the pain its causing to its own economy in an attempt to force a change in American resolve. I guess we'll all watch how this turns out together.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, IRM, APLE, EPD, T, EPR, MAIN, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.